Miami Dolphins vs Tennessee Titans 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Tennessee Titans (0-3) are set to take on the Miami Dolphins (1-2) in a primetime Monday Night Football showdown, with both teams eagerly seeking a much-needed victory.

The Miami Dolphins currently hold a record of 1-2 this season after suffering a 24-3 defeat against Seattle in their most recent outing. Without Tua Tagovailoa in Week 3, the Dolphins' offense struggled significantly, often appearing unwatchable at times.

To add to their woes, backup quarterback Skylar Thompson also faced injury, leaving little reason to anticipate an explosive performance against the Titans this Sunday. However, this doesn’t eliminate the Dolphins' chances of securing a win.

The Tennessee Titans currently sit at 0-3 this season following their 30-14 defeat against Green Bay in their latest matchup. Quarterback Will Levis has faced intense scrutiny, often becoming the butt of memes due to costly turnovers and sacks occurring at crucial moments throughout his team's initial games.

Nonetheless, facing a Dolphins defense that ranks outside the top 20 in pressure rate could provide an opportunity for Levis to turn things around.

Miami Dolphins vs Tennessee Titans: Date and kick-off time

The Dolphins will take on the Titans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, September 30, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Date Sunday, September 29 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Tennessee Titans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN (national)

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (color analyst) and Dan Orlovsky (sideline reporter) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Miami Dolphins vs Tennessee Titans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 225 (CAR), 830 (NE) | Home: 226 (CAR), 819 (NE) | National: 230 (CAR), 963 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Miami Dolphins vs Tennessee Titans team news & key players

Miami Dolphins team news

Although Miami Dolphinsmanaged to trim the score to 10-3 in the first quarter against the Seahawks, the offense failed to generate any further points for the remainder of the game. Miami was outgained significantly, with a total yardage of 370 to 205, despite winning the turnover battle 2-0.

They also struggled on third downs, converting only 1 of 12 attempts. Skylar Thompson finished the game with 107 passing yards on 13 completions, while Tyreek Hill made three receptions for 40 yards.

The Dolphins kicked off their season with a narrow 20-17 victory over Jacksonville but fell to Buffalo in Week 2, losing that game 31-10 and also losing Tua Tagovailoa in the process.

Heading into this game, Miami's quarterback situation remains uncertain, with options including Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle, or Tyler Huntley potentially starting under center. De’Von Achane has led the rushing attack with 150 yards and one touchdown, while Tyreek Hill has contributed with 13 catches for 194 yards and one touchdown.

Dolphins injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries I. Wynn Offensive Lineman Physically unable to perform Quadriceps C. Goode Linebacker Physically unable to perform Kneecap B. Chubb Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL O. Beckham Wide Receiver Physically unable to perform Undisclosed D. Long Linebacker Questionable Hamstring K. Smith Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Schwartz Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee C. Smith Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring R. Cracraft Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Upper Body S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed P. McMorris Safety Injured Reserve Foot M. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Quadriceps T. Washington Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee R. Mostert Running Back Questionable Chest T. Tagovailoa Quarterback Injured Reserve Concussion C. Wilson Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle T. Armstead Tackle Questionable Concussion G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder K. Fuller Cornerback Questionable Concussion S. Duck Cornerback Questionable Shoulder S. Thompson Quarterback Questionable Ribs S. Neal Cornerback Questionable Hamstring A. Ingold Fullback Questionable Shoulder

Tennessee Titans team news

The Titans managed to keep things level at seven in the first quarter but then conceded the next 20 points, sealing their fate last time out. They were significantly outgained, with a total yardage of 378 to 237, lost the turnover battle 3-0, and struggled on third downs, converting only 3 of 9 attempts.

Will Levis passed for 260 yards, tossing two touchdowns and two interceptions, while DeAndre Hopkins had six receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown.

Tennessee also fell to Chicago and the Jets in their opening games, and Levis has had his share of struggles at the quarterback position. The Titans’ offense is averaging a mere 16 points per game, with 159.3 yards through the air and 101 yards on the ground, while their defense is allowing an average of 26 points per contest.

Levis has completed 68.1% of his passes, accumulating 579 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions. Meanwhile, Tony Pollard has led the rushing effort with 158 yards and one touchdown to his name.

Titans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Dowell Wide Receiver Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL C. Campbell Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. McLendon Defensive End Injured Reserve Toe M. Brown Safety Questionable Undisclosed C. Awuzie Cornerback Out Groin E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps M. Davidson Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Biceps G. Wallow Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral C. Gray Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Murphy Linebacker Questionable Ankle E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed J. Simmons Defensive Tackle Questionable Elbow K. Fulton Cornerback Questionable Knee A. Hooker Safety Questionable Upper Body

