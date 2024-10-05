New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins 2024 Week 5: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The New England Patriots are set to return to Gillette Stadium for a pair of consecutive home matchups after spending the past two weeks on the road. This Sunday, they'll square off against the Miami Dolphins in the first of two scheduled meetings between the AFC East rivals.

After shocking the NFL with an opening week win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the New England Patriots have gradually regressed to their preseason expectations. Their offense has steadily deteriorated week by week, culminating in a crushing loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson has struggled with ball security, and none of New England's receivers have stepped up as reliable top targets.

Similarly, the Miami Dolphins have faced offensive woes, largely due to the injury to their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Since he went down, Miami’s offense has been ineffective, highlighted by their failure to score a touchdown against the struggling Tennessee Titans. Both the Patriots and Dolphins are on three-game losing streaks, but one of those runs will come to an end this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins NFL game, plus plenty more.

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins: Date and kick-off time

The Patriots will take on the Dolphins in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 6, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Date Sunday, October 6 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Gillette Stadium Location Foxborough, Massachusetts

How to watch New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline reporter)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 821 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 819 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins team news & key players

New England Patriots team news

The New England Patriots have struggled to find their rhythm through the first four games of the 2024 season. Jacoby Brissett is completing 60.4% of his throws, tallying 536 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Hunter Henry and DeMario Douglas have combined for 242 receiving yards across 26 receptions, while Antonio Gibson has added 7 catches to his name.

On the ground, the Patriots are averaging 126.5 rushing yards per game, with Rhamondre Stevenson leading the charge, racking up 267 yards and 2 scores. On defense, New England has been giving up 21.8 points and 353.3 yards per contest. Raekwon McMillan tops the team with 24 tackles, while Keion White has registered 4 sacks, and Jabrill Peppers has snagged 1 interception.

Patriots injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries K. Bourne Wide Receiver Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL C. Strange Guard Physically unable to perform Knee T. Wheatley Tackle Questionable Undisclosed A. Watts Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Peppers Safety Questionable Shoulder J. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Mapu Safety Injured Reserve Undisclosed S. Takitaki Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee P. Brown Tight End Questionable Foot V. Lowe Tackle Questionable Knee K. Dugger Safety Questionable Ankle L. Robinson Guard Questionable Ankle J. Bentley Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral O. Ximines Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee D. Andrews Center Doubtful Shoulder A. Jennings Linebacker Questionable Shoulder M. Jordan Guard Questionable Knee T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee A. Austin Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle J. Jones Cornerback Questionable Shoulder C. Wallace Tackle Questionable Ankle S. Roberts Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Bell Tight End Questionable Neck N. Leverett Guard Questionable Ankle K. Osborn Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder

Miami Dolphins team news

The Miami Dolphins are reeling from losses to the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, and the Titans. They've dropped 4 of their last 6 away games. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has completed 63.6% of his passes for 96 yards without a touchdown or interception. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have combined for 429 receiving yards and a lone touchdown, while De’Von Achane has 20 receptions.

The Dolphins’ rushing attack averages 97.8 yards per game, with Achane leading the charge with 165 yards and 1 touchdown. Defensively, Miami has been conceding 25.8 points and 282 yards per game. Jordyn Brooks tops the team with 32 tackles, while Calais Campbell has 2 sacks and Zach Sieler has recorded 1 interception.

Dolphins injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries I. Wynn Offensive Lineman Physically unable to perform Quadriceps C. Goode Linebacker Physically unable to perform Kneecap B. Chubb Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL O. Beckham Wide Receiver Physically unable to perform Knee D. Long Linebacker Questionable Hamstring K. Smith Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Schwartz Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Smith Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring R. Cracraft Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Upper Body S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed P. McMorris Safety Injured Reserve Foot M. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Quadriceps T. Washington Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Phillips Linebacker Out Knee R. Mostert Running Back Questionable Chest T. Tagovailoa Quarterback Injured Reserve Concussion J. Wilson Running Back Questionable Knee T. Armstead Tackle Questionable Concussion G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder K. Fuller Cornerback Questionable Concussion S. Thompson Quarterback Questionable Ribs J. Poyer Safety Questionable Shin B. Berrios Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle

More NFL news and coverage