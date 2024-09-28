Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers lock horns on Sunday evening in week 4 NFL action at SoFi Stadium.

Kansas City has started the season strong, boasting an unblemished record of 3-0 with victories over Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Atlanta by margins of 7, 1, and 5 points, respectively. The Chiefs managed to score in eight consecutive quarters to kick off the year but faltered in the first and fourth quarters during their win against Atlanta, leaving them scoreless in those frames.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles holds a 2-1 record following its first defeat, a disappointing 20-10 loss on the road against Pittsburgh, where they failed to put any points on the board in the second half. The Chargers had previously triumphed over Las Vegas and Carolina by a combined total of 35 points in their first two games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Date and kick-off time

The Chargers will take on the Chiefs in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 29, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Date Sunday, September 29 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (sideline reporter) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 817 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 815 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City Chiefs team news & key players

Los Angeles Chargers team news

NFL fans were buzzing about the Los Angeles Chargers' prospects as the season approached. With Jim Harbaugh returning to California as the new head coach, the team made the decision to part ways with veteran players like Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen. These changes were anticipated to revitalize a franchise that had struggled to meet its potential in recent years.

Initially, the adjustments seemed to bear fruit. The Chargers launched their campaign with two convincing victories against the less-favored Raiders and Panthers. However, a series of injuries during their third game derailed the offense, culminating in a lackluster performance and a defeat against the Steelers on the road. Justin Herbert re-aggravated an ankle injury, exiting the game after just 36 snaps. The Chargers also faced setbacks with veteran tackle Rashawn Slater and highly regarded rookie tackle Joe Alt both sidelined. On the defensive front, star pass rusher Joey Bosa sustained an arm injury, leaving his availability for Week 4 uncertain.

Herbert's health will be a crucial factor for betting markets as the Chargers prepare to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. However, no matter who is under center, the quarterback will likely be without his two top tackles. This injury crisis only intensifies the challenge of facing the two-time reigning Super Bowl champions.

Chargers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Rumph Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot M. Hankins Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed N. Niemann Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Chark Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip T. McLellan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Collins Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Bosa Linebacker Questionable Hip J. Taylor Defensive Back Questionable Leg J. Colson Linebacker Questionable Hamstring K. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Heel J. Herbert Quarterback Questionable Ankle H. Hurst Tight End Questionable Achilles R. Slater Tackle Questionable Pectoral J. Alt Offensive Tackle Questionable Knee - MCL K. Fulton Cornerback Questionable Knee D. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring T. Pipkins Tackle Questionable Foot

Kansas City Chiefs team news

Despite Travis Kelce's early-season challenges and injuries to Isiah Pacheco, the Kansas City Chiefs' offense has remained unstoppable. Rashee Rice has stepped up significantly, emerging as one of the top receivers in the NFL.

The Chiefs have found themselves in numerous nail-biting contests but have managed to stay undefeated, standing out as one of the few remaining teams without a loss. In Week 4, they face their first divisional clash of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patrick Mahomes is completing 69.6% of his passes, amassing 659 yards, with 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Rice and Xavier Worthy have combined for 369 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns, while Travis Kelce has recorded 8 receptions.

On the ground, Kansas City is averaging 116.3 yards per game, with Isiah Pacheco leading the charge with 135 yards and 1 touchdown. Defensively, the Chiefs are giving up 20.7 points and 361 yards per game. Nick Bolton tops the team with 22 tackles, Chris Jones has secured 1 sack, and Chamarri Conner has recorded 1 interception.

Chiefs injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Omenihu Defensive End Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL C. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen N. Gray Tight End Questionable Triceps M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL H. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder I. Pacheco Running Back Injured Reserve Lower Leg K. Toney Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed B. Cupp Tight End Out Undisclosed M. Danna Defensive End Questionable Calf

