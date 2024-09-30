Detroit Lions vs Seattle Seahawks 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Detroit Lions vs Seattle Seahawks NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Seattle Seahawks (3-0) are set to face off against the Detroit Lions (2-1) in Week 4 of the NFL season at Ford Field during Monday Night Football.

The Seahawks are looking to extend their impressive 3-0 record, following a solid 24-3 victory over Miami in their previous outing. After this clash, Seattle will host the New York Giants at home.

Meanwhile, the Lions aim to build on their recent success after securing a 20-13 win against the Arizona Cardinals. Following this matchup, they will head to Texas for a highly anticipated showdown with the Dallas Cowboys after their bye week.

Detroit Lions vs Seattle Seahawks: Date and kick-off time

The Lions will take on the Seahawks in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, September 30, at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Monday, September 30 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Lions vs Seattle Seahawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC (national)

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Lions vs Seattle Seahawks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 228 (CAR), 828 (NE) | Home: 229 (CAR), 810 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Detroit Lions vs Seattle Seahawks team news & key players

Detroit Lions team news

The Detroit Lions have seen strong performances from their quarterback Jared Goff, who has thrown for 723 yards, notching 3 touchdowns but also facing challenges with 4 interceptions at a completion rate of 66%. The Lions' rushing attack is led by David Montgomery, who boasts a team-high of 231 rushing yards and matches Charbonnet's tally with 3 touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs supports the ground game with an additional 207 rushing yards and one touchdown.

In the receiving department, Jameson Williams leads with 209 yards and a touchdown, while Amon-Ra St. Brown stands out with a remarkable 21 receptions for 207 yards. On defense, Brian Branch leads the Lions with a total of 22 tackles. The defensive line is anchored by Aidan Hutchinson, who has recorded an impressive 6.5 sacks this season. Additionally, Carlton Davis III contributes significantly with a team-high of 17 solo tackles, while Kerby Joseph has made his mark by securing two interceptions.

Lions injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles E. Moseley Cornerback Injured Reserve Pectoral M. Badgley Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Muti Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Cominsky Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Green Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion C. Galvin Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL S. LaPorta Tight End Questionable Ankle E. Rakestraw Cornerback Questionable Hamstring N. Lynn Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Gilbert Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Smith Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Martin Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Leg M. Farniok Guard Questionable Undisclosed C. James Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed I. Melifonwu Safety Questionable Ankle M. Davenport Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps A. Anzalone Linebacker Questionable Concussion D. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee A. McNeill Defensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder B. Branch Defensive Back Questionable Concussion F. Ragnow Center Out Pectoral D. Skipper Tackle Questionable Ribs L. Onwuzurike Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee

Seattle Seahawks team news

Geno Smith is the quarterback of a 3-0 Seahawks. He has been one of the most efficient and accurate quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL season. Even with a few sloppy snaps on Sunday against the Dolphins, it appears Smith is still among the upper class of NFL quarterbacks. Against the Dolphins, Smith went 26-of-34 passing for 289 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Overall, on the season, he has thrown for 787 yards with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, achieving an impressive completion rate of 74.8%. On the ground, Zach Charbonnet leads the team in rushing, accumulating 141 yards and scoring 3 touchdowns.

DK Metcalf stands out as the primary receiver, amassing 262 receiving yards on 17 catches, including two touchdowns. Following him is Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has also made significant contributions with 17 receptions for 175 yards, while Tyler Lockett adds depth to the receiving corps with 13 catches for 138 yards.Defensively, Rayshawn Jenkins is at the forefront with a total of 26 tackles, including 18 solo efforts. Julian Love contributes with a solid 19 solo tackles. The pass rush has been bolstered by both Boye Mafe and Derick Hall, each recording 3 sacks this season. Collectively, the Seahawks' defense has tallied 11 sacks and secured two interceptions.

Seahawks injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries J. Reed Free Safety Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL N. Fant Tight End Questionable Toe J. Baker Linebacker Questionable Hamstring A. Lucas Tackle Physically unable to perform Knee C. Young Nose Tackle Physically unable to perform Undisclosed B. Jones Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Simms Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Onujiogu Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Pickering Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed P. Brown Tight End Questionable Foot U. Nwosu Linebacker Questionable Knee - MCL J. Sutherland Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Westover Tight End Questionable Undisclosed R. Person Running Back Questionable Undisclosed D. Taylor Linebacker Questionable Illness G. Fant Tackle Injured Reserve Knee K. Walker Running Back Questionable Oblique B. Mafe Linebacker Questionable Knee D. Hall Linebacker Questionable Hip L. Williams Defensive End Questionable Ribs G. Holani Running Back Out Ankle J. Hankins Defensive Tackle Questionable Calf A. Bradford Guard Questionable Knee L. Tomlinson Guard Questionable Ankle

