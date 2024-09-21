Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens 2024 Week 3: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

One of the marquee matchups in Week 3 features two teams eager to bounce back after unexpected setbacks: the Baltimore Ravens (0-2) and the Dallas Cowboys (1-1).

Baltimore is still searching for its first victory of the season after squandering a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. Neither the offense nor the defense seems fully in sync, and the Ravens must regroup quickly to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2015.

Following a strong opening week, many anticipated Dallas would dominate New Orleans. Instead, the Cowboys were the ones left reeling as the Saints delivered a humiliating blow in front of the Dallas faithful, rekindling memories of past playoff disappointments. For Dallas to solidify its status as a Super Bowl contender, it must overcome last season's MVP and prove it belongs among the elite.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens NFL game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens: Date and kick-off time

The Cowboys will take on the Ravens in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 22, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Lumen Field in Arlington, Dallas, TX.

Date Sunday, September 22 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, Dallas, TX

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Tom Brady (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 808 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 802 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Dallas Cowboys vs Baltimore Ravens team news & key players

Dallas Cowboys team news

The Cowboys saw their impressive 15-game home regular-season winning streak snapped in dramatic fashion, as they were thoroughly outplayed by the New Orleans Saints—a defeat that echoed their last appearance at AT&T Stadium during a playoff loss to Green Bay. The defense was a mess, and now they face the task of regrouping against Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

In 2023, Dak Prescott aired it out with 590 pass attempts, tallying 36 touchdowns against just 9 interceptions, a performance that earned him a big payday in the offseason. However, Prescott has stumbled out of the gate this year, posting just 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and 472 passing yards through the first two games.

CeeDee Lamb (ankle), Trevon Diggs (foot), Jake Ferguson (knee), and Malik Hooker (shoulder) were all limited participants in practice but are expected to suit up against Baltimore.

Cowboys injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Edoga Guard Injured Reserve Toe C. Lamb Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle C. Crooms Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Brooks Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle E. Bostick Tackle Injured Reserve Leg S. Toney Defensive End Questionable Groin M. Smith Defensive Tackle Questionable Back M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Bland Cornerback Injured Reserve Foot D. Durden Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Johnson Defensive End Injured Reserve Undisclosed V. Fehoko Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed N. Thomas Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Smith Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Diggs Cornerback Questionable Foot J. Stephens Tight End Questionable Hamstring J. Ferguson Tight End Questionable Knee - MCL M. Hooker Safety Questionable Shoulder

Baltimore Ravens team news

The Baltimore Ravens would gladly start over after their rocky beginning to the season and hope to make some progress in what appears to be a tightly contested matchup against the Cowboys.

Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and Kyle Van Noy (eye, groin) participated fully in practice, while Kyle Hamilton was limited with a back issue, but all three are expected to take the field.

The Ravens suffered another last-second heartbreak for the second consecutive week, losing on a late field goal to a Raiders squad that isn’t exactly touted as a top contender. In 2023, Jackson posted a career-best with 3,678 passing yards and a 67.2% completion rate. This season, Jackson has completed 62.7% of his throws, racking up 687 total yards and accounting for two touchdowns.

Ravens injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury K. Mitchell Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL T. Mullen Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Hamm Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Johnson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed A. Maulet Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee L. Jackson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed O. Wright Running Back Injured Reserve Foot C. Matthew Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Isaac Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed R. Ali Running Back Injured Reserve Neck D. Jennings Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed I. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed O. Beckham Wide Receiver Physically Unable to Perform Undisclosed N. Wiggins Cornerback Questionable Neck K. Hamilton Safety Questionable Back D. Harty Wide Receiver Questionable Calf D. Ojabo Linebacker Questionable Quadriceps M. Moses Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee

