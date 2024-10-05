Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts 2024 Week 5: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-0) visit EverBank Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4-0) on Sunday afternoon.

The Colts face a challenging road matchup against the Jaguars in Week 5, as they look to improve their record to above .500. Historically, the Colts have struggled to defeat the Jaguars in Jacksonville, with their last victory there dating back to 2014. In fact, the Colts have not only lost the past three encounters at EverBank Stadium but have done so by an average margin of 18 points, indicating a pattern of lopsided contests.

Despite this daunting history, the Colts enter this game with renewed confidence after securing two consecutive wins, including a notable victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which handed them their first loss of the season. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are still searching for their first win in 2024 and have been plagued by difficulties on both offense and defense, outscoring only the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins in the league.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts: Date and kick-off time

The Jaguars will take on the Colts in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 6, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Date Sunday, October 6 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue EverBank Stadium Location Jacksonville, Florida

How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 814 (NE) | Away: 384 (CAR), 813 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Indianapolis Colts team news & key players

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

As the Jacksonville Jaguars seek to turn their fortunes around this season, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been working diligently to establish his rhythm. So far, he has amassed 729 passing yards, connecting for four touchdowns and throwing one interception with a completion rate of 53.3%. His performance has been bolstered by the rushing efforts of Travis Etienne Jr., who has contributed 214 yards on the ground and crossed the goal line twice, while Tank Bigsby adds depth to the backfield with 172 rushing yards.

In the receiving corps, Brian Thomas Jr. stands out with a team-leading 17 receptions for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Christian Kirk has also been a reliable target, matching Thomas with 17 catches but gaining 169 yards. Gabe Davis has chipped in with 121 receiving yards, providing Lawrence with more options to exploit opposing defenses.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Jaguars have been led by Montaric Brown, who has registered 29 total tackles, including an impressive 22 solo stops. This defensive effort has contributed to a collective total of seven sacks for the team this season, showcasing their capacity to apply pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Jaguars injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries A. Wingard Safety Injured Reserve Knee T. Campbell Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Dixon Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Robinson Running Back Injured Reserve Toe D. White Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL E. Engram Tight End Questionable Hamstring D. Savage Safety Questionable Quadriceps T. Bigsby Running Back Questionable Shoulder F. Oluokun Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot G. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder D. Lloyd Linebacker Questionable Knee T. Etienne Running Back Questionable Shoulder J. Hines-Allen Defensive End Questionable Concussion A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed Y. Abdullah Linebacker Questionable Neck

Indianapolis Colts team news

As the Indianapolis Colts gear up for their pivotal clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars, injury concerns are casting a shadow over their preparations. Running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique/abdominal) both sustained injuries during Week 4, leaving their status for the upcoming game uncertain. Their potential absence poses significant challenges for the Colts, although veteran quarterback Joe Flacco proved he could effectively lead the offense in Richardson’s stead during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the stakes high in this matchup, the Colts are looking to seize the opportunity to turn their season around against a Jaguars team still seeking its first victory. A win for Indianapolis could provide a much-needed boost in the standings, while for Jacksonville, a loss would deepen their struggles. The outcome of this game is poised to have lasting implications for both franchises as they navigate their respective seasons.

In terms of individual performances, Richardson has thrown for 654 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions, completing 50.6% of his passes, while also adding 141 rushing yards and a touchdown. Flacco, stepping in, has recorded 168 yards and two touchdowns with a completion rate of 61.5%. Taylor leads the Colts' ground game with 349 rushing yards and four touchdowns. In the receiving department, Alec Pierce paces the group with 234 yards and two touchdowns, followed closely by Michael Pittman Jr., who has a team-high 17 receptions for 201 yards, and Josh Downs, contributing 104 receiving yards.

Defensively, the Colts have shown resilience, with Nick Cross and E.J. Speed leading the way with 47 total tackles each, including 34 solo tackles for Speed. The Colts' defense has made its mark this season, recording 12 sacks and two interceptions, showcasing their ability to disrupt opposing offenses. As the Colts prepare to face the Jaguars, their defensive unit will play a crucial role in the team's efforts to secure a much-needed victory.

Colts injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Achilles J. Woods Tight End Injured Reserve Toe S. Ebukam Defensive End Injured Reserve Achilles J. Winfree Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. McGrone Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed W. French Center Injured Reserve Ankle R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Buckner Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Brents Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee K. Paye Defensive End Questionable Quadriceps K. Moore Cornerback Questionable Hip J. Bean Quarterback Out Foot B. Smith Tackle Questionable Knee R. Kelly Center Questionable Neck T. Lewis Defensive End Injured Reserve Calf A. Richardson Quarterback Questionable Oblique J. Taylor Running Back Questionable Ankle Z. Franklin Linebacker Questionable Illness G. Stuard Linebacker Questionable Heel

