Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings 2024 Week 12: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Bears versus Vikings 2024 NFL Week 12 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The red-hot Detroit Lions may be making waves, but the Minnesota Vikings (8-2) remain right on their heels, sitting just one game back in the NFC North standings. Minnesota will aim to stay in the race as they prepare to take on the faltering Chicago Bears (4-6).

Chicago seemed poised to finally break its long-standing curse against Green Bay, but a blocked field goal in the closing moments handed the Packers yet another victory over their division rival. The Bears have now dropped four consecutive games, and Caleb Williams' promising rookie campaign is quickly being overshadowed by the team’s struggles.

The road ahead isn’t overly daunting for the Vikings, but they’ve been taking care of business by defeating the teams they’re expected to beat. After securing a third consecutive win by dispatching the Tennessee Titans, Kirk Cousins and company will look to notch a fourth straight victory as they travel to the Windy City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings NFL game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings: Date and kick-off time

The Bears will take on the Vikings in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Sunday, November 24 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Soldier Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnston (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 805 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 820 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings team news & key players

Chicago Bears team news

The Bears kicked off the campaign with a promising 4-2 run, claiming wins against the Titans, Rams, Panthers, and Jaguars. Things took a downturn after that, with Chicago dropping three straight to the Commanders, Cardinals, and Patriots.

In their most recent matchup, the Bears appeared poised for a win, holding a 19-14 lead over Green Bay heading into the fourth quarter. However, they ultimately fell 20-19. Caleb Williams threw for 231 yards, while D’Andre Swift spearheaded the ground game with 14 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Bears injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries P. Scales Long Snapper Injured Reserve Back K. Amegadjie Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf R. Green Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed J. Brisker Defensive Back Questionable Concussion F. Swain Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Coleman Defensive Back Injured Reserve Upper Body I. Wheeler Running Back Injured Reserve Knee N. Webster Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin K. Kareem Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Bates Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder N. Sewell Linebacker Questionable Knee B. Murray Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral L. Patrick Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf A. Billings Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Smith Defensive Back Questionable Ankle D. Wright Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee B. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee S. Carlson Tight End Injured Reserve Collarbone K. Gordon Defensive Back Questionable Hamstring T. Sweeney Tight End Out Undisclosed D. Taylor Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee

Minnesota Vikings team news

The Minnesota Vikings opened their season on fire, rattling off five consecutive victories. They triumphed over the Giants, 49ers, Texans, Packers, and Jets during this dominant stretch. However, back-to-back losses to the Lions and Rams halted their momentum. The Vikings bounced back with solid wins against the Colts and Jaguars to steady the ship.

In Sunday's clash with the Titans, Minnesota controlled the tempo, scoring in each of the first three quarters en route to a 23-13 victory. Sam Darnold led the charge with 246 passing yards and two touchdowns, adding another score with his legs. Justin Jefferson topped the receiving corps with six catches for 81 yards.

Vikings injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Blackmon Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL N. Thompson Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee J. McCarthy Quarterback Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus J. Redmond Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed Q. Roche Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Flax Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Knox Tight End Questionable Undisclosed N. Muse Tight End Injured Reserve Hand G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Williams Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee J. Oliver Tight End Questionable Ankle C. Darrisaw Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL + MCL N. Vigil Linebacker Questionable Foot J. Roy Defensive Tackle Questionable Neck T. Taimani Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle G. Joseph Kicker Questionable Abdomen W. Reichard Kicker Injured Reserve Quadriceps A. DePaola Long Snapper Injured Reserve Hand

