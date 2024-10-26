Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Week 8: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Broncos versus Panthers 2024 NFL Week 8 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Boasting a perfect 6-0 record, Kansas City stands as the NFL's only unbeaten squad this season. After coming off their bye week two weeks ago, the Chiefs kept their momentum rolling with a decisive road win over the 49ers in their most recent outing.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have struggled, sitting at 2-5 for the season. Their two victories came against the Ravens and the Browns back in Weeks 2 and 4. However, since overcoming Cleveland, Las Vegas has hit a rough patch, dropping three consecutive games heading into this weekend's matchup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game, plus plenty more.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs: Date and kick-off time

The Raiders will take on the Chiefs in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Sunday, October 27 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 816 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 815 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs team news & key players

Las Vegas Raiders team news

In their most recent matchup, the Las Vegas Raiders suffered a 20-15 defeat against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 20. Despite a valiant effort, the Raiders failed to find the end zone, relying solely on five field goals from Daniel Carlson. Turnovers proved costly as Las Vegas coughed up the ball four times and struggled on third downs, converting just 3 of 15 attempts.

Aidan O'Connell started the game but was sidelined early after completing 6 of 10 passes for 52 yards. His injury led to Gardner Minshew taking over, who finished with 154 passing yards, completing 15 of 34 attempts, but threw three interceptions. With O'Connell now on injured reserve, Minshew is set to start against the Chiefs.

On the ground, Alexander Mattison shouldered the load with 92 rushing yards on 23 carries, while Brock Bowers stood out in the passing game, catching 10 passes for 93 yards.

Raiders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Koonce Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee T. Eichenberg Linebacker Questionable Quadriceps D. Laube Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Foreman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Fox Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johanning Guard Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Young Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Wilkins Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot M. Epps Safety Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Mauga Linebacker Questionable Knee D. Parham Guard Out Foot M. Webb Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed L. Masterson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Meyers Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle A. O'Connell Quarterback Injured Reserve Thumb H. Bryant Tight End Questionable Elbow

Kansas City Chiefs team news

In their most recent clash, the Kansas City Chiefs secured a 28-18 victory on the road against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 20. Though they fell behind 3-0 early, a pair of touchdowns from Kareem Hunt turned the tide, setting the Chiefs on course for the win. Kansas City's defense has been exceptional this season, forcing the 49ers to go just 2-for-11 on third-down conversions and capitalizing on three turnovers.

Patrick Mahomes completed 16 of 27 passes for 154 yards, although he didn't manage any touchdown throws and was intercepted twice. Kareem Hunt powered the ground attack with 78 rushing yards and two scores. Mecole Hardman continued to be a key contributor, notching a touchdown and accumulating 54 total yards.

Although Mahomes, widely regarded as the league's top quarterback, has had a relatively quiet start, he’s been a reliable leader, guiding the team to consistent victories. So far, he's amassed 1,389 passing yards with a completion rate of 68%, throwing six touchdowns against eight interceptions. With Isiah Pacheco sidelined due to injury, Hunt has seamlessly slotted into the offense, tallying three touchdowns.

The Chiefs made headlines this week by acquiring DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans. The star wide receiver is set to make his Chiefs debut on Sunday, quickly becoming a key target in Kansas City's offensive arsenal.

Chiefs injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Omenihu Defensive End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL H. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder I. Pacheco Running Back Injured Reserve Lower Leg B. Cupp Tight End Out Undisclosed M. Danna Defensive End Out Pectoral L. Sneed Cornerback Out Quadriceps R. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee J. Smith-Schuster Wide Receiver Out Hamstring J. Watson Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg S. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Abdomen

