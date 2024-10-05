Washington Commanders vs Cleveland Browns 2024 Week 5: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Washington Commanders vs Cleveland Browns NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Jayden Daniels has the Washington Commanders off to a flying start with their 3-1 record, and they’ll aim to keep that momentum rolling as they host the Cleveland Browns (1-3).

After a successful couple of road trips and an extended period away, the Commanders are finally back in familiar territory. The past two weeks have been highly productive for the team, with two crucial victories on their travels, propelling them to 3-1 and earning them well-deserved national attention.

Excitement in Washington is reaching heights not seen in decades. Fans, who have been deprived of success for years, are starting to believe something special is brewing under the new leadership. Though we're only a quarter of the way through the 2024 season, the stark contrast in performance compared to anything under Ron Rivera’s four-year tenure as head coach is undeniable.

Next, the Commanders face a home clash against the Cleveland Browns. With Magic Johnson encouraging fans to bring the energy, the challenge ahead won’t be easy, especially with dominant pass rusher Myles Garrett lining up on the other side.

Can Washington continue their remarkable start and secure their fourth win in five games? Or will the Browns rise to the occasion and play the role of spoiler?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Washington Commanders vs Cleveland Browns NFL game, plus plenty more.

Washington Commanders vs Cleveland Browns: Date and kick-off time

The Commanders will take on the Browns in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 6, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Date Sunday, October 6 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Northwest Stadium Location Landover, Maryland

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Cleveland Browns on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Washington Commanders vs Cleveland Browns

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 232 (CAR), 831 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 807 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Washington Commanders vs Cleveland Browns team news & key players

Washington Commanders team news

The Commanders began their season with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, falling 37-20. However, Washington rebounded with two narrow victories, defeating the Giants 21-18 and the Bengals 38-33 in those matchups.

In their fourth game, the Commanders secured another win, this time in commanding fashion. They scored 10 points in both the second and third quarters, leading to a dominant 42-14 triumph. QB Jayden Daniels threw for 233 yards, recording one touchdown and one interception, while Brian Robinson led the rushing attack with 101 yards and a touchdown.

This week, the Washington Commanders are on the mend. Coach Dan Quinn announced that quarterback Marcus Mariota will be designated to return from injured reserve after dealing with a groin injury.

Mariota was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 1, but now he is set to rejoin the team and serve as a backup to Daniels.

Commanders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Mariota Quarterback Injured Reserve Chest T. Burgess Safety Questionable Hamstring K. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Stallworth Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed E. Obada Defensive End Physically unable to perform Lower Leg J. Magee Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus B. Bauer Linebacker Questionable Leg R. Stromberg Center Out Knee J. Cox Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Akingbulu Tackle Questionable Undisclosed S. Toney Defensive End Questionable Groin J. Newton Defensive Tackle Questionable Foot N. Pollard Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Brooks Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed B. Nikkel Safety Questionable Undisclosed M. Wiley Running Back Questionable Undisclosed N. Brown Wide Receiver Questionable Groin D. Hampton Safety Questionable Knee J. Crowder Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Calf T. Owens Safety Questionable Shin A. Ekeler Running Back Questionable Concussion N. Allegretti Guard Questionable Ankle P. Butler Safety Questionable Groin B. Robinson Running Back Questionable Knee

Cleveland Browns team news

Cleveland's season began with a challenging matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, resulting in a 33-17 loss. However, the Browns bounced back the following week, securing an 18-13 victory over the Jaguars. Unfortunately, they fell again in their third game, losing 21-15 to the New York Giants.

In their latest outing against the Raiders, the Browns faced yet another defeat. They started strong, leading 10-0 after the first quarter, but surrendered 20 unanswered points over the next two quarters, ultimately losing 20-16. QB Deshaun Watson threw for 176 yards, recording one touchdown and one interception, while Jerry Jeudy led the receiving corps with six catches for 72 yards.

Cleveland's offense may soon get a significant boost with the return of star running back Nick Chubb, who practiced on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 of last season. Chubb, a 1,000-yard rusher for four consecutive seasons (2019-2022), was a limited participant in practice. However, defensive end Myles Garrett (Achilles) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (ribs/elbow/triceps) were among those who did not practice for the Browns. Tight end David Njoku (ankle) and running back Pierre Strong (hamstring) also participated in a limited capacity alongside Chubb.

On the Commanders' side, running back Brian Robinson Jr. is dealing with a knee injury and was one of four players who did not practice on Wednesday due to injury designations. Fellow running back Austin Ekeler (concussion) was also limited in his participation.

Browns injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Conklin Tackle Questionable Hamstring N. Chubb Running Back Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL + MCL J. Wills Tackle Questionable Knee M. Hurst Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle H. Adeniji Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back M. Diabate Linebacker Questionable Hip L. Wypler Center Injured Reserve Ankle T. Fields Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle D. Njoku Tight End Questionable Ankle D. Jones Tackle Questionable Knee D. Bell Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip P. Strong Running Back Questionable Hamstring O. Okoronkwo Defensive End Questionable Illness M. Garrett Defensive End Questionable Achilles K. Toney Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed A. Wright Defensive End Questionable Triceps W. Teller Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL J. Hudson Tackle Questionable Shoulder C. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Hicks Linebacker Questionable Elbow J. Elliott Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee E. Pocic Center Questionable Ankle M. Adams Linebacker Injured Reserve Groin

More NFL news and coverage