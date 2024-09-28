Las Vegas Raiders vs Cleveland Browns 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Cleveland Browns NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Cleveland Browns (0-3) head to Las Vegas in search of their elusive first victory this Sunday as they face off against the Raiders (1-2) at Allegiant Stadium. This matchup could prove to be a tough watch, as both teams have struggled to generate offense and put points on the board.

In their last outing, the Browns managed to shut out the Giants in the second half but could only muster a total of 15 points themselves. Over the first three weeks, they have averaged fewer than 17 points per game offensively. On the other hand, the Raiders staged a comeback to defeat the Ravens in Baltimore two weeks ago but were soundly beaten by Andy Dalton and the Panthers last week. For the season, Vegas is averaging just over 19 points per game.

Given the defensive prowess displayed by both squads, this game has the potential to be one of the lowest-scoring contests of the weekend. Both of these teams should be itching for a win, and it will be interesting to see who could achieve that.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Las Vegas Raiders vs Cleveland Browns NFL game, plus plenty more.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cleveland Browns: Date and kick-off time

The Raiders will take on the Browns in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 29, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Sunday, September 29 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Allegiant Stadium Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Cleveland Browns on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst) and Jay Feely (sideline reporter) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Las Vegas Raiders vs Cleveland Browns

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 816 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 807 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cleveland Browns team news & key players

Las Vegas Raiders team news

The Raiders are dealing with several injury concerns heading into the weekend. Linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique/concussion) did not participate in practice on Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s contest. Defensive end Maxx Crosby (ankle) also missed practice on Wednesday and shares the same questionable status for the game. Additionally, safety Marcus Epps (knee) was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday and will not be available for Sunday’s matchup.

On the offensive side, Gardner Minshew had a lackluster outing against the Panthers, completing 18 of 28 attempts for 214 yards. Each week, Minshew has managed to throw for one touchdown while also being intercepted once. Meanwhile, Davante Adams has been a consistent target, making 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

Raiders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Webb Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL M. Koonce Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee D. Richardson Cornerback Questionable Hamstring D. Laube Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Taylor Safety Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Foreman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Fox Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johanning Guard Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Deablo Linebacker Questionable Oblique M. Crosby Defensive End Questionable Ankle T. Munford Tackle Questionable Knee M. Epps Safety Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Adams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring K. Mauga Linebacker Questionable Calf

Cleveland Browns team news

Currently one of the biggest letdowns in the NFL, there's a growing lack of confidence in Deshaun Watson, who is connecting on just 57.8% of his throws for 551 yards and endured eight sacks last week against the Giants. However, even he should be able to make some headway against a defense that just allowed Andy Dalton to shine. Dalton torched the struggling Raiders defense last week, passing for 319 yards and three touchdowns, while Chuba Hubbard effortlessly tore through their defensive line, averaging 5.4 yards per carry. Meanwhile, the Browns' defense hasn’t lived up to the hype, and Jerome Ford hasn’t proven to be a reliable replacement for Nick Chubb.

Browns' linebacker Jordan Hicks (ribs/elbow) missed practice on Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s matchup. Chubb (knee) has officially been ruled out for the game.

Browns injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Conklin Tackle Questionable Hamstring N. Chubb Running Back Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL + MCL J. Wills Tackle Questionable Knee M. Hurst Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle H. Adeniji Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Diabate Linebacker Questionable Hip L. Wypler Center Injured Reserve Ankle T. Fields Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle D. Njoku Tight End Questionable Ankle J. Cohen Guard Questionable Back D. Jones Tackle Questionable Knee D. Bell Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip P. Strong Running Back Questionable Hamstring M. Garrett Defensive End Questionable Foot K. Toney Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed A. Wright Defensive End Questionable Triceps W. Teller Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL J. Hudson Tackle Questionable Shoulder C. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Ford Running Back Questionable Knee J. Bitonio Guard Questionable Knee J. Hicks Linebacker Questionable Ribs D. Tomlinson Defensive Tackle Questionable Thigh J. Elliott Defensive Lineman Questionable Foot

