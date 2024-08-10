How to watch and listen today's Los Angeles Chargers vs Seattle Seahawks 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Chargers versus Seahawks NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Seattle Seahawks will kick off the Los Angeles Chargers in NFL preseason action on Saturday at Sofi Stadium.

Last season, the Los Angeles Chargers finished 5-12, good for fourth in the AFC West. Los Angeles started the season 4-4, but dropped 1-8 down the stretch and barely made it to the finish line.

The Seattle Seahawks finished 9-8 last season, ranking third in the NFC West. Seattle began the season with a 6-3 record, but lost 3-5 in their final eight games, just missing the playoffs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Los Angeles Chargers vs Seattle Seahawks NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Seattle Seahawks: Date and kick-off time

The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Date Saturday, August 10, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:05 pm ET/ 4:05 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Chargers vs Seahawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL+

However, if you are in the Los Angeles or Seattle, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

KONG (16 - Seattle)

Broadcasters: Kate Scott (play-by-play), Michael Robinson (color analyst), Michael Bennett (color analyst)

KCBS (CBS/2 - Los Angeles)

Broadcasters: Matt "Money" Smith (play-by-play), Daniel Jeremiah (color analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chargers vs Seahawks

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 817 (NE), 228 (CAR) | Away: 817 (NE), 385 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chargers vs Seahawks team news

Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert recently suffered a plantar fascia injury in his right foot, which may lead the Chargers to hold him out for the entire preseason. As a result, all eyes will be on the competition to determine who will step up as the backup quarterback.

The candidates for this role include Easton Stick, Max Duggan, Casey Bouman, and UFL signing Max Perez. One of these players will need to establish themselves as the primary backup in case Herbert is unable to return. Joey Bosa and Ladd McConkey are also questionable.

With Austin Ekeler now gone, the running game will rely on established back J.K. Dobbins, along with Kimani Vidal and Isaiah Spiller. In the receiving corps, wide receivers Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, and Brendon Rice are set to be the primary targets in this preseason opener. Tight ends Hayden Hurst and Donald Parham Jr. may also share some playing time.

Seattle Seahawks

Abraham Lucas, Jerrick Reed II, Drake Thomas and Cameron Young have all been ruled out for this game.

2024 will usher in a new era of Seattle football. Pete Carroll is no longer the head coach following last year's 9-8 record. Former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald plans to return this squad to the playoffs in year one.

Geno Smith is set to be the starting quarterback once again this year, but he did have some issues last season. The Seahawks have lots of weapons, including Kenneth Walker, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxson Smith-Njigba, so Smith or Howell will have plenty of options to work with.

That said, Smith just returned from an injury, so we may not see him at all in this game, but we should see a lot of Sam Howell and PJ Walker.

