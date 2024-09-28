Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Indianapolis Colts versus Pittsburgh SteelersNFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Justin Fields boasts a perfect 3-0 record with the Pittsburgh Steelers and aims to extend that unbeaten streak as he faces off against the Indianapolis Colts (1-2).

While the defense has largely remained solid, Fields is increasingly finding his rhythm in the Pittsburgh offense. His recent performance, which featured both a rushing and passing touchdown in a victory over the Chargers, showcases his growing confidence. It appears he’s being given another opportunity to demonstrate his value for the permanent starting position.

The Colts, in desperate need of a victory, secured one thanks to Jonathan Taylor against the Chicago Bears. With the defense stepping up its game, Indianapolis will look to carry that momentum into a matchup against an offense that seems to be gaining traction.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Date and kick-off time

The Colts will take on the Steelers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 29, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Sunday, September 29 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 813 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 826 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers team news & key players

Indianapolis Colts team news

QB Anthony Richardson has thrown for 583 yards, along with three touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 49.3% of his passes. He has also rushed for 117 yards and one touchdown. Leading the team in rushing is Jonathan Taylor, who has amassed 261 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns. Alec Pierce stands out in the receiving corps, racking up 225 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Michael Pittman Jr. leads the team with 11 receptions.

On the defensive side of the ball, Nick Cross is the standout with 39 total tackles, including 24 solo tackles, while Jaylon Jones has made his mark with two interceptions.

Colts injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries W. Mallory Tight End Questionable Finger D. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Achilles J. Woods Tight End Injured Reserve Toe S. Ebukam Defensive End Injured Reserve Achilles J. Winfree Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. McGrone Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed W. French Center Injured Reserve Ankle R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Buckner Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Brents Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee K. Paye Defensive End Questionable Quadriceps K. Moore Cornerback Questionable Hip J. Bean Quarterback Out Foot C. Lammons Cornerback Questionable Knee R. Kelly Center Questionable Neck T. Lewis Defensive End Questionable Calf

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

QB Justin Fields has accumulated 518 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, completing 73.3% of his throws, while Najee Harris has recorded 209 rushing yards. Leading the Steelers in receiving is George Pickens, who has made 13 receptions for 171 yards, followed closely by Calvin Austin III with 108 receiving yards and a touchdown. Pat Freiermuth has also been a reliable target, securing 12 catches this season.

On the defensive side, DeShon Elliott tops the team with 18 total tackles, while Minkah Fitzpatrick follows closely with 16 tackles, including 12 solo efforts. T.J. Watt leads the charge in sacks with three, and Nick Herbig has contributed with two sacks of his own.

Steelers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Holcomb Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee R. Wilson Quarterback Questionable Calf D. Cook Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Perales Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee I. Seumalo Guard Questionable Pectoral C. Johnston Punter Injured Reserve Knee J. Moon Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Scott Running Back Out Undisclosed N. Herbig Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder P. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Foot L. Lee Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Calf R. Watts Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Matakevich Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring M. Pruitt Tight End Out Knee T. Watt Linebacker Questionable Knee - ACL B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Fautanu Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Kneecap C. Trice Defensive Back Injured Reserve Hamstring A. Highsmith Linebacker Out Groin J. Warren Running Back Questionable Knee D. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Groin

More NFL news and coverage