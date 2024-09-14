Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Week 2: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Motor City sets the stage for a playoff rematch as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) take on the Detroit Lions (1-0) in a clash of division champions.

Baker Mayfield seems to have found his groove in Tampa, and it was clear from the get-go. He spearheaded his team to a dominant 17-point victory over the Washington Commanders, with the former No. 1 pick standing tall as the only quarterback to toss four touchdowns in Week 1. Tampa’s offense looks lethal, firing on all cylinders.

Meanwhile, in front of an electric home crowd, Detroit edged out former quarterback Matthew Stafford in a gritty overtime win. It wasn’t the prettiest of victories, but the Lions showcased the unyielding determination that has come to define them under Dan Campbell. After taking down a playoff foe from last season, the question is: can they pull off another big win with Tampa Bay visiting again?

Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Date and kick-off time

The Lions will take on the Buccaneers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 15, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan.

Date Sunday, September 15 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Ford Field Location Detroit, Michigan

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnston (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 810 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 829 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news & key players

Detroit Lions team news

The Detroit Lions are dealing with a handful of injury concerns as well, with defensive tackle David Bada, defensive end John Cominsky, wide receiver Antoine Green, and offensive tackle Connor Galvin all sidelined on injured reserve, alongside others.

QB Jared Goff threw for 217 yards, connecting on one touchdown but also tossing an interception. He faced some pressure, being sacked twice in the opener. On the ground, David Montgomery led the way, rumbling for 91 yards and punching in a rushing touchdown. In the air, Jameson Williams was Goff's top target, hauling in five receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown to pace the receiving corps.

Defensively, the Lions conceded 20 points, ranking 13th, but struggled in yardage, allowing 387 total yards, placing them 25th. The run defense held strong, limiting the Rams to just 83 rushing yards, good for 8th in the league, but their pass defense faltered, giving up 304 yards through the air, which ranked 31st. Alex Anzalone was a standout with 13 tackles, while cornerback Carlton Davis III followed closely with 10. As a unit, the Lions recorded two sacks and snagged one interception in Week 1.

Lions injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Reader Defensive lineman Questionable Quadriceps D. Bada Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Achilles E. Moseley Cornerback Injured Reserve Pectoral M. Badgley Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Muti Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Cominsky Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Green Wide receiver Injured Reserve Concussion C. Galvin Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL N. Lynn Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Gilbert Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Norris Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Smith Wide receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Jacobs Defensive back Questionable Undisclosed B. Martin Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Leg M. Farniok Guard Questionable Undisclosed C. James Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed I. Melifonwu Safety Questionable Ankle L. Strickland Safety Questionable Thumb

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into Week 2 with a handful of players listed as questionable, while cornerback Bryce Hall, defensive end Earnest Brown, and running back Chase Edmonds are all on injured reserve, joined by several others.

Offensively, the Bucs came out firing in their opener, putting up 37 points and amassing 392 total yards, ranking them second in points and seventh in total yardage for Week 1. Their ground game chalked up 112 yards, placing them 17th in rushing, while their aerial attack soared to fourth with 280 passing yards. Baker Mayfield threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns, only taking one sack the entire game. On the ground, Bucky Irving paced Tampa Bay with 62 rushing yards, while Chris Godwin led the receivers with eight catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. Impressively, three Buccaneers receivers topped 61 yards each.

Defensively, safety Jordan Whitehead was all over the field, recording eight tackles to lead the Bucs, with two others close behind at seven tackles each. Tampa Bay's defense notched two sacks but failed to force an interception in their season opener.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Opeta Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Edmonds Running back Injured Reserve Knee S. Dzansi Tackle Injured Reserve Knee C. Kancey Defensive lineman Questionable Calf Z. Annexstad Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed D. Thompkins Wide receiver Questionable Hamstring R. Jarrett Wide receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle E. Banks Defensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Gill Linebacker Questionable Ankle D. Delaney Defensive back Questionable Knee K. DeLoach Linebacker Questionable Groin S. Peterson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Uguak Defensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed L. Hall Defensive lineman Questionable Foot E. Brown Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Ribs Z. McCollum Cornerback Questionable Concussion J. Hayes Defensive back Questionable Ankle A. Winfield Safety Doubtful Foot

