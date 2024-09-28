Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Green Bay Packers (2-1) are riding a two-game winning streak as they get set to host their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings (3-0), at Lambeau Field for the division's first showdown of the 2024 season.
The Packers averted an early-season slump, securing victories against the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans with Malik Willis stepping in for the injured Jordan Love. Meanwhile, the Vikings, led by head coach Kevin O'Connell, have emerged as one of the season's surprise contenders, notching impressive wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL game, plus plenty more.
Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings: Date and kick-off time
The Packers will take on the Vikings in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 29, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
|Date
|Sunday, September 29
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Lambeau Field
|Location
|Green Bay, Wisconsin
How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings on TV & stream live online
TV channel: CBS (Channel 58 in Milwaukee, Channel 5 in Green Bay)
- Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst)
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 811 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 820 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings team news & key players
Green Bay Packers team news
The Green Bay Packers will allow quarterback Jordan Love to make a decision on his readiness to return from a sprained MCL against the Minnesota Vikings "up to game time" on Sunday, as head coach Matt LaFleur informed reporters on Thursday.
Since sustaining the knee injury during the Packers' Week 1 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil, Love has been sidelined and has not participated fully in practice.
Despite Love's absence, the Packers' offense has managed to secure victories in the last two weeks, relying heavily on a powerful running game that leads the NFL in both rushing attempts and yards, while ranking second in yards per carry. Malik Willis has stepped in admirably, guiding the team to a 2-0 record over Weeks 2 and 3, keeping their hopes alive for another playoff appearance this spring.
However, with what is arguably the top defense in the league arriving under the guidance of Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores, the Packers are eager to have their starting quarterback back on the field for this crucial matchup against the 3-0 Vikings.
Packers injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|C. Valentine
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Ankle
|M. Lloyd
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|D. Callis
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|R. Starkey
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Calf
|J. Morgan
|Offensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|T. Pitts
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Goforth
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|T. Davis
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|A. Dillon
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Neck
|J. Howard
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Ford
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|L. Davis
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|M. Pratt
|Quarterback
|Commissioner's Exempt List
|Neck
|E. Stokes
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Knee - ACL
|A. McGough
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Love
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Knee - MCL
|A. Johnson
|Cornerback
|Inactive
|Coach's Decision
|J. Reed
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Calf
|K. Clark
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Toe
|G. DuBose
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|L. Musgrave
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|J. Alexander
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|D. Wyatt
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Shoulder
Minnesota Vikings team news
The Vikings put on a dominant display against the Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium, powered by four touchdown passes from Sam Darnold and another impressive 100-yard performance from Aaron Jones, alongside a stifling defensive effort that led to a blowout victory over the AFC South leaders. C.J. Stroud threw an interception on the second play of the game, setting the stage for a swift score from the Vikings.
The Texans' troubles continued when they missed a field goal, allowing Jones to find the end zone on third down during the following drive. The Vikings’ defense kept the Texans scoreless through their first eight possessions. Even after Houston narrowed the gap to 21-7, the Vikings quickly answered with a field goal, an interception, and another touchdown to regain control.
Four different players caught touchdown passes from Darnold, while Jonathan Greenard notched three sacks against his former team, and both Kamu Grugier-Hill and Camryn Bynum recorded interceptions off Stroud.
Darnold, the third overall selection in the 2018 draft, is experiencing a revival reminiscent of Geno Smith in his inaugural season as the starting quarterback for the Vikings. He currently tops the NFL with eight touchdown passes, showcasing an impressive completion rate of 67.9 percent while averaging 8.4 yards per attempt.
Vikings injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|M. Knowles
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Hockenson
|Tight End
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee - ACL + MCL
|M. Blackmon
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|N. Thompson
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. McCarthy
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|J. Redmond
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Cox
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Q. Roche
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Addison
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Ankle
|J. Flax
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|T. Knox
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|N. Muse
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Hand
|D. Risner
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Back
|G. Murphy
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|J. Aho
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. Cronk
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Williams
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
|I. Pace
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Ankle
|G. Bradbury
|Center
|Questionable
|Ankle
|B. Murphy
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|J. Oliver
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Wrist
|J. Ward
|Safety
|Questionable
|Knee
|K. Grugier-Hill
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Knee
|J. Bullard
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
|C. Darrisaw
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Illness