Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders 2024 Week 5: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

In the AFC West, all eyes are on the three-peat chasing Kansas City Chiefs, but the Denver Broncos (2-2) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) will battle it out in a pivotal divisional clash to gain ground.

Both teams are aiming to improve on their identical records when they face off in a crucial Week 5 showdown.

With two wins and two losses each, these AFC West rivals are eager to close the gap on the unbeaten Chiefs after a mixed start to the season.

Narrow victories over the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns have helped both teams bounce back from sluggish starts to the 2024 campaign, but there's still plenty for each side to address as the season progresses.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders NFL game, plus plenty more.

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders: Date and kick-off time

The Broncos will take on the Raiders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 6, at 4:05 pm ET / 1:05 pm PT, at Empower Field in Mile High, Denver.

Date Sunday, October 6 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET / 1:05 pm PT Venue Empower Field Location Mile High, Denver

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline reporter) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 233 (CAR), 809 (NE) | Away: 387 (CAR), 816 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders team news & key players

Denver Broncos team news

Bo Nix managed just 60 passing yards, but the defense held Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets scoreless, securing yet another surprising victory. Now back at home, can the defense lead the way for a third consecutive win?

Nix is completing 60.1% of his throws for 660 yards, along with 1 touchdown and 4 interceptions. Courtland Sutton and Josh Reynolds have combined for 366 receiving yards and 1 touchdown, while Lil’Jordan Humphrey has recorded 10 receptions.

The Broncos' rushing attack is averaging 106.3 yards per game, with Javonte Williams at the forefront, racking up 129 yards on 40 carries. On the defensive end, Denver is allowing just 13.8 points and 256.5 yards per contest. Alex Singleton leads the team with 31 tackles, Jonathon Cooper has 3 sacks, and P.J. Locke has contributed with 1 pass deflection.

Broncos injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Turner-Yell Safety Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL R. Perkins Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed Q. Bailey Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle D. Sanders Linebacker Physically unable to perform Achilles D. Mathis Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Nchami Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed B. Browning Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot M. McGlinchey Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Singleton Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Badie Running Back Questionable Back J. Jewell Linebacker Questionable Hamstring A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed

Las Vegas Raiders team news

Despite missing some key players, the Raiders managed to bounce back against the Cleveland Browns, recovering from a humiliating defeat to the Carolina Panthers. The ground attack showed improvement, alleviating pressure on Gardner Minshew and allowing the offense to operate more effectively.

Minshew is completing 70.7% of his passes, amassing 877 yards, with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Brock Bowers and Davante Adams have teamed up for 425 receiving yards and 1 touchdown, while Jakobi Meyers has made 19 receptions.

The Raiders' rushing game is averaging 76.3 yards per game, with Zamir White leading the charge, totaling 152 yards on 49 carries. On the defensive side, Las Vegas is conceding 24.3 points and 344.3 yards per contest. Robert Spillane heads the team with 44 tackles, while Maxx Crosby has recorded 3 sacks and Tre’von Moehrig has an interception to his name.

Raiders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Webb Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL M. Koonce Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee D. Richardson Cornerback Questionable Hamstring D. Laube Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Taylor Safety Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Foreman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Fox Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johanning Guard Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Mayer Tight End Questionable Personal T. McAllister Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder D. Deablo Linebacker Questionable Oblique B. Parker Offensive Tackle Inactive Coach's Decision M. Crosby Defensive End Questionable Ankle K. Miller Tackle Questionable Shoulder T. Munford Tackle Questionable Knee M. Epps Safety Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Adams Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring K. Mauga Linebacker Questionable Calf D. Parham Guard Questionable Achilles M. Webb Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed D. Carter Wide Receiver Questionable Ribs Z. White Running Back Questionable Groin L. Masterson Linebacker Questionable Knee C. Whitehair Offensive Guard Questionable Chest

