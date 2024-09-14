New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks 2024 Week 2: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Gillette Stadium is set to be the battleground for an exciting NFL showdown this Sunday afternoon as the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots.
Fresh off a 1-0 start, the Seahawks come into this matchup riding high after a thrilling 26-20 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, the Patriots are also flying high following a successful season opener and currently sit second in the AFC East, also boasting a 1-0 record after pulling off a surprise win against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.
The last time these two teams met was back in 2020, with the Seahawks edging out the Patriots in a thrilling 35-30 contest in Seattle. With both teams aiming to maintain their unbeaten streak, this clash promises to deliver plenty of fireworks.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks NFL game, plus plenty more.
New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks: Date and kick-off time
The Patriots will take on the Seahawks in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 15, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
|Date
|Sunday, September 15
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Gillette Stadium
|Location
|Foxborough, Massachusetts
How to watch New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play) and Jonathan Vilma (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 232 (CAR), 821 (NE) | Away: 387 (CAR), 828 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks team news & key players
New England Patriots team news
Backup running back Antonio Gibson is listed as questionable due to a hip injury, while safety Jabrill Peppers is also uncertain for Sunday’s clash.
Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett played a cautious but effective role in the upset win over the Bengals, completing 15 of 24 throws for 121 yards, while adding 32 rushing yards on seven attempts. The Patriots’ ground game was the key, racking up 170 rushing yards, led by Rhamondre Stevenson, who found the end zone in the first quarter and finished with 120 rushing yards along with six receiving yards.
On the defensive front, New England was in top form, holding the Bengals to just 224 total yards and racking up three sacks, putting relentless pressure on the opposition throughout the game.
Patriots injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|K. Bourne
|Wide receiver
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee - ACL
|C. Strange
|Guard
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee
|T. Wheatley
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|A. Watts
|Defensive tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|S. Sow
|Guard
|Questionable
|Ankle
|J. Andrews
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|M. Mapu
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|S. Takitaki
|Linebacker
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee
|J. Jackson
|Wide receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|P. Brown
|Tight end
|Questionable
|Foot
Seattle Seahawks team news
Tight ends Pharoah Brown and Noah Fant are both questionable ahead of Sunday’s game due to injuries. Additionally, running back Kenneth Walker III was absent from Wednesday's practice due to an oblique issue, placing his status in doubt, while wide receiver Tyler Lockett is also questionable with a thigh problem.
The Seahawks narrowly avoided a Week 1 upset against the Broncos, leaning heavily on their star running back Walker III, who delivered a stellar performance with 20 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown to stave off Denver’s late-game surge. Walker exited late in the game with an abdominal strain but reassured fans he felt better post-game.
Quarterback Geno Smith was efficient, completing 18 of 25 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, though he did throw an interception and was sacked twice. Tyler Lockett was the go-to target, pulling in six receptions for 77 yards. Defensively, Seattle shined in crucial moments, recording two sacks and forcing Broncos' rookie QB Bo Nix into two interceptions, helping to seal the victory.
Seahawks injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|M. Gotel
|Nose tackle
|Questionable
|Ankle
|J. Reed
|Free safety
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee - ACL
|A. Lucas
|Tackle
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee
|C. Young
|Nose tackle
|Physically unable to perform
|Undisclosed
|B. Jones
|Nose tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Simms
|Wide receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|J. Onujiogu
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|N. Pickering
|Defensive end
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|P. Brown
|Tight end
|Questionable
|Foot
|U. Nwosu
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Knee - MCL
|J. Sutherland
|Defensive back
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|J. Westover
|Tight end
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Reed
|Nose tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Person
|Running back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|G. Fant
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Knee
|K. Walker
|Running back
|Questionable
|Abdomen