Everything you need to know on how to watch Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

As Week 2 of the NFL season gets underway, the Los Angeles Chargers will face off against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, September 15, 2024. This matchup is crucial for both teams, each eager to make a statement early in the season.

The Chargers (1-0) are riding high after a strong victory over the Raiders and are aiming to secure a 2-0 start—a milestone they haven’t reached since 2012. With quarterback Justin Herbert steering a dynamic offense and a defense that has shown impressive resilience, the Chargers are determined to keep their winning streak alive.

On the other side, the Panthers (0-1) are desperate for a win after a lackluster performance against the Saints. They need to bounce back quickly to avoid an 0-2 start that could cast a long shadow over the remainder of their season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Chargers: Date and kick-off time

The Panthers will take on the Chargers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 15, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Sunday, September 15 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Bank of America Stadium Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Chargers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play) and Jay Feely (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Chargers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 804 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 817 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Carolina Panthers vs Los Angeles Chargers team news & key players

Carolina Panthers team news

The Carolina Panthers are facing an uphill battle as they gear up for their clash with the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.

Unfortunately, the Panthers' defense has already been hit hard, with defensive tackle Derrick Brown ruled out for the season due to a knee injury. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), tight end Tommy Tremble (hamstring), and punter Johnny Hekker (back) are also questionable for this game.

Carolina is eager to shake off their Week 1 disappointment and secure their first win of the season. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young struggled in his debut, completing just 43% of his passes for 161 yards and two interceptions. He also managed four carries for 12 yards and a touchdown. Running back Miles Sanders had a quiet performance with five carries for 22 yards, while wide receiver Adam Thielen caught three passes for 49 yards.

Defensively, the Panthers were porous in their opener, surrendering 47 points. They will need a substantial improvement, particularly against the run, to turn their season around. The absence of Derrick Brown is a significant blow, given his status as one of their key defensive players.

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Wonnum Linebacker Physically unable to perform Quadriceps A. Barno Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee D. Davis Wide receiver Questionable Thigh B. Traore Tackle Questionable Knee S. Sullivan Tight end Questionable Quadriceps T. Tremble Tight end Questionable Hamstring C. Sims Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Thompkins Wide receiver Questionable Hamstring S. Franklin Safety Injured Reserve Foot I. Thomas Tight end Injured Reserve Calf J. Crumedy Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Ankle P. Aumavae Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Turay Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. DiRenzo Guard Questionable Undisclosed D. Jackson Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Jensen Guard Questionable Undisclosed A. Brown Cornerback Injured Reserve Thumb T. Davis Linebacker Questionable Foot D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Luton Quarterback Questionable Shoulder D. Chark Wide receiver Injured Reserve Hip C. Gill Linebacker Questionable Ankle J. Aho Defensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed R. Williams Defensive end Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Haynes Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Wright Wide receiver Questionable Knee D. Carter Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed B. Young Quarterback Questionable Knee D. Brown Defensive end Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus

LA Chargers team news

The Los Angeles Chargers are also dealing with some injury concerns ahead of their matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Wide receiver Josh Palmer (knee), cornerbacks Ja'Sir Taylor (fibula) and Tarheeb Still (hip), along with safety Alohi Gilman (knee) are all questionable for Sunday’s game.

Quarterback Justin Herbert was efficient in the season opener, completing 65% of his passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. New addition J.K. Dobbins made a splash in his debut, rushing for 135 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Rookie receiver Ladd McConkey made his mark with five catches for 39 yards and another touchdown.

Defensively, the Chargers were impressive against the Raiders, conceding just 10 points in their victory. Joey Bosa looked like his dominant self, leading the charge with seven tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. To secure another win, the Chargers will need a repeat performance from their defense.

Chargers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Rumph Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot M. Hankins Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed N. Niemann Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Chark Wide receiver Injured Reserve Hip T. Still Cornerback Questionable Hip T. McLellan Offensive tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Williams Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Collins Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Williams Wide receiver Questionable Hamstring

