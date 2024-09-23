Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Commanders 2024 Week 3: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Commanders NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Washington Commanders (1-1) square off against the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) on Monday night, with both squads eager to build some early-season momentum.

Despite not finding the end zone, Washington managed a 21-18 victory over the Giants, thanks to an impressive seven field goals from newly acquired kicker Austin Seibert. Quarterback Jayden Daniels still has room for growth, but he’s already showing signs of being the Commanders’ long-term answer under center.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati nearly pulled off an upset against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, but fell short once again at Arrowhead Stadium. The Bengals now find themselves in a familiar but unwelcome 0-2 position and will aim to turn their fortunes around under the Monday night lights.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Commanders: Date and kick-off time

The Bengals will take on the Commanders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, September 23, at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Monday, September 23 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Paycor Stadium Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Commanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC (WLS - Chicago, IL)

The matchup between Washington and Cincinnati will be shown nationally on ABC. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call, with Lisa Salters assigned to the sideline responsibilities throughout the game.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Commanders

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 806 (NE) | Away: 228 (CAR), 831 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 231 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Commanders team news & key players

Cincinnati Bengals team news

Cincinnati is still in search of its first victory this season after a close 26-25 setback against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joe Burrow looked sharper in Week 2, completing 23 of 36 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns, showing progress after his wrist surgery in the offseason. However, the Bengals' defense continues to struggle, particularly in stopping the run.

With injuries affecting their key interior linemen, Cincinnati faces an uphill battle in trying to slow down Brian Robinson and the Commanders' formidable rushing attack.

Bengals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Ivey Cornerback Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL T. Karras Center Questionable Knee C. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Leg C. Ford Guard Questionable Undisclosed M. Murphy Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee B. Hill Defensive Tackle Questionable Hamstring T. Higgins Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring D. Smith Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Leg B. Robbins Punter Injured Reserve Upper Leg A. Mims Offensive Tackle Questionable Pectoral K. Jenkins Defensive Tackle Questionable Thumb M. Jackson Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee L. Robinson Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee T. Hudson Tight End Questionable Knee S. Rankins Defensive Tackle Questionable Hamstring J. Mixon Running Back Questionable Ankle V. Bell Safety Questionable Back M. Gesicki Tight End Questionable Calf N. Scott Safety Questionable Neck

Washington Commanders team news

Washington heads into the matchup riding high from a 21-18 win against the New York Giants, fueled by a dominant ground game that amassed 215 rushing yards. Brian Robinson was the standout, tallying 133 yards and providing the offensive spark the Commanders needed.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington’s top pick in the first round, has faced relentless pressure. While Daniels has connected on 75.5% of his passes (40-of-53 for 410 yards), he’s also been brought down seven times—ranking him among the most sacked quarterbacks in the league this season.

Commanders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Mariota Quarterback Injured Reserve Chest T. Burgess Safety Questionable Hamstring K. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Stallworth Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed E. Obada Defensive End Physically Unable to Perform Lower Leg J. Magee Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus B. Bauer Linebacker Questionable Leg R. Stromberg Center Out Knee J. Cox Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Akingbulu Tackle Questionable Undisclosed S. Toney Defensive End Questionable Groin N. Pollard Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Brooks Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed B. Nikkel Safety Questionable Undisclosed E. Forbes Cornerback Questionable Thumb C. Ferrell Defensive End Questionable Knee Q. Martin Defensive Back Questionable Hamstring T. Owens Safety Questionable Ankle J. Smith-Williams Defensive Lineman Questionable Hip D. Armstrong Defensive End Questionable Chest

