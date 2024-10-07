Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints 2024 Week 5: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Kansas City Chiefs versus New Orleans Saints NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The New Orleans Saints are set to face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in a high-stakes contest as both teams aim to boost their playoff hopes with a crucial victory.

The Saints currently sit at 2-2 this season. They began their campaign with dominant wins over the Panthers and Cowboys, defeating both teams 44-19. However, Week 3 saw them stumble, losing to the Eagles. In their most recent outing, they suffered a narrow 26-24 defeat to the Falcons on the road in Week 4.

After taking an early 14-7 lead in the second quarter, the Saints allowed the Falcons to claw back and secure a halftime advantage. Late in the fourth quarter, Alvin Kamara scored to give New Orleans a 24-23 lead, but with just a minute left, the Falcons drove 30 yards to set up a game-winning 58-yard field goal.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs remain undefeated at 4-0 and are one of only two teams with a perfect record, alongside the Vikings. Kansas City has already secured two primetime wins, overcoming the Ravens in Week 1 and the Falcons in Week 3.

Last week, the Chiefs went on the road and defeated the Chargers 17-10 in a gritty Week 4 battle. After the Chargers scored all 10 of their points in the first quarter, Kansas City mounted a comeback. The highlight of the game was a 54-yard deep pass from Patrick Mahomes to Xavier Worthy for their first touchdown in the second quarter. Later, Samaje Perine punched in a 2-yard score to secure the win with six minutes left on the clock.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints NFL game, plus plenty more.

Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints: Date and kick-off time

The Chiefs will take on the Saints in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, October 6, at 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT, at Arrowhead Stadium at GEHA FIELD in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date Monday, October 6 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT Venue Arrowhead Stadium at GEHA FIELD Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After the free-trial, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 815 (NE) | Away: 225 (CAR), 822 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas City Chiefs vs New Orleans Saints team news & key players

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a major setback to their offensive unit as Xavier Worthy went down with a leg injury after being rolled up on following a Patrick Mahomes interception. As the team's top receiving threat, Worthy is expected to miss an extended period of time until the swelling in his leg subsides, according to the coaching staff.

Adding to the injury woes, running back Isiah Pacheco remains sidelined as well. In his absence, rookie Carson Steele has stepped in for the past two games but has struggled with ball security, fumbling twice. As a result, the Chiefs brought back running back Kareem Hunt, who returns to Kansas City after spending time with the Cleveland Browns. In his first game back, Hunt made an impact, rushing for 69 yards on 14 carries in the win over the Chargers.

With several key players injured, Travis Kelce has once again become the focal point of the Chiefs' offense. Although he had been relatively quiet in the first three weeks, he played a crucial role in Kansas City's comeback victory against Los Angeles.

On the defensive side, Kansas City’s unit has stepped up this season, consistently disrupting opposing offenses. Linebacker Nick Bolton leads the way with 27 tackles, while defensive lineman Chris Jones remains a force in the trenches, leading the team with three sacks. However, despite their strong play, the Chiefs have only managed to force three turnovers thus far.

In addition to Xavier Worthy's season-ending injury, running back Kareem Hunt, wide receiver Mecole Hardman, and defensive end Michael Danna were all limited participants in Thursday's practice.

Chiefs injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Omenihu Defensive End Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL C. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen N. Bolton Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL W. Gay Linebacker Questionable Hand H. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder I. Pacheco Running Back Injured Reserve Lower Leg K. Toney Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Dean Safety Questionable Triceps B. Cupp Tight End Out Undisclosed M. Danna Defensive End Questionable Calf R. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee N. Allegretti Guard Questionable Ankle K. Hunt Running Back Questionable Shoulder M. Hardman Wide Receiver Questionable Knee

New Orleans Saints team news

Derek Carr, quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, recorded 239 passing yards, completing 28 of his 36 attempts. However, he didn't manage a touchdown and was intercepted once. The offense was driven by the efforts of Alvin Kamara and versatile playmaker Taysom Hill. Kamara rushed for 77 yards, adding a touchdown, while Hill punched in two rushing scores on just 24 yards, solidifying his role as a red-zone specialist.

Carr has been impressive this season, completing 72% of his passes with six touchdowns to three interceptions. Meanwhile, Kamara remains a constant threat, accumulating 362 rushing yards over four games, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He's also scored five touchdowns without losing any fumbles so far.

Defensively, the Saints are anchored by cornerback Paulson Adebo, who leads the team with 32 total tackles, including 28 solo stops. Fellow corner Alontae Taylor has shined as a pass rusher, recording a team-leading 3.5 sacks in a unit that has racked up 12 sacks overall. The Saints' defense has also forced eight turnovers to date.

However, New Orleans is dealing with a growing list of injuries. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr., tight end Taysom Hill, linemen Cesar Ruiz and Shane Lemieux, defensive end Payton Turner, and kicker Blake Grupe all missed Thursday’s practice.

Additionally, linebacker Demario Davis, running back Kendre Miller, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, tight end Juwan Johnson, wide receiver AT Perry, running back Alvin Kamara, and tackle Taliese Fuaga were all limited in practice that same day.

Saints injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Lemieux Guard Questionable Ankle N. Sewell Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL R. Ramczyk Tackle Physically unable to perform Knee C. Brewer Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Hudson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed K. Miller Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring B. Bresee Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle J. Herron Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. Davis Linebacker Questionable Hamstring T. Kpassagnon Defensive End Physically unable to perform Achilles T. Jeffcoat Defensive End Questionable Elbow A. Perry Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring A. Kamara Running Back Questionable Hip T. Fuaga Offensive Tackle Questionable Back S. Haynesworth Center Questionable Knee P. Turner Defensive End Questionable Knee R. Wright Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Rader Tight End Questionable Undisclosed R. Connelly Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed W. Gay Linebacker Questionable Hand L. Patrick Offensive Lineman Questionable Groin T. Hill Quarterback Questionable Ribs E. McCoy Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Groin C. Ruiz Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee

