How to watch and listen today's Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Jaguars versus Chiefs NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs will kick off their 2024 NFL preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night.

The Chiefs have firmly established themselves as the preeminent force in the NFL, consistently making the playoffs since 2015 and hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in 3 of the last 5 seasons. With the dynamic duo of head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the charge, the Chiefs are once again the frontrunners to capture the championship. Their ability to consistently perform at the highest level has cemented their status as the cream of the crop in the league.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 9-win campaign in 2023, as they've struggled to find sustained success, making the playoffs just twice since 2008. However, the Jaguars are entering their third year under the guidance of head coach Doug Pederson, who has an impressive 60-53-1 career record.

The silver lining for Jacksonville lies in the fact that they looked like a playoff-caliber team when star quarterback Trevor Lawrence was healthy. With Lawrence back in the fold this season, fresh off signing a lucrative contract extension, the Jaguars are hoping to turn the corner and make a push for the postseason.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs: Date and kick-off time

The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Nissan Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Date Saturday, August 10, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue EverBank Stadium Location Jacksonville, Florida

How to watch Jaguars vs Chiefs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL Network

However, if you are in the Jacksonville or Kansas City, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

KMCI (38 the Spot - Kansas City)

Broadcasters: Ari Wolfe (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst)

WJAX (CBS/47 - Jacksonville)

Broadcasters: Brian Sexton (play-by-play), Bucky Brooks (color analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Jaguars vs Chiefs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 814 (NE), 226 (CAR) | Away: 815 (NE), 383 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Jaguars vs Chiefs team news

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

In terms of injuries, Josh Pederson has been placed on injured reserve and will miss this game, while Anton Harrison, Andrew Wingard, and Patrick Murtagh are listed as questionable.

Last season, Jacksonville's passing game ranked among the best in the league, and they bolstered their offense by signing former Buffalo wide receiver Gabe Davis to a three-year contract. Additionally, they traded for former New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to serve as a backup to Trevor Lawrence.

To address the issues with their running game, they focused on improving their offensive line during the offseason by bringing in former Pro Bowl center Mitch Morse and re-signing guard Ezra Cleveland, who they acquired at last year's trade deadline. They also signed former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead, known for being one of the league's most dominant defensive linemen when healthy.

The Jaguars also extended Jeremiah Ledbetter, who is coming off a career year, and used their second-round draft pick on former LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith to add depth to the position. The Jaguars plan to have their starters play at least a quarter in their upcoming game, which means Trevor Lawrence will see some action following his new contract extension.

Kansas City Chiefs team news

Chris Jones, Wanya Morris and Nick Bolton are listed as questionable for the KC Chiefs.

Last season, the wide receiver position was viewed as the Kansas City Chiefs' primary weakness. Although they are expected to be without top receiver Rashee Rice for an extended period due to legal issues, the Chiefs have bolstered their receiving corps by signing veteran wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Additionally, they used their first-round draft pick on former Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who has impressed during training camp.

The Chiefs also secured All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, who led the team in receiving, by signing former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Irv Smith Jr. to a one-year contract for added support. On Monday, the team rewarded kicker Harrison Butker with a four-year extension, making him the highest-paid kicker in the league.

Kansas City also upgraded their backup quarterback situation by acquiring Carson Wentz, who spent last season as a backup to Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles. They also brought back backup running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on a one-year deal.

Defensively, the Chiefs were among the best in the league last season and are expected to maintain that dominance with most of their starters returning. All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones signed a five-year extension during the offseason, and defensive end Mike Danna was re-signed to a three-year deal.

Head coach Andy Reid is known for his unconventional approach and plans to have his starters play at least one drive in the upcoming game. This means Patrick Mahomes will see action for at least one series, while the rest of the starters are anticipated to play through the first quarter.

