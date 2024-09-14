Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Week 2: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Cincinnati Bengals are facing the possibility of starting 0-2 for the third straight season unless they can pull off an upset against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Cincinnati entered Week 1 as heavy favorites but suffered a 16-10 defeat at home to the New England Patriots. Joe Burrow, a frontrunner for NFL Comeback Player of the Year, completed 21 of 29 passes for 164 yards without a touchdown, struggling in the absence of Tee Higgins (hamstring), as the Bengals' offense managed just 224 total yards.

On the other hand, the Chiefs impressed on both offense and defense in their tight 27-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024-25 NFL season opener. Kansas City’s offense appeared faster than last season, while their defense held firm against Lamar Jackson and company, despite some pressure.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL game, plus plenty more.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals: Date and kick-off time

The Chiefs will take on the Bengals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 15, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri.

Date Sunday, September 15 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 815 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 806 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals team news & key players

Kansas City Chiefs team news

Kansas City is riding high after a stellar start to their season. Andy Reid and his back-to-back Super Bowl champs made sure there was no opening-day slip, comfortably taking down the Ravens 27-20 last Thursday. The Chiefs dominated on both sides of the ball from the outset. It was a standout night for first-round pick Xavier Worthy, who found the end zone twice, once through the air and once on the ground. Rashee Rice also impressed on the outside, hauling in seven catches for 103 yards. Meanwhile, MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes had a solid outing, completing 20 of 28 passes for 291 yards, a touchdown, and a pick.

On the injury front, the Chiefs emerged from the opener unscathed. There’s also a slim possibility that newly acquired wideout Hollywood Brown could see action this week. Brown, who missed the first game with a shoulder issue, remains questionable but could make his debut soon.

Chiefs injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Omenihu Defensive end Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL C. Jones Defensive tackle Questionable Abdomen N. Bolton Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL

Cincinnati Bengals team news

The Cincinnati Bengals left football fans and bookies across the country reeling in Week 1 with their unexpected loss to the New England Patriots. The Bengals' offense struggled to find its rhythm against a stout defense.

Excuses are piling up for Cincinnati. There's speculation that Joe Burrow’s wrist injury might be worse than initially thought, questions over whether Tee Higgins is really injured or is just playing dumb amid contract speculation, concerns that Ja’Marr Chase was on a limited snap count, and worries that the ground game may suffer in the absence of Joe Mixon. Regardless of what’s actually going on, the Bengals need to sort things out quickly with a clash against the defending champions looming.

Joe Burrow had a slow start in Week 1, throwing for just 164 yards without a touchdown. Despite completing 72.4% of his passes, he averaged only 5.7 yards per completion. After an injury-shortened season last year, his wrist issues may still be a factor, and he'll need to step up his game to stay in the conversation among the league's elite quarterbacks. The rushing duties have been handed to Zach Moss, who joined from the Colts after racking up 794 yards and five touchdowns last season. In the opener, Moss managed 44 yards on nine carries but found the end zone once. The Bengals will also be looking to get more out of Ja’Marr Chase, who had 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns last season but was held to just 62 yards in Week 1.

On defense, Logan Wilson, last year’s leading tackler with 135, continued his dominance by recording a team-high 12 tackles against the Patriots. He was also tied for the team lead in interceptions last year with four, a feat matched by Cam Taylor-Britt, who posted seven tackles in the opener. While Trey Hendrickson was a force last season with 17.5 sacks, the only Bengal to record a sack in Week 1 was cornerback Dax Hill.

Bengals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Ivey Cornerback Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL T. Karras Center Questionable Knee C. Evans Running back Injured Reserve Leg C. Ford Guard Questionable Undisclosed M. Murphy Defensive end Injured Reserve Knee B. Hill Defensive tackle Questionable Ankle T. Higgins Wide receiver Questionable Hamstring D. Smith Offensive tackle Injured Reserve Leg B. Robbins Punter Injured Reserve Upper Leg A. Mims Offensive tackle Questionable Pectoral K. Jenkins Defensive tackle Questionable Thumb M. Jackson Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Knee L. Robinson Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Reader Defensive lineman Questionable Quadriceps J. Williams Offensive lineman Questionable Knee

More NFL news and coverage