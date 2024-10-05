Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers 2024 Week 5: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Los Angeles Rams versus Green Bay Packers NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Following a disappointing home defeat to the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers are set to hit the road once more, facing off against the struggling Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 5.

This matchup will mark the Packers' first game at SoFi Stadium, which opened its doors in 2020. Green Bay has dominated this series recently, winning their last four encounters, all played at Lambeau Field.

The Packers fell behind by 28 points in their last game against the Vikings, a deficit that proved insurmountable as their division rival improved to 4-0, even with the return of Jordan Love. To avoid an early setback in the NFC North standings, securing a victory on the West Coast is essential for Green Bay.

The challenging start to the 2024 season continues for Sean McVay, as the offense faltered in the red zone, and the defense struggled to contain Caleb Williams in a loss to the Bears. With their star receivers sidelined, the Rams face a critical juncture—failure to reverse their fortunes soon could spell disaster for their season.

Can the Packers rebound from a tough divisional loss and secure a victory against a battered Rams team on the road?

Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers: Date and kick-off time

The Rams will take on the Packers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 6, at 4:25 pm ET / 1:25 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Date Sunday, October 6 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET / 1:25 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz joins analyst Tony Romo in the booth with Tracy Wolfson serving as the sideline analyst.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 818 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 811 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers team news & key players

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Rams initially led 6-0 into the second quarter, but the Bears responded with touchdowns in the second, third, and fourth quarters, ultimately holding off Sean McVay's team for a win in Chicago. Los Angeles struggled defensively, giving up 131 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. On offense, Matthew Stafford threw a late interception, was sacked three times, and the Rams lost the turnover battle 2-0. They also struggled in the red zone, converting just 1-of-4 attempts into touchdowns. After narrowing the deficit to 24-18, the Rams went three-and-out before a late turnover sealed their fate.

On the bright side, Kyren Williams rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Tutu Atwell contributed with four receptions for 82 yards. However, the loss dropped the Rams to 0-3 on the road to start the 2024 season. Despite their rough start, the Rams' backfield has seen some productivity, with Kyren Williams leading the charge. He’s managed 258 rushing yards and has found the end zone five times, providing a much-needed boost to the offense.

Rams injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Higbee Tight End Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL + MCL L. Murchison Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Forearm J. Jackson Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine P. Nacua Wide Receiver Out Knee - PCL E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps K. Leveston Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL A. Goodlow Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Scott Running Back Out Undisclosed D. Williams Defensive Back Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Noteboom Offensive Lineman Questionable Ankle S. Avila Offensive Lineman Doubtful Knee - MCL C. Kupp Wide Receiver Out Ankle J. Johnson Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder

Green Bay Packers team news

The Green Bay Packers have built an offense that skillfully balances a productive rushing attack with a strong passing game. In the run game, Josh Jacobs has been a key contributor, amassing 329 rushing yards at an average of 4.6 yards per carry. While he hasn't found the end zone yet, his efforts have helped set up other scoring opportunities on the ground. Jayden Reed, one of the Packers' standout receivers, has also made a significant impact with 336 receiving yards, averaging an impressive 19.8 yards per catch. His knack for converting key downs has kept drives alive, though the Packers have had their struggles, including a narrow 29-31 loss to Minnesota.

Jordan Love has had a season full of both ups and downs. He's delivered in some games with big yardage, but turnovers have been an issue at times. Love plays a pivotal role in maintaining the Packers' vertical passing game, having thrown for 649 yards with a completion rate of 55.7%. His touchdown to interception ratio currently stands at 6-4, which highlights the importance of consistency in his performance.

Packers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Valentine Cornerback Questionable Ankle E. Cooper Linebacker Questionable Hip M. Lloyd Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle D. Callis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Starkey Wide Receiver Questionable Calf D. Whelan Punter Questionable Forearm J. Morgan Offensive Tackle Questionable Shoulder T. Pitts Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Goforth Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle T. Davis Tight End Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Dillon Running Back Injured Reserve Neck J. Howard Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Ford Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Calf L. Davis Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. McGough Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Doubs Wide Receiver Questionable Personal K. Clark Defensive Lineman Questionable Toe E. Jenkins Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder L. Musgrave Tight End Questionable Ankle J. Alexander Cornerback Questionable Groin D. Wyatt Defensive Lineman Questionable Ankle C. Watson Wide Receiver Doubtful Ankle

