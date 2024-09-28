Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Green Bay Packers (2-1) are riding a two-game winning streak as they get set to host their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings (3-0), at Lambeau Field for the division's first showdown of the 2024 season.

The Packers averted an early-season slump, securing victories against the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans with Malik Willis stepping in for the injured Jordan Love. Meanwhile, the Vikings, led by head coach Kevin O'Connell, have emerged as one of the season's surprise contenders, notching impressive wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL game, plus plenty more.

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings: Date and kick-off time

The Packers will take on the Vikings in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 29, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Date Sunday, September 29 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lambeau Field Location Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS (Channel 58 in Milwaukee, Channel 5 in Green Bay)

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 811 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 820 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings team news & key players

Green Bay Packers team news

The Green Bay Packers will allow quarterback Jordan Love to make a decision on his readiness to return from a sprained MCL against the Minnesota Vikings "up to game time" on Sunday, as head coach Matt LaFleur informed reporters on Thursday.

Since sustaining the knee injury during the Packers' Week 1 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil, Love has been sidelined and has not participated fully in practice.

Despite Love's absence, the Packers' offense has managed to secure victories in the last two weeks, relying heavily on a powerful running game that leads the NFL in both rushing attempts and yards, while ranking second in yards per carry. Malik Willis has stepped in admirably, guiding the team to a 2-0 record over Weeks 2 and 3, keeping their hopes alive for another playoff appearance this spring.

However, with what is arguably the top defense in the league arriving under the guidance of Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores, the Packers are eager to have their starting quarterback back on the field for this crucial matchup against the 3-0 Vikings.

Packers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Valentine Cornerback Questionable Ankle M. Lloyd Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle D. Callis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Starkey Wide Receiver Questionable Calf J. Morgan Offensive Tackle Questionable Shoulder T. Pitts Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Goforth Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle T. Davis Tight End Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Dillon Running Back Injured Reserve Neck J. Howard Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Ford Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Calf L. Davis Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Pratt Quarterback Commissioner's Exempt List Neck E. Stokes Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL A. McGough Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Love Quarterback Questionable Knee - MCL A. Johnson Cornerback Inactive Coach's Decision J. Reed Wide Receiver Questionable Calf K. Clark Defensive Lineman Questionable Toe G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder L. Musgrave Tight End Questionable Quadriceps J. Alexander Cornerback Questionable Quadriceps D. Wyatt Defensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder

Minnesota Vikings team news

The Vikings put on a dominant display against the Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium, powered by four touchdown passes from Sam Darnold and another impressive 100-yard performance from Aaron Jones, alongside a stifling defensive effort that led to a blowout victory over the AFC South leaders. C.J. Stroud threw an interception on the second play of the game, setting the stage for a swift score from the Vikings.

The Texans' troubles continued when they missed a field goal, allowing Jones to find the end zone on third down during the following drive. The Vikings’ defense kept the Texans scoreless through their first eight possessions. Even after Houston narrowed the gap to 21-7, the Vikings quickly answered with a field goal, an interception, and another touchdown to regain control.

Four different players caught touchdown passes from Darnold, while Jonathan Greenard notched three sacks against his former team, and both Kamu Grugier-Hill and Camryn Bynum recorded interceptions off Stroud.

Darnold, the third overall selection in the 2018 draft, is experiencing a revival reminiscent of Geno Smith in his inaugural season as the starting quarterback for the Vikings. He currently tops the NFL with eight touchdown passes, showcasing an impressive completion rate of 67.9 percent while averaging 8.4 yards per attempt.

Vikings injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Knowles Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hockenson Tight End Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL + MCL M. Blackmon Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Thompson Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. McCarthy Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus J. Redmond Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Cox Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Addison Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle J. Flax Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Knox Tight End Questionable Undisclosed N. Muse Tight End Injured Reserve Hand D. Risner Guard Injured Reserve Back G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Aho Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed C. Cronk Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee I. Pace Linebacker Questionable Ankle G. Bradbury Center Questionable Ankle B. Murphy Cornerback Questionable Hamstring J. Oliver Tight End Questionable Wrist J. Ward Safety Questionable Knee K. Grugier-Hill Linebacker Questionable Knee J. Bullard Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee C. Darrisaw Tackle Questionable Illness

