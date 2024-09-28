Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Atlanta Falcons versus New Orleans Saints NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A key NFC South clash is set for Week 4 as the New Orleans Saints (2-1) face off against the Atlanta Falcons (1-2).

After two thrilling wins to start their campaign, the Saints were brought back down to reality with a tough home loss against the Eagles. Derek Carr struggled to find his rhythm, but both he and the offense will aim to regroup against a formidable defense in this divisional matchup.

Meanwhile, the Falcons suffered another narrow defeat, this time falling to the Kansas City Chiefs. With their revitalized squad looking to avoid slipping further, they’ll be hungry to grab a win and potentially climb to the top of the division. Can Carr and the Saints offense regain their form in Atlanta, or will the Falcons halt their momentum?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints NFL game, plus plenty more.

Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints: Date and kick-off time

The Falcons will take on the Saints in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 29, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Sunday, September 29 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 801 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 822 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Atlanta Falcons vs New Orleans Saints team news & key players

Atlanta Falcons team news

Kirk Cousins is steadily recovering and showing improved performances with every game. At wide receiver, Drake London is quickly establishing himself as a rising star. Kyle Pitts is beginning to resemble the elite tight end Atlanta envisioned when they drafted him out of Florida. Bijan Robinson is on the cusp of taking his game to the next level, while the secondary on defense has been impressive. The pass rush remains a bit of a weak spot, but this squad has the ability to secure victories through its defensive efforts.

On the injury front, starting right tackle Kaleb McGary remains out with a knee issue and is being monitored day-to-day. We should know more about his availability for Sunday after Friday's practice.

Jake Matthews was also listed on the injury report Thursday, though it's not injury-related—he's expected to play against the Saints as he and his wife are preparing for the arrival of their second child. Two key players to watch are Bijan Robinson and Matthew Judon, as both were limited during Thursday’s practice session.

Falcons injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries E. Greenidge Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Hellams Safety Injured Reserve Ankle R. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee R. Burns Running Back Physically unable to perform Undisclosed B. Trice Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Hand Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee D. Harris Defensive Lineman Questionable Triceps T. Vaval Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed T. Tarpley Safety Questionable Undisclosed R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Landman Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf M. Eifler Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Smith Fullback Questionable Ankle R. Swoboda Tackle Questionable Undisclosed A. Johnson Cornerback Inactive Coach's Decision M. Pruitt Tight End Out Knee D. Dalman Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle K. McGary Tackle Questionable Knee B. Robinson Running Back Questionable Shoulder

New Orleans Saints team news

The biggest shakeup for the New Orleans Saints this season was undoubtedly the hiring of Klint Kubiak as the new offensive coordinator. His early efforts have focused on making the offense more streamlined, though things fell apart in Week 3. Nonetheless, it's hard to argue that his presence won't lead to at least a modest improvement over the course of the season, which is frustrating for opposing teams.

On the offensive line, new recruit Lucas Patrick performed well at left guard during the first two weeks, but now he'll shift to center, a role where he was less effective in Week 3. Meanwhile, fellow free-agent signing Olisaemeka Udoh is slotted in as the starting left guard but struggled mightily in pass protection last week. If the Saints decide to shuffle things, Cesar Ruiz could move to center, allowing Patrick to return to left guard. No matter how they arrange the line, it remains a concern for New Orleans, despite showing promise in the first couple of games. These additions headline the team's offensive moves this season.

On the defensive side, the upgrades were even more significant. Will Harris is a solid starter at safety, likely to perform at a league-average level throughout the year, while Chase Young brings added pass-rushing capability, albeit with the trade-off of his well-known struggles in run defense. Additionally, Willie Gay Jr. provides valuable depth at linebacker, though he’s been relatively quiet in his limited snaps so far.

Saints injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries N. Sewell Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL R. Ramczyk Tackle Physically unable to perform Knee C. Brewer Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Hudson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed K. Miller Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Herron Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. Davis Linebacker Questionable Hamstring T. Kpassagnon Defensive End Physically unable to perform Achilles T. Jeffcoat Defensive End Questionable Elbow A. Perry Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring A. Kamara Running Back Questionable Ribs J. Jackson Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed S. Haynesworth Center Questionable Knee D. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Calf K. Saunders Defensive Tackle Questionable Calf R. Wright Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Rader Tight End Questionable Undisclosed R. Connelly Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Mims Running Back Questionable Knee C. Wilson Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle L. Young Tackle Questionable Foot E. McCoy Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Groin C. Ruiz Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee

