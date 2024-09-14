New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks 2024 Week 2: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Gillette Stadium is set to be the battleground for an exciting NFL showdown this Sunday afternoon as the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots.

Fresh off a 1-0 start, the Seahawks come into this matchup riding high after a thrilling 26-20 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, the Patriots are also flying high following a successful season opener and currently sit second in the AFC East, also boasting a 1-0 record after pulling off a surprise win against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.

The last time these two teams met was back in 2020, with the Seahawks edging out the Patriots in a thrilling 35-30 contest in Seattle. With both teams aiming to maintain their unbeaten streak, this clash promises to deliver plenty of fireworks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks NFL game, plus plenty more.

New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks: Date and kick-off time

The Patriots will take on the Seahawks in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 15, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Date Sunday, September 15 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Gillette Stadium Location Foxborough, Massachusetts

How to watch New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Jonathan Vilma (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 232 (CAR), 821 (NE) | Away: 387 (CAR), 828 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks team news & key players

New England Patriots team news

Backup running back Antonio Gibson is listed as questionable due to a hip injury, while safety Jabrill Peppers is also uncertain for Sunday’s clash.

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett played a cautious but effective role in the upset win over the Bengals, completing 15 of 24 throws for 121 yards, while adding 32 rushing yards on seven attempts. The Patriots’ ground game was the key, racking up 170 rushing yards, led by Rhamondre Stevenson, who found the end zone in the first quarter and finished with 120 rushing yards along with six receiving yards.

On the defensive front, New England was in top form, holding the Bengals to just 224 total yards and racking up three sacks, putting relentless pressure on the opposition throughout the game.

Patriots injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury K. Bourne Wide receiver Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL C. Strange Guard Physically unable to perform Knee T. Wheatley Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Watts Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed S. Sow Guard Questionable Ankle J. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Mapu Safety Injured Reserve Undisclosed S. Takitaki Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee J. Jackson Wide receiver Injured Reserve Knee P. Brown Tight end Questionable Foot

Seattle Seahawks team news

Tight ends Pharoah Brown and Noah Fant are both questionable ahead of Sunday’s game due to injuries. Additionally, running back Kenneth Walker III was absent from Wednesday's practice due to an oblique issue, placing his status in doubt, while wide receiver Tyler Lockett is also questionable with a thigh problem.

The Seahawks narrowly avoided a Week 1 upset against the Broncos, leaning heavily on their star running back Walker III, who delivered a stellar performance with 20 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown to stave off Denver’s late-game surge. Walker exited late in the game with an abdominal strain but reassured fans he felt better post-game.

Quarterback Geno Smith was efficient, completing 18 of 25 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, though he did throw an interception and was sacked twice. Tyler Lockett was the go-to target, pulling in six receptions for 77 yards. Defensively, Seattle shined in crucial moments, recording two sacks and forcing Broncos' rookie QB Bo Nix into two interceptions, helping to seal the victory.

Seahawks injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Gotel Nose tackle Questionable Ankle J. Reed Free safety Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL A. Lucas Tackle Physically unable to perform Knee C. Young Nose tackle Physically unable to perform Undisclosed B. Jones Nose tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Simms Wide receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Onujiogu Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Pickering Defensive end Questionable Undisclosed P. Brown Tight end Questionable Foot U. Nwosu Linebacker Questionable Knee - MCL J. Sutherland Defensive back Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Westover Tight end Questionable Undisclosed J. Reed Nose tackle Questionable Undisclosed R. Person Running back Questionable Undisclosed G. Fant Tackle Questionable Knee K. Walker Running back Questionable Abdomen

