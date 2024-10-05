New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins 2024 Week 5: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The New England Patriots are set to return to Gillette Stadium for a pair of consecutive home matchups after spending the past two weeks on the road. This Sunday, they'll square off against the Miami Dolphins in the first of two scheduled meetings between the AFC East rivals.
After shocking the NFL with an opening week win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the New England Patriots have gradually regressed to their preseason expectations. Their offense has steadily deteriorated week by week, culminating in a crushing loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson has struggled with ball security, and none of New England's receivers have stepped up as reliable top targets.
Similarly, the Miami Dolphins have faced offensive woes, largely due to the injury to their starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Since he went down, Miami’s offense has been ineffective, highlighted by their failure to score a touchdown against the struggling Tennessee Titans. Both the Patriots and Dolphins are on three-game losing streaks, but one of those runs will come to an end this weekend.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins NFL game, plus plenty more.
New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins: Date and kick-off time
The Patriots will take on the Dolphins in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 6, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
|Date
|Sunday, October 6
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Gillette Stadium
|Location
|Foxborough, Massachusetts
How to watch New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline reporter)
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 821 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 819 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins team news & key players
New England Patriots team news
The New England Patriots have struggled to find their rhythm through the first four games of the 2024 season. Jacoby Brissett is completing 60.4% of his throws, tallying 536 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. Hunter Henry and DeMario Douglas have combined for 242 receiving yards across 26 receptions, while Antonio Gibson has added 7 catches to his name.
On the ground, the Patriots are averaging 126.5 rushing yards per game, with Rhamondre Stevenson leading the charge, racking up 267 yards and 2 scores. On defense, New England has been giving up 21.8 points and 353.3 yards per contest. Raekwon McMillan tops the team with 24 tackles, while Keion White has registered 4 sacks, and Jabrill Peppers has snagged 1 interception.
Patriots injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|K. Bourne
|Wide Receiver
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee - ACL
|C. Strange
|Guard
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee
|T. Wheatley
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Watts
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Peppers
|Safety
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|J. Andrews
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|M. Mapu
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|S. Takitaki
|Linebacker
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee
|J. Jackson
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|P. Brown
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Foot
|V. Lowe
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Knee
|K. Dugger
|Safety
|Questionable
|Ankle
|L. Robinson
|Guard
|Questionable
|Ankle
|J. Bentley
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|O. Ximines
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|D. Andrews
|Center
|Doubtful
|Shoulder
|A. Jennings
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|M. Jordan
|Guard
|Questionable
|Knee
|T. Brown
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|A. Austin
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|J. Jones
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|C. Wallace
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Ankle
|S. Roberts
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Bell
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Neck
|N. Leverett
|Guard
|Questionable
|Ankle
|K. Osborn
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Shoulder
Miami Dolphins team news
The Miami Dolphins are reeling from losses to the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks, and the Titans. They've dropped 4 of their last 6 away games. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has completed 63.6% of his passes for 96 yards without a touchdown or interception. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have combined for 429 receiving yards and a lone touchdown, while De’Von Achane has 20 receptions.
The Dolphins’ rushing attack averages 97.8 yards per game, with Achane leading the charge with 165 yards and 1 touchdown. Defensively, Miami has been conceding 25.8 points and 282 yards per game. Jordyn Brooks tops the team with 32 tackles, while Calais Campbell has 2 sacks and Zach Sieler has recorded 1 interception.
Dolphins injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|I. Wynn
|Offensive Lineman
|Physically unable to perform
|Quadriceps
|C. Goode
|Linebacker
|Physically unable to perform
|Kneecap
|B. Chubb
|Linebacker
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee - ACL
|O. Beckham
|Wide Receiver
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee
|D. Long
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|K. Smith
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|C. Brown
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|A. Schwartz
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|C. Smith
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|R. Cracraft
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Upper Body
|S. Harlow
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|P. McMorris
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|M. Washington
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|T. Washington
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|G. Murphy
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. Phillips
|Linebacker
|Out
|Knee
|R. Mostert
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Chest
|T. Tagovailoa
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Concussion
|J. Wilson
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Knee
|T. Armstead
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Concussion
|G. DuBose
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|K. Fuller
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Concussion
|S. Thompson
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Ribs
|J. Poyer
|Safety
|Questionable
|Shin
|B. Berrios
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Ankle