Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints 2024 Week 2: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

The Dallas Cowboys (1-0) and New Orleans Saints (1-0) cruised to commanding wins in Week 1, and both will be looking to repeat their success in Week 2.

The Saints showed no mercy to the Carolina Panthers, storming to a 30-0 halftime lead on their way to a dominant 37-point victory, the biggest margin in the opening week. While New Orleans’ offense has been a question mark for some time, their Week 1 performance suggests they could be a genuine threat in the NFC South if they keep up this momentum.

Meanwhile, fresh off signing their quarterback to a record-breaking deal, the Cowboys made a bold statement on the road by dismantling the Cleveland Browns. With high expectations constantly surrounding "America's Team," Dallas silenced the doubters in Week 1 and now has the chance to back it up with another commanding display.

Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints: Date and kick-off time

The Cowboys will take on the Saints in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 15, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

Date Sunday, September 15 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, Texas

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Tom Brady (color analyst)

Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be the announcers for the NFL Week 2 game between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 808 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 822 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Dallas Cowboys vs New Orleans Saints team news & key players

Dallas Cowboys team news

Dak Prescott made his first appearance since inking the NFL’s largest guaranteed contract ever—a jaw-dropping $240 million over four years, with $231 million guaranteed. The deal was finalized mere hours before Prescott completed 19 of 32 passes for 179 yards, adding a touchdown and no interceptions in a win over Cleveland.

The Cowboys have their fair share of injury concerns, but their list doesn’t rival the Saints. Jake Ferguson is questionable, while Brandin Cooks should suit up despite resting during the week. On defense, Demarcus Lawrence is ready to go, one of four players receiving precautionary rest.

In their season opener, the Cowboys offense showcased its versatility, especially in the backfield. CeeDee Lamb impressed early, though he’s yet to hit paydirt—leaving room for improvement. The silver lining? Dak kept the ball secure, avoiding turnovers, a trend they'll hope continues to keep control of the game.

The defense, meanwhile, was lights-out against Cleveland, and they’ll aim to wreak havoc on New Orleans again with coverage sacks, dominating at every defensive level. Expect the Saints to feel the heat.

Cowboys injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury E. Kendricks Linebacker Questionable Illness S. Williams Defensive end Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Edoga Guard Injured Reserve Toe C. Crooms Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed E. Bostick Tackle Injured Reserve Leg S. Toney Defensive end Questionable Groin M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Bland Cornerback Injured Reserve Foot D. Durden Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Johnson Defensive end Injured Reserve Undisclosed V. Fehoko Defensive end Questionable Undisclosed N. Thomas Offensive tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Smith Offensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed J. Stephens Tight end Questionable Hamstring J. Ferguson Tight end Questionable Knee - MCL

New Orleans Saints team news

Despite their Week 1 victory, the Saints head into Week 2 with a concerning injury list, featuring 13 players, including several key figures. Marshon Lattimore and Tyrann Mathieu remain limited in practice, which could create gaps in their secondary. On the offensive side, Jamaal Williams is fighting to return as their second option in the backfield.

While the offense stole the show in the opener, it’s unlikely that same firepower will follow them on the road. Facing a tough Dallas defense, New Orleans will need to lean heavily on their ground game. If they can manage the clock and keep Dallas' offense off the field, they’ll avoid turning this game into a shootout. Derek Carr looked sharp in Week 1, and having Alvin Kamara available as a dual-threat will only bolster their chances.

On defense, the challenge will be even greater. It all starts with their ability to put pressure on Dak Prescott. If the defensive line can win their battles up front, they’ll have a solid shot at stifling the Cowboys' offensive flow.

New Orleans Saints injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury N. Sewell Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL M. Lattimore Cornerback Questionable Hamstring R. Ramczyk Tackle Physically unable to perform Knee C. Brewer Offensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Hudson Tight end Questionable Undisclosed K. Miller Running back Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Herron Tackle Injured Reserve Knee T. Kpassagnon Defensive end Physically unable to perform Achilles T. Jeffcoat Defensive end Questionable Elbow A. Perry Wide receiver Questionable Hand J. Jackson Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Ford Linebacker Questionable Hamstring D. Holker Tight end Questionable Ankle S. Haynesworth Center Questionable Knee D. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Calf K. Saunders Defensive tackle Questionable Calf R. Wright Defensive back Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Rader Tight end Questionable Undisclosed R. Connelly Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed C. Erving Tackle Out Undisclosed J. Mims Running back Questionable Knee L. Patrick Offensive lineman Questionable Toe F. Moreau Tight end Questionable Head

