New York Jets vs Denver Broncos 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The New York Jets (2-1) are set to return to the field on Sunday, welcoming the Denver Broncos (1-2) to MetLife Stadium for Week 4 of the NFL season.
With high expectations swirling in New York, the Jets recently demonstrated their toughness by decisively defeating the New England Patriots 24-3 last Thursday night. Aaron Rodgers appears to be finding his rhythm alongside a formidable defense, making them a formidable opponent.
On the other side, the Broncos arrive after pulling off a shocking upset in Week 3, where they maintained control throughout a convincing 26-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida last weekend.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New York Jets vs Denver Broncos NFL game, plus plenty more.
New York Jets vs Denver Broncos: Date and kick-off time
The Jets will take on the Broncos in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 29, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
|Date
|Sunday, September 29
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|MetLife Stadium
|Location
|East Rutherford, New Jersey
How to watch New York Jets vs Denver Broncos on TV & stream live online
TV channel: CBS
- Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color analyst)
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of New York Jets vs Denver Broncos
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 231 (CAR), 824 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 809 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
New York Jets vs Denver Broncos team news & key players
New York Jets team news
Aaron Rodgers carved open the New England defense throughout the night, throwing for 285 yards and two touchdowns while completing an impressive 77 percent of his passes in his first start at MetLife Stadium since his season-ending Achilles injury last September.
The Jets' offense has exploded in the early part of the 2024 season. While much of the credit goes to playmakers like Rodgers, the offensive line has also played a crucial role.
Olu Fashanu is poised to join that offensive line. With Morgan Moses sidelined due to a knee injury, Fashanu will make his first career start. The rookie was selected as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The question now is whether the Jets’ offensive line will maintain its momentum without the veteran tackle.
Jets injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|L. Fotu
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|W. Schweitzer
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Hand
|M. Taylor
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|Z. Barnes
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|K. Yeboah
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|J. Ciarlo
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|M. Riley
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|B. Hall
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|C. Mosley
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Toe
|J. Johnson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|M. Moses
|Offensive Lineman
|Out
|Knee
Denver Broncos team news
The Broncos caught everyone off guard when they traveled to Tampa Bay and dominated the Buccaneers. Bo Nix finally put together his first standout performance of the season, giving the young quarterback confidence that he can thrive in his debut campaign. So far, he’s completed 62.8% of his throws for 600 yards but has also thrown four interceptions, while Josh Reynolds has been a reliable target, hauling in 11 passes for 174 yards.
The Broncos' ground attack struggled in the opening two weeks, with Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin both managing only 2.2 yards per carry. However, Week 3 saw the arrival of Tyler Badie, who burst onto the scene with 70 yards on nine carries, averaging an impressive 8.6 yards per rush. The Broncos would be wise to integrate him more as the season unfolds.
Broncos injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|D. Turner-Yell
|Safety
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee - ACL
|R. Perkins
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Q. Bailey
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|D. Sanders
|Linebacker
|Physically unable to perform
|Achilles
|D. Mathis
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|J. Reynolds
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Nchami
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|B. Browning
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|J. Skinner
|Safety
|Questionable
|Ankle
|M. McGlinchey
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - MCL
|A. Singleton
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|N. Adkins
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Shoulder