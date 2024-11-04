Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Week 9: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chiefs versus Buccaneers 2024 NFL Week 9 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Kansas City Chiefs (7-0) are still undefeated as they pursue a third consecutive championship title, and they will seek to extend their winning streak when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) on Monday night.

The Buccaneers have been hampered by injuries and narrowly missed avenging their previous defeat to the Atlanta Falcons, marking their third loss in four games. With the team struggling, Baker Mayfield is under pressure to stabilize the situation against a formidable rival.

Travis Kelce finally found the end zone, helping the Chiefs secure another commanding victory over the struggling Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City continues to demonstrate resilience in finding ways to win, and it seems increasingly unlikely that anyone will halt their momentum toward another Lombardi Trophy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Date and kick-off time

The Chiefs will take on the Buccaneers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date Monday, November 4 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 815 (NE) | Away: 225 (CAR), 829 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news & key players

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Kansas City Chiefs maintained their unbeaten streak last Sunday, securing a 27-20 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in Las Vegas. The Chiefs' defense played a pivotal role in the win, notably making a crucial stand after the offense turned the ball over near the goal line. Typically in the spotlight, quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed his appreciation for the grit demonstrated by his defensive unit.

Mahomes guided the Chiefs' offense, passing for 262 yards and throwing two touchdowns. He also made history by becoming the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 30,000 career passing yards, accomplishing this milestone in just his 103rd game. Tight end Travis Kelce also had a standout performance, recording season highs with 10 receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Overall, the Chiefs totaled 334 yards of offense, converting 12 of their 16 third-down attempts, showcasing their efficiency in critical moments. Defensively, the Chiefs limited the Raiders to just 228 yards of offense, including a mere 33 rushing yards, while tallying five sacks and seven tackles for loss.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Chiefs are making moves to bolster their roster. They recently acquired veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to provide Mahomes with another target after losing Rashee Rice for the season due to a knee injury. Although Hopkins had limited snaps against the Raiders, he is anticipated to be more involved in this week’s game plan. Additionally, the Chiefs have signed edge rusher Josh Uche from the New England Patriots, who could serve as a valuable situational pass rusher for the team.

Chiefs injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Omenihu Defensive End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL H. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder I. Pacheco Running Back Injured Reserve Lower Leg T. Dean Safety Questionable Triceps B. Cupp Tight End Out Undisclosed M. Danna Defensive End Questionable Pectoral L. Sneed Cornerback Out Quadriceps R. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee J. Smith-Schuster Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring J. Watson Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg S. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Abdomen D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed N. Johnson Safety Questionable Concussion J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee J. Keiser Offensive Lineman Questionable Foot T. Lee Cornerback Questionable Hamstring A. Robinson Linebacker Questionable Shoulder D. Chen Running Back Questionable Calf

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now suffered two consecutive losses and three out of their last four games, falling 31-26 to the Atlanta Falcons at home on Sunday. This defeat was particularly disheartening as it meant the Buccaneers have lost the season series against the Falcons, a factor that could significantly impact their chances of winning the division. Playing without their top two wide receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the Bucs fought valiantly, with the outcome remaining in question until Baker Mayfield's Hail Mary attempt at the end of the game sailed out of bounds.

Despite the absence of Godwin and Evans, the Buccaneers' offense remained productive. Mayfield finished the game with 330 passing yards and three touchdowns but also tossed two interceptions. He connected with nine different players, including tight end Cade Otten, who recorded nine receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Overall, the Buccaneers amassed 432 total yards and achieved 24 first downs. On the defensive side, however, they surrendered 394 yards of total offense, including 265 yards through the air. The defense managed two sacks and six tackles for loss throughout the game.

As they prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buccaneers must find a way to secure a victory without their two premier wideouts. Godwin is out for the season due to a dislocated ankle, while Evans will be sidelined for at least another week with a hamstring injury. The Buccaneers will once again rely on Mayfield to distribute the ball effectively against the Chiefs' tough defense.

Buccaneers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Opeta Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL S. Dennis Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Edmonds Running Back Injured Reserve Knee S. Dzansi Tackle Injured Reserve Knee T. Smith Safety Questionable Concussion Z. Annexstad Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed K. Johnson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle S. Shepard Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle E. Banks Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Delaney Defensive Back Questionable Knee S. Peterson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Uguak Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed A. Winfield Safety Questionable Foot J. Dean Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring W. Gholston Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee E. Deckers Long Snapper Injured Reserve Hamstring B. Irving Running Back Questionable Toe C. Godwin Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle M. Evans Wide Receiver Out Hamstring G. Gaines Defensive Lineman Questionable Calf M. Watts Linebacker Injured Reserve Quadriceps C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder L. David Linebacker Questionable Ankle B. Bredeson Guard Questionable Shoulder

