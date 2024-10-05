Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens 2024 Week 5: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

With Week 4 now in the rearview mirror, attention shifts to Week 5, where the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals face off on Sunday afternoon for their first divisional showdown of the season.

Both teams are riding the momentum of solid victories—Baltimore cruised past the Buffalo Bills 35-10, while Cincinnati outlasted the struggling Carolina Panthers 34-24.

This rivalry clash carries significant weight for both sides. The Ravens see this as an opportunity to push their record above .500 and erase the disappointment of their 0-2 start. For the Bengals, it’s a crucial contest—they’re sitting at 1-3, and another early-season defeat could prove costly.

Unfortunately, Cincinnati is no stranger to this kind of situation, having started last year at 1-3 as well. Although they rallied to finish with a 9-8 record, they ultimately fell short of the playoffs, never truly recovering from their slow start.

Meanwhile, the Ravens are entering this matchup on fire, looking every bit like the top team in the league.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens: Date and kick-off time

The Bengals will take on the Ravens in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 6, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Sunday, October 6 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Paycor Stadium Location Cincy, Ohio

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline reporter)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 806 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 802 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens team news & key players

Cincinnati Bengals team news

Injuries to four key defensive tackles—starters Sheldon Rankins (hamstring) and B.J. Hill (hamstring), along with rookies Kris Jenkins Jr. (thumb) and McKinnley Jackson (knee)—have undeniably played a role in the Bengals' struggles this season. However, even with these setbacks, Cincinnati's defensive line still needs to step up its production.

Adding to the woes, star defensive end Trey Hendrickson is questionable for the game due to a neck injury, making it even tougher to contain the Ravens' offense. There’s a silver lining, though—head coach Zac Taylor mentioned that B.J. Hill is nearing a return, while both Myles Murphy and McKinnley Jackson are set to begin practicing this week as they work their way back from IR.

On offense, the Bengals have averaged 25.5 points per game, with 236 yards through the air and 102.3 yards on the ground. Defensively, they've allowed an average of 26 points per contest. Cincinnati has converted 44.7% of their third-down attempts and gone 3-for-4 on fourth downs. Joe Burrow has been sharp, completing 70.9% of his passes for 978 yards, seven touchdowns, and just one interception. Meanwhile, Ja'Marr Chase has hauled in 19 receptions for 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Bengals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Ivey Cornerback Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL T. Karras Center Questionable Knee C. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Leg C. Ford Guard Questionable Undisclosed M. Murphy Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee B. Hill Defensive Tackle Questionable Hamstring D. Smith Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Leg M. Jackson Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee L. Robinson Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee C. Awuzie Cornerback Injured Reserve Groin S. Rankins Defensive Tackle Questionable Hamstring J. Mixon Running Back Questionable Ankle N. Scott Safety Questionable Shoulder T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee T. Hendrickson Defensive End Questionable Neck M. Hilton Cornerback Questionable Knee G. Pratt Linebacker Questionable Ankle

Baltimore Ravens team news

The Baltimore Ravens currently sit at 2-2 on the season after their dominant 35-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills in their latest outing. Leading 21-3 at the break, Baltimore briefly saw their lead narrow to 21-10, but they pulled away in the end. The Ravens outgained Buffalo 427-236, matched them with one turnover apiece, and were efficient on third downs, converting 5 of 9 attempts. Lamar Jackson threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns, while Derrick Henry bulldozed his way to 199 rushing yards and a score.

Before the Buffalo win, Baltimore edged out Dallas 28-25 but dropped their opening two games against Kansas City and Las Vegas. The Ravens' offense has been solid, averaging 26.5 points per game, with 209.3 yards through the air and 220.3 on the ground. Defensively, they've allowed an average of 22 points per contest. So far, Baltimore has converted 44.2% of their third-down attempts and 2 of 3 on fourth downs. Lamar Jackson has completed 66.7% of his throws for 858 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception, while Derrick Henry has rumbled for 480 yards and five touchdowns.

Derrick Henry has been unstoppable lately, amassing 350 rushing yards and three touchdowns over his last two games. Given the Bengals' questionable run defense, expect him to continue that dominance against Cincinnati.

Ravens injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries K. Mitchell Running Back Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL T. Mullen Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Hamm Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Johnson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed A. Maulet Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee O. Wright Running Back Injured Reserve Foot C. Matthew Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Urban Defensive End Questionable Neck A. Isaac Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed R. Ali Running Back Injured Reserve Neck D. Jennings Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed I. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed O. Beckham Wide Receiver Physically unable to perform Knee M. Moses Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee J. Armour-Davis Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring A. Vorhees Offensive Lineman Questionable Ankle D. Cook Running Back Questionable Illness C. Board Linebacker Questionable Ankle

