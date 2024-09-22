Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Week 3: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Buffalo Bills continue their 2024 regular season campaign with a home clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo has looked like one of the league's standout teams through the first two weeks, securing wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins to sit at 2-0.

The Jaguars, however, have had a rocky start, falling to 0-2 after defeats against the Dolphins and Cleveland Browns.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn't mince words after their Week 2 loss to Cleveland, bluntly stating, "We suck right now."

The Bills will enter this game brimming with confidence, eager to avenge last year’s loss in the London Series at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the Jaguars edged them 25-20.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game, plus plenty more.

Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Date and kick-off time

The Bills will take on the Jaguars in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, September 23, at 7:20 pm ET/ 4:20 pm PT, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Buffalo.

Date Monday, September 23 Kick-off Time 7:20 pm ET/ 4:20 pm PT Venue Highmark Stadium Location Orchard Park, Buffalo

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN (national) | CBS47 (WJAX), Fox30

Broadcasters: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Laura Rutledge (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 803 (NE) | Away: 225 (CAR), 814 (NE) | National: 227 (CAR), 963 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars team news & key players

Buffalo Bills team news

The revamped Bills are thriving with a well-rounded offensive approach, and Josh Allen is doing a commendable job protecting the football. With two rushing touchdowns under his belt this season, the quarterback remains a constant threat near the goal line. If the Bills find themselves in the red zone early, don’t be surprised if Allen adds another score to his tally.

It was a homecoming to remember for third-year running back James Cook in Miami, where he stole the spotlight with three total touchdowns, outshining Allen. Cook is making a strong case as Buffalo’s feature back this season, and now he’ll have the opportunity to shine in front of the Bills Mafia faithful.

The Jaguars' defense has been vulnerable on the ground, allowing over 100 rushing yards per game, which sets the stage for Buffalo to dominate possession with their run game. The tandem of Cook and rookie Ray Davis has been impressive in the early going, and the Bills are likely to lean on their ground attack early and often to set the tone.

Bills injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Milano Linebacker Injured Reserve Biceps T. Doyle Offensive Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Smoot Defensive End Questionable Toe T. Johnson Cornerback Out Forearm S. Buechele Quarterback Injured Reserve Neck J. Solomon Defensive End Questionable Oblique T. Clayton Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Matakevich Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Phillips Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Wrist T. Bernard Linebacker Out Pectoral C. Toohill Defensive End Questionable Knee

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

The Jaguars have stumbled to an 0-2 start after falling to Miami and Cleveland, with Trevor Lawrence's offense managing just 30 points across those games. In contrast, the Bills have hit their stride early, posting 34 and 31 points in their first two outings.

Familiar face to Buffalo fans, Gabe Davis has been a key contributor, ranking second on the team with six receptions for 105 yards, while rookie Brian Thomas Jr.—a popular projected pick for Buffalo in last spring’s draft—leads with six catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.

The matchup will also be a reunion of sorts, featuring former Bills like center Mitch Morse, cornerback Ronald Darby, special teams coordinator Heath Farwell, and wide receivers coach Chad Hall.

Jaguars injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury A. Wingard Safety Injured Reserve Knee T. Campbell Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Dixon Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Robinson Running Back Injured Reserve Toe D. White Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Smoot Defensive End Questionable Toe E. Engram Tight End Questionable Hamstring D. Savage Safety Questionable Quadriceps T. Bigsby Running Back Questionable Shoulder

