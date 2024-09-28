New York Jets vs Denver Broncos 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch New York Jets vs Denver Broncos NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The New York Jets (2-1) are set to return to the field on Sunday, welcoming the Denver Broncos (1-2) to MetLife Stadium for Week 4 of the NFL season.

With high expectations swirling in New York, the Jets recently demonstrated their toughness by decisively defeating the New England Patriots 24-3 last Thursday night. Aaron Rodgers appears to be finding his rhythm alongside a formidable defense, making them a formidable opponent.

On the other side, the Broncos arrive after pulling off a shocking upset in Week 3, where they maintained control throughout a convincing 26-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New York Jets vs Denver Broncos NFL game, plus plenty more.

New York Jets vs Denver Broncos: Date and kick-off time

The Jets will take on the Broncos in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 29, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Date Sunday, September 29 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue MetLife Stadium Location East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch New York Jets vs Denver Broncos on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Jets vs Denver Broncos

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 824 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 809 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

New York Jets vs Denver Broncos team news & key players

New York Jets team news

Aaron Rodgers carved open the New England defense throughout the night, throwing for 285 yards and two touchdowns while completing an impressive 77 percent of his passes in his first start at MetLife Stadium since his season-ending Achilles injury last September.

The Jets' offense has exploded in the early part of the 2024 season. While much of the credit goes to playmakers like Rodgers, the offensive line has also played a crucial role.

Olu Fashanu is poised to join that offensive line. With Morgan Moses sidelined due to a knee injury, Fashanu will make his first career start. The rookie was selected as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The question now is whether the Jets’ offensive line will maintain its momentum without the veteran tackle.

Jets injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries L. Fotu Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring W. Schweitzer Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Hand M. Taylor Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed Z. Barnes Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle K. Yeboah Tight End Injured Reserve Groin J. Ciarlo Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Riley Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle C. Mosley Linebacker Questionable Toe J. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles M. Moses Offensive Lineman Out Knee

Denver Broncos team news

The Broncos caught everyone off guard when they traveled to Tampa Bay and dominated the Buccaneers. Bo Nix finally put together his first standout performance of the season, giving the young quarterback confidence that he can thrive in his debut campaign. So far, he’s completed 62.8% of his throws for 600 yards but has also thrown four interceptions, while Josh Reynolds has been a reliable target, hauling in 11 passes for 174 yards.

The Broncos' ground attack struggled in the opening two weeks, with Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin both managing only 2.2 yards per carry. However, Week 3 saw the arrival of Tyler Badie, who burst onto the scene with 70 yards on nine carries, averaging an impressive 8.6 yards per rush. The Broncos would be wise to integrate him more as the season unfolds.

Broncos injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Turner-Yell Safety Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL R. Perkins Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed Q. Bailey Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle D. Sanders Linebacker Physically unable to perform Achilles D. Mathis Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Nchami Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed B. Browning Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot J. Skinner Safety Questionable Ankle M. McGlinchey Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Singleton Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Adkins Tight End Questionable Shoulder

