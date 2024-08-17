How to watch and listen today's Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Dolphins versus Commanders NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Commanders are set to head to Miami to face the Dolphins and some of their starters in Week 2 of the preseason. The biggest storyline is, can Jayden Daniels lead his team to an upset, or will the Dolphins protect their home turf?

Miami secured a victory over the Atlanta Falcons in their preseason debut and is still evaluating who will serve as the backup quarterback between Mike White and Skylar Thompson. This competition could add some intrigue to the final weeks of the preseason.

Washington fell by three points to the New York Jets in their opening game, and oddsmakers have them as a five-point underdog in this matchup.

Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders: Date and kick-off time

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Washington Commanders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.

Date Saturday, August 17, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Dolphins vs Commanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL+

However, if you are in the Miami or Washington, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WFOR (CBS/4 - Miami)

Broadcasters: Steve Goldstein (play-by-play), Kim Bokamper (color analyst)

(play-by-play), Kim Bokamper (color analyst) WUSA (CBS/9 - Washington)

Broadcasters: Chick Hernandez (play-by-play), Brian Mitchell (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Dolphins vs Commanders

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 819 (NE), 227 (CAR) | Away: 831 (NE), 383 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Dolphins vs Commanders team news

Miami Dolphins team news

The Dolphins kicked off their 2024-25 preseason with a 20-13 win over the Falcons. Miami's ground game was a key factor, racking up 144 yards on 35 carries. Quarterbacks Skylar Thompson (8-of-19 with one touchdown and one interception) and Mike White (4-of-14 for 26 yards) handled the passing duties. Key players like Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill did not play, yet the Dolphins still managed to secure a victory at home.

Washington Commanders team news

The Commanders have a solid quarterback room, blending veteran experience with fresh talent, including Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskel, Jayden Daniels, and Sam Hartman.

In their first preseason game, Hartman and Driskel led the way in snaps and passing yards. However, with Hartman and Mariota sidelined for this game, expect to see Daniels, Driskel, and the recently signed Trace McSorley taking the snaps.

The Commanders are likely to field their starters for a few series on Saturday. Offensively, they boast a deep roster at the skill positions. The wide receiver group, featuring Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Luke McCaffrey, Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Byron Pringle, should give Washington a strong chance to make plays.

In the backfield, the Commanders have Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler, and Chris Rodriguez, adding further depth to their offensive attack.

