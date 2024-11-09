Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos 2024 Week 10: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chiefs versus Broncos 2024 NFL Week 10 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The undefeated Kansas City Chiefs (8-0) are on a roll and will put their flawless record on the line against AFC West rivals, the Denver Broncos (5-4).

Denver's recent momentum hit a wall in a brutal 31-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Although it left a sting for Broncos fans, the team has shown promise this season and will aim to bounce back in this divisional clash.

Kansas City narrowly avoided disaster on Monday when Patrick Mahomes had a scary moment with an apparent injury. Thankfully, the issue turned out to be minor, and the Chiefs managed to escape with a 30-24 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos NFL game, plus plenty more.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos: Date and kick-off time

The Chiefs will take on the Broncos in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date Sunday, November 10 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) are on the game call. Melanie Collins will serve as the sideline reporter for Week 10's matchup, and Brad Allen's crew will officiate it.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 233 (CAR), 815 (NE) | Away: 387 (CAR), 809 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos team news & key players

Kansas City Chiefs team news

Trailing 17-10 in the fourth quarter, Kansas City saw Tampa Bay tie the game late before they ultimately prevailed in overtime. The Chiefs outgained the Buccaneers 384-284 in total yards, although they lost the turnover battle 1-0, converting an impressive 12 out of 18 third downs. Patrick Mahomes threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns, while Kareem Hunt added 106 rushing yards and a score.

The Chiefs’ offense has averaged 25.4 points per game, producing 230.1 yards through the air and 122.4 yards on the ground, while their defense has allowed 18.4 points per game. Mahomes has completed 69.9% of his passes for 1,942 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce has been reliable, catching 52 passes for 435 yards and a touchdown this season.

Chiefs injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Omenihu Defensive End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL H. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder I. Pacheco Running Back Injured Reserve Lower Leg B. Cupp Tight End Out Undisclosed L. Sneed Cornerback Questionable Quadriceps R. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee M. Hardman Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder J. Smith-Schuster Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring J. Watson Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg S. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Abdomen N. Johnson Safety Questionable Concussion J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Wiley Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Wharton Defensive Tackle Questionable Knee

Denver Broncos team news

The Denver Broncos (5-4) come off a tough 41-10 loss to Baltimore. Despite pulling within a 17-10 deficit in the second quarter, they allowed Baltimore to dominate the rest of the game, giving up 24 unanswered points. Denver totaled 319 yards but fell short in the turnover battle and went 6-14 on third downs. Bo Nix recorded 223 passing yards with one interception, while Courtland Sutton posted an impressive performance with seven catches for 122 yards.

Prior to the Ravens’ game, Denver had secured back-to-back wins over Carolina (28-14) and New Orleans (33-10). The Broncos’ offense has averaged 20.3 points, tallying 187.1 passing yards and 121.4 rushing yards per game, while their defense has been stout, allowing just 17.9 points per game. Nix has completed 62.6% of his passes for 1,753 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions, with Sutton leading in the receiving corps with 36 catches for 499 yards and two touchdowns.

Broncos injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Turner-Yell Safety Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL R. Perkins Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed Q. Bailey Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle D. Sanders Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Achilles J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Finger D. Nchami Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed A. Singleton Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Badie Running Back Injured Reserve Back A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed W. Sherman Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed L. Wattenberg Center Injured Reserve Ankle K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed

