Las Vegas Raiders vs Carolina Panthers 2024 Week 3: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Carolina Panthers NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) will finally get to play in front of their home crowd this season when they host the Carolina Panthers (0-2) in an inter-conference clash on Sunday evening.

It’s been a rough start for Carolina, with things unraveling rapidly, leading to the benching of Bryce Young, the first overall pick in the 2023 draft. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner has had a tough beginning to his pro career, prompting the Panthers to turn to Andy Dalton as their starter. With the team dropping 17 of their last 19 games and getting outscored 73-13 in the first two weeks, they desperately need a spark.

In one of the biggest surprises of Week 2, the Raiders went into Baltimore and stunned the Ravens, handing them their second straight loss. Expectations were modest for Las Vegas coming into the season, but that upset victory has the team riding high as they gear up for their home debut.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Las Vegas Raiders vs Carolina Panthers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Carolina Panthers: Date and kick-off time

The Raiders will take on the Panthers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 22, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Sunday, September 22 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Carolina Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Las Vegas Raiders vs Carolina Panthers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 816 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 804 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Carolina Panthers team news & key players

Las Vegas Raiders team news

Gardner Minshew has shown promise in his two outings. The 28-year-old quarterback, who previously started for the Jaguars and Colts, has recorded 257 and 278 passing yards in his first two games. He’s accumulated 533 passing yards with a 2:2 TD to INT ratio so far.

Zamir White has yet to make his mark in the early going. The 24-year-old running back managed just 24 rushing yards last week and has a total of 68 yards at an average of 3.1 yards per carry. The Raiders’ receiving unit, however, has been solid. Jakobi Meyers has 90 receiving yards, while Davante Adams had a standout performance last week with 110 receiving yards, bringing his season total to 169 yards over two games.

Raiders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Wilson Defensive End Questionable Knee M. Koonce Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee D. Richardson Cornerback Questionable Hamstring D. Laube Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Taylor Safety Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Foreman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Fox Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johanning Guard Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Deablo Linebacker Questionable Oblique C. Smith Safety Questionable Knee C. Wilkins Defensive Tackle Questionable Knee M. Crosby Defensive End Questionable Ankle K. Miller Tackle Questionable Undisclosed

Carolina Panthers team news

Bryce Young has had a rough start to his rookie season. The 23-year-old quarterback, selected first overall in the 2023 draft, has fallen short of expectations, tallying just 245 passing yards with a disappointing 0:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Andy Dalton will step in as the starter, bringing veteran experience to the position. Dalton, who has been a lead signal-caller for most of his career, threw for 361 yards with a 2:0 TD to INT ratio in limited action with Carolina last season.

On the ground, Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard split the rushing responsibilities. Sanders has struggled with only 42 rushing yards so far, while Hubbard was a bright spot in the last game, leading the team with 78 rushing yards on an average of five yards per carry. The receiving corps hasn’t been much better, with Adam Thielen managing just 20 yards last week and totaling 69 yards on the season, while Diontae Johnson, who can be a big-play threat, has been limited to 34 yards.

Panthers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Wonnum Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Quadriceps A. Barno Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Thigh B. Traore Tackle Questionable Knee S. Sullivan Tight End Questionable Quadriceps T. Tremble Tight End Questionable Hamstring C. Sims Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Thompkins Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring S. Franklin Safety Injured Reserve Foot I. Thomas Tight End Injured Reserve Calf J. Crumedy Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle P. Aumavae Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Turay Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. DiRenzo Guard Questionable Undisclosed D. Jackson Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Jensen Guard Questionable Undisclosed A. Brown Cornerback Injured Reserve Thumb T. Davis Linebacker Questionable Foot D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Luton Quarterback Questionable Shoulder D. Chark Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip C. Gill Linebacker Questionable Ankle J. Aho Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed R. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Haynes Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Wright Wide Receiver Questionable Knee D. Carter Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed B. Young Quarterback Questionable Knee D. Brown Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus A. Robinson Defensive End Questionable Knee S. Tuttle Defensive Tackle Questionable Foot N. Scott Safety Questionable Neck

