Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Denver Broncos 2024 Week 3: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Denver Broncos NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos (0-2) are gearing up for a Week 3 showdown in Florida against the unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0).

Expectations were flipped for these two squads; one was supposed to regress, while the other was tipped for a breakout year. But so far, the script has been turned on its head.

Many predicted that after losing offensive coordinator Dave Canales to the Panthers, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers would struggle to recapture their 2023 form. Conversely, the Broncos, with rookie Bo Nix—the 12th overall pick from Oregon—under center, were widely expected to level up offensively. Yet, Tampa Bay seems to have found another gear, while Denver has faltered significantly.

For the Broncos, this game is pivotal. Historically, since 2002, only one team has clawed its way to the playoffs after an 0-3 start. While postseason hopes look bleak for Denver, a surprise victory on the road would be a massive boost.

The focus in Denver right now is on Nix, who has stumbled in his first two starts, prompting some to suggest that Payton should consider benching the rookie, if only for his own benefit. Meanwhile, the Bucs have been rolling, blowing out the Commanders in Week 1 and upsetting the Lions on the road last week. Mayfield is thriving, and Tampa’s defense is setting the tone early in the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Denver Broncos: Date and kick-off time

The Buccaneers will take on the Broncos in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 22, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Date Sunday, September 22 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Denver Broncos on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Matt Millen (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Denver Broncos

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 829 (NE) | Away: 385 (CAR), 809 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Denver Broncos team news & key players

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

The Buccaneers edged out the Detroit Lions 20-16 last weekend, pushing their record to 2-0. In a tight contest, Tampa Bay’s defense stepped up, managing to stifle a potent Detroit offense. Baker Mayfield continued to show that he wasn't the issue in Cleveland, delivering another steady performance. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 185 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception, while also contributing 34 yards on the ground with five carries. Rookie Bucky Irving chipped in, rushing five times for 34 yards.

On the other hand, Rachaad White found tough sledding, picking up just 18 yards on 10 carries. Chris Godwin remained in fine form, hauling in seven catches for 117 yards and a score, while Mike Evans added three receptions for 42 yards. Offensively, the Bucs managed 14 first downs but struggled on third downs, converting just 2 of 10 attempts. They also turned the ball over once and surrendered five sacks.

Defensively, the Bucs stayed on the front foot, forcing two turnovers but failing to record a sack. However, with Denver's offense currently floundering, Tampa’s pass rush could have a prime opportunity to capitalize in their next outing.

Bucs injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Opeta Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Edmonds Running Back Injured Reserve Knee S. Dzansi Tackle Injured Reserve Knee C. Kancey Defensive Lineman Questionable Calf Z. Annexstad Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed D. Thompkins Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring R. Jarrett Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle E. Banks Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Gill Linebacker Questionable Ankle D. Delaney Defensive Back Questionable Knee K. DeLoach Linebacker Questionable Groin S. Peterson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Uguak Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed L. Hall Defensive Lineman Questionable Foot E. Brown Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ribs J. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Ankle A. Winfield Safety Questionable Foot L. Goedeke Tackle Questionable Concussion V. Vea Nose Tackle Questionable Knee - MCL R. White Running Back Questionable Groin W. Gholston Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee

Denver Broncos team news

Despite Bo Nix, the rookie out of Oregon, struggling with zero touchdowns and four interceptions across two games, Sean Payton isn’t ready to bench him just yet. In fact, Payton remains upbeat about Nix’s potential, frequently emphasizing the confidence he sees in his young quarterback.

Nix's performance has been marred by those four picks and no touchdowns, contributing to Denver’s offense averaging just 13 points per game. A major part of the problem lies in the ground game’s inefficiency—Nix currently leads the Broncos in rushing, a clear sign of a dysfunctional run attack. That’s neither a sustainable strategy nor a winning formula.

This situation has piled extra pressure on Nix, who ideally should focus on game management and minimizing mistakes. In short, Nix is being asked to do too much, putting him in a tough spot where success is hard to come by.

Broncos injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Turner-Yell Safety Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL R. Perkins Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed Q. Bailey Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle D. Sanders Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Achilles D. Mathis Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle J. Miller Nose Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Nchami Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Franklin-Myers Defensive End Questionable Concussion B. Browning Linebacker Questionable Foot J. Skinner Safety Questionable Ankle M. McGlinchey Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - MCL B. Jones Safety Questionable Foot

