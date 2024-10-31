New York Jets vs Houston Texans Week 9: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch New York Jets vs Houston Texans NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

As Week 9 of the NFL season kicks off, a clash of AFC teams unfolds in the Garden State. The Houston Texans are set to hit the road for a relatively short journey to face the New York Jets in Thursday Night Football.

New York's campaign may be effectively over. With a record of 2-6, their aspirations for a playoff run have taken a severe hit following a loss to the struggling New England Patriots in Week 8. If they harbor any hopes of re-entering the playoff conversation, securing a victory against the Texans on Thursday is absolutely crucial.

The Texans arrive in this matchup brimming with confidence, having defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, which solidified their hold on the AFC South with a 6-2 record. They secured a 23-20 victory at home against Indianapolis in their last outing on Sunday. While they aim to maintain their momentum with another win on Thursday, they shouldn’t underestimate their opponents just yet. In fact, the odds for this matchup might surprise you.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New York Jets vs Houston Texans NFL game, plus plenty more.

New York Jets vs Houston Texans: Date and kick-off time

The Jets will take on the Texans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, October 31, at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

How to watch New York Jets vs Houston Texans on TV & stream live online

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Broadcasters: Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.

This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local New York and Houston market, where the game can be seen on the CBS or FOX affiliate, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).

Amazon Prime Video is home of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season, streaming games in Weeks 2 through 17, except the Thanksgiving night game. That week, Prime Video gets an exclusive Black Friday game to make up for losing Thursday night.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Jets vs Houston Texans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 225 (CAR), 812 (NE) | Home: 226 (CAR), 824 | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Jets vs Houston Texans team news & key players

New York Jets team news

Aaron Rodgers has completed 175 of 284 passes for 1,896 yards, throwing for 12 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 44 yards while being brought down 18 times. Tyrod Taylor has been effective in limited action, completing six of eight passes for 36 yards and a touchdown, while also contributing seven rushing yards. On the ground, Breece Hall leads the team with 111 carries for 428 yards and three touchdowns this season, followed by Braelon Allen, who has 49 carries for 187 yards and two scores.

In the receiving department, Garrett Wilson is the standout, leading the team with 51 receptions for 573 yards and three touchdowns. Hall adds depth with 33 catches for 316 yards and one score, while Allen Lazard has 30 grabs for 412 yards and five touchdowns. Other reliable targets include Tyler Conklin (26 receptions, 240 yards, two touchdowns), Mike Williams (11 catches, 160 yards), and Davante Adams (25 receptions, 293 yards and one touchdown with the Raiders and Jets). Greg Zuerlein has converted 13 of 14 extra points but has struggled with field goals, making only nine of 15 attempts, with a long of 40 yards this season.

Jets injury list

Houston Texans team news

The Texans are coming off a narrow 23-20 victory against the Indianapolis Colts, but they'll be without one of their key receivers. Head coach DeMeco Ryans announced on Tuesday that Pro Bowl target Stefon Diggs will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season due to a torn ACL, which he sustained during a non-contact incident in the third quarter.

Diggs, who will enter free agency after the season, had emerged as a reliable secondary option for Houston and had stepped up as the team's primary target following Nico Collins being placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. This season, he ranks seventh in the NFL with 47 receptions and is second on the Texans with 496 receiving yards.

C.J. Stroud has connected on 177 of 276 throws for 1,948 yards, recording 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has been sacked 22 times and has added 84 rushing yards. Backup Davis Mills has completed seven of 13 passes for 79 yards. Leading the ground attack is Joe Mixon, who has tallied 102 carries for 503 yards and five touchdowns. Dameon Pierce (14 carries, 98 yards, one touchdown) and Dare Ogunbowale (23 carries, 58 yards) provide additional options, with Tank Dell also contributing six carries for 30 yards.

In the receiving game, Collins is the second-leading receiver with 32 receptions for 567 yards and three touchdowns. Diggs has also been productive, catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. Mixon adds another dimension with 14 receptions for 115 yards and a score, while Dell (24 catches, 229 yards, two touchdowns), Ogunbowale (15 grabs, 155 yards, one touchdown), and Dalton Schultz (23 catches, 223 yards) serve as valuable secondary options. Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn has been perfect on all 17 extra point attempts and is 19 of 21 on field goals, with a long of 59 yards this season.

Texans injury list

