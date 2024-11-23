Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings 2024 Week 12: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The red-hot Detroit Lions may be making waves, but the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) remain right on their heels, sitting just one game back in the NFC North standings. Minnesota will aim to stay in the race as they prepare to take on the faltering Chicago Bears (4-6).
Chicago seemed poised to finally break its long-standing curse against Green Bay, but a blocked field goal in the closing moments handed the Packers yet another victory over their division rival. The Bears have now dropped four consecutive games, and Caleb Williams' promising rookie campaign is quickly being overshadowed by the team’s struggles.
The road ahead isn’t overly daunting for the Vikings, but they’ve been taking care of business by defeating the teams they’re expected to beat. After securing a third consecutive win by dispatching the Tennessee Titans, Kirk Cousins and company will look to notch a fourth straight victory as they travel to the Windy City.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings NFL game, plus plenty more.
Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings: Date and kick-off time
The Bears will take on the Vikings in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|Sunday, November 24
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Soldier Field
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
How to watch Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnston (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 805 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 820 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings team news & key players
Chicago Bears team news
The Bears kicked off the campaign with a promising 4-2 run, claiming wins against the Titans, Rams, Panthers, and Jaguars. Things took a downturn after that, with Chicago dropping three straight to the Commanders, Cardinals, and Patriots.
In their most recent matchup, the Bears appeared poised for a win, holding a 19-14 lead over Green Bay heading into the fourth quarter. However, they ultimately fell 20-19. Caleb Williams threw for 231 yards, while D’Andre Swift spearheaded the ground game with 14 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Bears injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|P. Scales
|Long Snapper
|Injured Reserve
|Back
|K. Amegadjie
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Calf
|R. Green
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Brisker
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Concussion
|F. Swain
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Coleman
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Upper Body
|I. Wheeler
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|N. Webster
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|K. Kareem
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. Johnson
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Bates
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|N. Sewell
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Knee
|B. Murray
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|L. Patrick
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Calf
|A. Billings
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|T. Smith
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Ankle
|D. Wright
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
|B. Jones
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
|S. Carlson
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Collarbone
|K. Gordon
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|T. Sweeney
|Tight End
|Out
|Undisclosed
|D. Taylor
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
Minnesota Vikings team news
The Minnesota Vikings opened their season on fire, rattling off five consecutive victories. They triumphed over the Giants, 49ers, Texans, Packers, and Jets during this dominant stretch. However, back-to-back losses to the Lions and Rams halted their momentum. The Vikings bounced back with solid wins against the Colts and Jaguars to steady the ship.
In Sunday's clash with the Titans, Minnesota controlled the tempo, scoring in each of the first three quarters en route to a 23-13 victory. Sam Darnold led the charge with 246 passing yards and two touchdowns, adding another score with his legs. Justin Jefferson topped the receiving corps with six catches for 81 yards.
Vikings injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|M. Blackmon
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|N. Thompson
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. McCarthy
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|J. Redmond
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Q. Roche
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Flax
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|T. Knox
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|N. Muse
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Hand
|G. Murphy
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. Williams
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
|J. Oliver
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Ankle
|C. Darrisaw
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL + MCL
|N. Vigil
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Foot
|J. Roy
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Neck
|T. Taimani
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|G. Joseph
|Kicker
|Questionable
|Abdomen
|W. Reichard
|Kicker
|Injured Reserve
|Quadriceps
|A. DePaola
|Long Snapper
|Injured Reserve
|Hand