How to watch and listen today's Indianapolis Colts vs Arizona Cardinals 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Colts versus Cardinals NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Arizona Cardinals for their second preseason game on Saturday evening.

In their first preseason matchup, the Cardinals battled hard, securing a 14-13 lead with less than two minutes on the clock. However, their defense couldn't hold, allowing New Orleans to kick a game-winning field goal in the final moments.

On the other hand, the Colts are coming off a loss to the Broncos in their preseason opener. They surrendered the lead to Denver with just five seconds remaining in the first half, and although the second half was a seesaw battle with the Colts finding the end zone three times, they couldn't close the gap and ultimately fell 34-30.

Indianapolis Colts vs Arizona Cardinals: Date and kick-off time

The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Arizona Cardinals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States.

Date Saturday, August 17, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Lucas Oil Stadium Location Indianapolis, IN

How to watch Colts vs Cardinals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL+

However, if you are in the Indianapolis or Arizona, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WTTV (CBS/4 - Indianapolis)

Broadcasters: Greg Rakestraw (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color analyst)

(play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color analyst) KPHO (CBS/5 - Phoenix)

Broadcasters: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colts vs Cardinals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 813 (NE), 226 (CAR) | Away: 800 (NE), 382 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Colts vs Cardinals team news

Indianapolis Colts team news

After two days of joint practices, the Indianapolis Colts announced that none of their starters will participate in this game, as they'll be held out until next week's preseason finale. Joe Flacco is also sitting out on Saturday night.

This decision isn’t unexpected, considering there were two days of joint practices where all the key starters participated, unlike in the preseason games, which tend to feature more basic schemes.

As a result, Sam Ehlinger will start at quarterback, with rookies Kedon Slovis and Jason Bean expected to see playing time later in the game.

Arizona Cardinals team news

The Cardinals' starters are once again not expected to take the field, just like in their preseason opener against the Saints, where they suffered a 16-14 loss on a last-second field goal.

With starting quarterback Kyler Murray sitting out the entire preseason, the focus will be on the competition between Clayton Tune and Desmond Ridder. Tune had the stronger performance last week, passing for 163 yards and tossing a late go-ahead touchdown.

Ridder, meanwhile, showcased his mobility with 39 rushing yards but managed just 43 passing yards. In the backfield, James Conner, the clear RB1, is expected to see some action, but most of the carries will go to RB2 contenders Carter and Trey Benson.

On the receiving end, wideouts like Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, and Zay Jones are all set to get snaps this week after observing from the sidelines during the game against the Saints.

