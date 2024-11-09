Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills 2024 Week 10: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Bills versus Colts 2024 NFL Week 10 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Buffalo Bills (7-2) are on a hot streak, and they can edge even closer to a division title with a win on the road against the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) this Sunday.

Buffalo is aiming for its fifth straight victory, having suffered only two losses this season. Their first defeat came against a formidable Ravens team, while their last loss was in Week 5, an away setback against the Texans. Since then, the Bills have been relentless, including a commanding 31-10 win over the Seahawks and a close 30-27 victory over the Dolphins last week. They hold a solid lead atop the AFC East.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis is trying to pull back to a .500 record after two consecutive losses. The Colts fell narrowly to the Texans, 23-20, and were then outplayed by the Vikings, losing 21-13 last week. With three of their next four games on the road, this home matchup is crucial as they remain just one game away from a wild-card spot. Impressively, the Colts have covered the spread in four of their last five games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills NFL game, plus plenty more.

Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills: Date and kick-off time

The Bills will take on the Colts in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Sunday, November 10 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst) and Jason McCourty (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 805 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 821 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills team news & key players

Indianapolis Colts team news

Joe Flacco couldn't deliver a spark as he stepped in as the Colts' starting quarterback, with the offense unable to find the end zone in the Sunday night loss to Minnesota. The Colts are hoping Flacco can bounce back, as they face one of the league's toughest defenses. Anthony Richardson was benched after inconsistent performances, with only 958 passing yards and a 4:7 TD-to-INT ratio. Last week, Flacco threw for 179 yards with one interception, bringing his season total to 895 yards and a 7:2 TD-to-INT ratio, showing a steadier hand than Richardson.

On the ground, Jonathan Taylor has proven himself a significant threat, surpassing 100 rushing yards in three of his last five appearances. Despite missing a few games due to injury, the 25-year-old RB has racked up 502 rushing yards this season. Alec Pierce has had a quieter stretch, notching 41 or fewer receiving yards in four of his last five games, totaling 435 yards this season. Meanwhile, Michael Pittman Jr., battling a back injury, has only accumulated 366 receiving yards. He missed Thursday's practice and is questionable for this matchup. The Colts’ offense has been struggling, with four of their last five games featuring 20 points or fewer.

Colts injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Achilles J. Woods Tight End Injured Reserve Toe S. Ebukam Defensive End Injured Reserve Achilles J. Winfree Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed W. French Center Injured Reserve Ankle R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Brents Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - MCL M. Pittman Wide Receiver Questionable Back R. Kelly Center Injured Reserve Knee T. Lewis Defensive End Injured Reserve Calf W. Fries Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body J. Carlies Linebacker Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Denbow Safety Injured Reserve Knee J. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder

Buffalo Bills team news

Josh Allen continues to excel, with the veteran QB racking up at least 280 passing yards in two of his last four outings, including a solid 235-yard performance last week. So far this season, he's accumulated 2,001 passing yards, boasting a remarkable 17:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Allen has also contributed on the ground, adding 211 rushing yards.

The Bills' ground game poses a strong threat as well. James Cook turned in an impressive 111 rushing yards in Buffalo’s recent victory over the Seahawks, and he’s accumulated 496 total rushing yards this season. Meanwhile, Khalil Shakir is in the midst of a breakout year; the 24-year-old wide receiver has tallied at least 50 receiving yards in all but two games, bringing his total to 471 receiving yards. Keon Coleman follows closely with 417 receiving yards, though he missed practice on Thursday and is questionable for the upcoming game. Buffalo’s offense has been prolific, scoring 30 or more points in all but three contests this season.

Bills injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Milano Linebacker Injured Reserve Biceps T. Doyle Offensive Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Smoot Defensive End Injured Reserve Wrist S. Buechele Quarterback Injured Reserve Neck T. Clayton Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Matakevich Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring T. Grable Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Abdomen K. Elam Cornerback Questionable Shoulder C. Samuel Wide Receiver Questionable Pectoral M. Hollins Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder - AC Joint R. Gilliam Fullback Questionable Hip D. Carter Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Wrist S. Diggs Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL A. Cooper Wide Receiver Questionable Wrist K. Coleman Wide Receiver Questionable Wrist

