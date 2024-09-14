Green Bay Packers vs Indianapolis Colts 2024 Week 2: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Green Bay Packers vs Indianapolis Colts NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Green Bay Packers (0-1) will look to bounce back from a season-opening defeat when the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) come to Lambeau Field for the home opener on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts narrowly lost their Week 1 clash to the much-hyped Houston Texans, falling 27-29. While they struggled to keep pace with Houston's potent offense, the Colts showed flashes of potential, proving they could compete. Despite the loss, Indianapolis heads into their Week 2 matchup as the favorites, eager to build on their promising moments.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers also faced disappointment in Week 1, dropping a 29-34 contest to the Philadelphia Eagles—all the way from Brazil. The big headline? Franchise quarterback Jordan Love suffered a knee injury that initially looked like it could derail the Packers' season.

Fortunately, Love dodged a bullet, avoiding any serious damage, but Malik Willis will now step in as the backup quarterback for this week’s matchup, hoping to steer Green Bay in the right direction.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Green Bay Packers vs Indianapolis Colts NFL game, plus plenty more.

Green Bay Packers vs Indianapolis Colts: Date and kick-off time

The Packers will take on the Colts in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 15, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Date Sunday, September 15 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lambeau Field Location Green Bay, Wisconsin

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Indianapolis Colts on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Green Bay Packers vs Indianapolis Colts

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 811 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 813 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Green Bay Packers vs Indianapolis Colts team news & key players

Green Bay Packers team news

The Green Bay Packers' season nearly hit a crisis point when Jordan Love suffered a concerning knee injury. Fortunately, the franchise quarterback escaped serious damage, avoiding the IR, which is a huge relief given the circumstances.

In response to the uncertainty, the Packers brought in Malik Willis, a free agent previously with the Titans, to bolster their quarterback room. With backup Sean Clifford struggling during the preseason, Willis’s grasp of the playbook may be limited, suggesting Green Bay will lean heavily on the running game in the early weeks.

While the offense faces questions without Love, the Packers' defense had some bright spots against the Eagles. They struggled to contain Saquon Barkley, who wore down their line, but their secondary was active, coming up with a crucial interception late in the game. For Green Bay to stay competitive against the Colts, their defense will need to generate turnovers to keep pace with the Colts' dynamic offense.

Packers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Lloyd Running back Questionable Hamstring D. Callis Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Starkey Wide receiver Questionable Calf T. Pitts Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Goforth Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle T. Davis Tight end Injured Reserve Shoulder A. Dillon Running back Injured Reserve Neck J. Howard Running back Questionable Undisclosed J. Ford Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Calf L. Davis Defensive back Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Pratt Quarterback Commissioners Exempt List Neck E. Stokes Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL A. McGough Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed A. Mosby Defensive lineman Questionable Personal J. Love Quarterback Doubtful Knee - MCL

Indianapolis Colts team news

After sitting out the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign, Anthony Richardson made a triumphant return and has quickly reignited excitement across the NFL. While his size and running ability wowed fans last season, it was a viral moment—a 60-yard touchdown throw off his back foot—that had both experts and supporters buzzing.

His rare blend of arm strength and athleticism is a one-of-a-kind combination for a quarterback, making him the engine of the Colts' success. Richardson also led the team on the ground last week with 59 rushing yards, and it’s likely we’ll see more of that dynamic play against the Packers.

Jonathan Taylor had a quieter Week 1, tallying 48 yards on 16 carries. However, his presence in the backfield was crucial in setting up the Colts' play-action, freeing up Richardson to exploit open spaces. With Saquon Barkley having success against the Packers' defensive front, Taylor is poised to have a bigger role in Week 2.

Defensively, the Colts will zero in on Green Bay’s running game, especially given the uncertainty at quarterback, so expect their strategy to revolve around neutralizing the ground attack and adjusting to Green Bay's shifting circumstances.

Indianapolis Colts injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Downs Wide receiver Questionable Ankle D. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Achilles J. Woods Tight end Injured Reserve Toe S. Ebukam Defensive end Injured Reserve Achilles M. Gay Kicker Questionable Sports Hernia J. Winfree Wide receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. McGrone Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed W. French Center Injured Reserve Ankle R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Buckner Defensive tackle Questionable Back J. Laulu Defensive tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Brents Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee

