New York Jets vs New England Patriots Week 3: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The New England Patriots (1-1) will make the trip to face AFC East foes the New York Jets (1-1) at MetLife Stadium Thursday night to kickoff Week 3.

The Jets bounced back from their season-opening defeat against the San Francisco 49ers, securing a 24-17 comeback victory over the Tennessee Titans. Running back Breece Hall totaled 114 all-purpose yards and caught a touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter. Rodgers completed 18 of 30 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns in his first win with New York.

Meanwhile, the determined Patriots continued to exceed expectations, though they fell 23-20 in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks during their home opener. If a few key moments had gone their way last week, New England could have been sitting at 2-0.

New York Jets vs New England Patriots: Date and kick-off time

The Jets will take on the Patriots in a highly anticipated NFL game on Thursday, September 19, at 8:15 pm ET or 5:15 pm PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Date Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch New York Jets vs New England Patriots on TV & stream live online

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Broadcasters: Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.

This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local Buffalo market (which does not include Rochester). In Buffalo, the game can be seen on the ABC affiliate, WKBW, channel 7, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).

Amazon Prime Video is home of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season, streaming games in Weeks 2 through 17, except the Thanksgiving night game. That week, Prime Video gets an exclusive Black Friday game to make up for losing Thursday night.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Jets vs New England Patriots

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 225 (CAR), 821 (NE) | Home: 226 (CAR), 824 | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Jets vs New England Patriots team news & key players

New York Jets team news

The Jets finally made their mark after six mostly uneventful quarters to kick off the season, scoring 17 points in the second half in Nashville last week to secure their first win of the year.

New York has relied significantly on Breece Hall, who has already racked up 207 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns this season. His performance has alleviated some of the pressure on 40-year-old Rodgers, who has built a strong connection with top wide receiver Garrett Wilson (10 catches, 117 yards) and longtime ally Allen Lazard (eight catches, 100 yards) in the passing game.

Rodgers passed for 167 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football, then improved to 176 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the following game against the Tennessee Titans.

Jermaine Johnson is out, C.J. Mosley, D.J. Reed, Michael Carter II are all questionable, while Haason Reddick is not currently with the team.

New York Jets injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries L. Fotu Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring W. Schweitzer Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Hand M. Taylor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed Z. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle K. Yeboah Tight End Injured Reserve Groin J. Ciarlo Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Riley Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle M. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring D. Reed Cornerback Questionable Knee C. Mosley Linebacker Questionable Toe J. Johnson Linebacker Out Achilles J. Franklin-Myers Defensive End Questionable Concussion

New England Patriots team news

Jacoby Brissett has completed 58.8% of his passes, throwing for 270 yards and one touchdown. Tight end Hunter Henry is the standout player for the Patriots, being the only one on the team with more than five receptions and 40 receiving yards. Most of his production came during the Week 2 loss, where he caught eight passes for 109 yards.

The Patriots need to avoid falling behind in games; fortunately, they have not yet committed any turnovers, and Brissett has only been sacked four times. It remains to be seen if the offense can generate enough points to clinch a victory in their division.

Rhamondre Stevenson is the clear player to watch in New England's backfield, topping 20 carries in both games. His 46 rushing attempts are more than twice as many as Antonio Gibson (18). He also had a touchdown in each of his first two games, so look for head coach Jerrod Mayo to lean heavily on Stevenson here.

The worry for the Patriots is that their entire starting offensive line is questionable alongside the likes of Ja'Whaun Bentley, Anfernee Jennings, Jabrill Peppers, Marcus Jones.

Patriots injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries K. Bourne Wide Receiver Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Strange Guard Physically Unable to Perform Knee T. Wheatley Tackle Questionable Undisclosed A. Watts Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed S. Sow Guard Questionable Ankle J. Peppers Safety Questionable Shoulder J. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Mapu Safety Injured Reserve Undisclosed S. Takitaki Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee P. Brown Tight End Questionable Foot V. Lowe Tackle Questionable Knee D. Wise Defensive End Questionable Shoulder L. Robinson Guard Questionable Shoulder J. Bentley Linebacker Doubtful Shoulder O. Ximines Linebacker Questionable Knee M. Jones Cornerback Questionable Knee D. Andrews Center Questionable Hip M. Onwenu Offensive Lineman Questionable Wrist A. Jennings Linebacker Questionable Knee

