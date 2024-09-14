Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals 2024 Week 2: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals both stumbled in their Week 1 clashes and head into Week 2 still searching for their first win.

Matthew Stafford's return to Detroit ended in disappointment as the Lions orchestrated a dramatic late-game comeback. Detroit scored in the final moments of the fourth quarter to force overtime and then clinched the win on their first possession, leaving Stafford and the Rams’ offense helpless on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals fought valiantly as heavy underdogs against the Buffalo Bills. Despite leading at halftime, they fell victim to Josh Allen's relentless second-half performance. Rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. didn’t make much of an impact, but the offense has promising signs with Greg Dortch's breakout and the potential contributions from Trey McBride and James Conner.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: Date and kick-off time

The Rams will take on the Cardinals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 15, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, California.

Date Sunday, September 15 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue State Farm Stadium Location Glendale, Arizona, California

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 800 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 818 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals team news & key players

Los Angeles Rams team news

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford ended the night with a solid performance, going 34-of-49 for 317 yards and a touchdown, though he did throw an interception in the second quarter. Cooper Kupp had an impressive game, setting a career high with 14 receptions for 110 yards. However, Puca Nacua, the Rams' other standout wide receiver, had to exit the game before halftime due to a knee injury. Overall, the Rams amassed 387 total yards of offense, with 304 coming through the air.

Defensively, the Rams allowed the Lions to convert 21 first downs and gave up 363 yards of total offense. The Rams managed two sacks during the game, and John Johnson III recorded an interception.

After falling behind early in week one, the Rams leaned heavily on Stafford and the passing game. Expect to see more of Kyren Williams in Sunday’s matchup.

Key injuries include WR Puka Nacua, who is out, while TE Davis Allen, RG Kevin Dotson, and CB Cobie Durant are doubtful. OL Rob Havenstein, S Quentin Lake, and LB Christian Rozeboom are considered questionable.

Rams injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Higbee Tight end Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL + MCL L. Murchison Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Arm R. Havenstein Offensive lineman Questionable Ankle B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine P. Nacua Wide receiver Out Knee - PCL E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps J. Jacobs Defensive back Questionable Undisclosed K. Leveston Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive back Injured Reserve Knee A. Goodlow Defensive end Questionable Undisclosed T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive back Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Scott Running back Out Undisclosed D. Williams Defensive back Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Durant Defensive back Questionable Toe J. Noteboom Offensive lineman Questionable Ankle S. Avila Offensive lineman Doubtful Knee - MCL K. Dotson Offensive lineman Questionable Ankle

Arizona Cardinals team news

The Arizona Cardinals couldn't have hoped for a better start to the 2024 season. Despite being on the road and facing a tough environment, the Cardinals surged to a 17-3 lead against the defending AFC East Champion Buffalo Bills. The offense was effective, and the defense kept the Bills under control. However, the Bills regained momentum quickly, scoring just before halftime and again at the start of the second half to level the game, eventually winning 34-28.

Kyler Murray, returning to start the season after a lengthy recovery from a torn ACL, led the Cardinals. Murray went 21-of-31 for 162 yards and a touchdown, and added 57 rushing yards on five carries. Unfortunately, he also had a critical fumble in the third quarter while the game was tied, which shifted the momentum decisively in favor of the Bills.

Defensively, the Cardinals started strong but struggled in the latter part of the second quarter and beyond. Arizona will look to rebound against the Rams at home on Sunday. Key injuries include CB Max Melton and WR Xavier Weaver, both of whom are questionable.

Cardinals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Haynes Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed C. O'Donnell Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Smith Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Robinson Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Calf T. Jones Running back Questionable Shoulder E. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Heel C. Jones Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Ankle R. Fenton Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed J. Woods Linebacker Questionable Abdomen P. Elflein Center Questionable Calf J. Ledbetter Defensive end Questionable Knee H. Howerton Offensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed X. Weaver Wide receiver Questionable Oblique A. Hamilton Cornerback Questionable Groin J. Williams Offensive lineman Questionable Knee M. Melton Cornerback Questionable Concussion

