Washington Commanders vs New York Giants 2024 Week 2: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Washington Commanders vs New York Giants NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

One NFC East squad will climb back to .500 in Week 2 of the 2024-25 NFL season as the New York Giants head south to square off against their division rivals, the Washington Commanders, at FedEx Field.

The Commanders kicked off the Dan Quinn/Jayden Daniels era with a 37-20 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it wasn’t all bad news. Rookie QB Daniels showcased his dual-threat ability, rushing for 88 yards and two touchdowns, while connecting on 17 of 24 passes for 184 yards without committing any turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Giants struggled mightily in Daniel Jones’ return from injury, managing only 240 total yards and a mere six points in a 28-6 home loss to Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings. After finishing 30th in scoring last season, averaging just 15.6 points per game, New York finds itself at the bottom of the league in points scored following Week 1.

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants: Date and kick-off time

The Commanders will take on the Giants in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 15, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Date Sunday, September 15 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Northwest Stadium Location Landover, Maryland, Washington

How to watch Washington Commanders vs New York Giants on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Mark Schlereth (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Commanders vs New York Giants

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 234 (CAR), 831 (NE) | Away: 389 (CAR), 823 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Commanders vs New York Giants team news & key players

Washington Commanders team news

Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. was limited in practice due to a thumb injury, while defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton is nursing a foot issue. On a positive note, tackle Brandon Coleman and safety Tyler Owens were full participants despite shoulder and ankle concerns, respectively. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. is also questionable with a knee problem.

Despite the loss, the Commanders managed to notch two sacks, though they only recorded three tackles for loss. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell played a role with two total tackles, including one of the team’s sacks.

The highly anticipated debut of Jayden Daniels may not have led to a win, but he certainly flashed potential. The second overall pick in the draft showed why there’s excitement in Washington, completing 17 of 24 passes for 184 yards while also proving dangerous on the ground. Daniels rushed for 88 yards on 16 carries and punched in two touchdowns. All three of Washington's touchdowns came via the ground game. The Commanders' offense racked up 299 total yards and matched their opponent with 22 first downs, though discipline was an issue as they were flagged seven times for 51 yards.

Commanders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Mariota Quarterback Injured Reserve Chest T. Burgess Safety Questionable Hamstring K. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Stallworth Defensive tackle Questionable Undisclosed E. Obada Defensive end Physically unable to perform Lower Leg J. Magee Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus B. Bauer Linebacker Questionable Leg R. Stromberg Center Out Knee J. Cox Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Bada Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Achilles B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Akingbulu Tackle Questionable Undisclosed S. Toney Defensive end Questionable Groin J. Newton Defensive tackle Questionable Foot N. Pollard Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Brooks Defensive tackle Questionable Undisclosed B. Nikkel Safety Questionable Undisclosed M. Wiley Running back Questionable Undisclosed E. Forbes Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed

New York Giants team news

Daniel Jones only suited up for six games last season due to injury, and the 27-year-old QB had a rough time during those appearances. He tallied 909 passing yards with an underwhelming 2:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His struggles continued in the season opener, where he completed just 21 of 40 passes for 186 yards and threw two interceptions. The media and fans are already piling on the criticism, adding pressure on Jones to turn things around.

The Giants no longer have star running back Saquon Barkley, but they brought in Devin Singletary to fill the void. The 27-year-old RB had some standout seasons with the Bills and amassed 898 rushing yards last year with Houston, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. However, he was held to just 38 rushing yards in the opener. New York is also banking on a breakout rookie season from first-round pick Malik Nabers. The 21-year-old wide receiver saw plenty of action in Week 1, grabbing five passes for 66 yards. Receiver Darius Slayton remains questionable for the next game. The Giants' offense, overall, was sluggish in the opener, managing just 240 total yards.

On the defensive side, the Giants had a tough 2023 season, ranking 19th against the pass and 29th in run defense. They did make a big offseason splash by signing veteran linebacker Bobby Burns, who had spent his entire career with the Panthers. Burns, considered one of the league's top linebackers, racked up 50 tackles and eight sacks last year. Still, the Giants' defense struggled in Week 1, allowing 312 total yards to their opponent.

Giants injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury I. McKenzie Wide receiver Questionable Lower Body T. Nubin Safety Questionable Foot S. Thomas-Oliver Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Coughlin Linebacker Out Pectoral E. Riley Defensive back Injured Reserve Concussion Y. Cajuste Tackle Questionable Leg G. Olszewski Wide receiver Out Groin R. Bullock Kicker Questionable Hamstring M. Adams Linebacker Injured Reserve Groin A. Schlottmann Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Horne Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Achilles D. Houston Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Jackson Tight end Questionable Undisclosed M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring K. Hayes Defensive back Questionable Undisclosed R. Anderson Defensive lineman Questionable Hamstring O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring D. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle C. Cota Wide receiver Injured Reserve Collarbone J. Mayfield Guard Questionable Ankle A. Robinson Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL + MCL J. Corbin Running back Questionable Undisclosed N. McCloud Cornerback Questionable Knee D. Slayton Wide receiver Questionable Concussion S. Harlow Offensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed

