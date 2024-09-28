Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chicago Bears versus Los Angeles Rams NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Los Angeles Rams head to Soldier Field for an NFC clash against the Chicago Bears in Week 4. Both squads are sitting at 1-2, and the victor will move up to a more promising 2-2, while the loser drops to a discouraging 1-3. It’s a pivotal matchup with several potential storylines to unfold.

Credit goes to the Rams, who stared down a potential 0-3 start and trailed by ten points midway through the final quarter against the 49ers, only to storm back with three late touchdowns to secure a thrilling victory.

Meanwhile, Caleb Williams and Chicago return home after two tough losses on the road. Last Sunday, they were edged out by the Colts, 21-16, and now look to rebound at home, where they notched their sole win of the season in Week 1. The Bears are still looking to establish their offensive identity, and will have an opportunity to do so against a side that has inexperience in the middle of the defense.

Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams: Date and kick-off time

The Bears will take on the Rams in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 29, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Sunday, September 29 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Soldier Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 805 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 818 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams team news & key players

Chicago Bears team news

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams attempted 52 passes last Sunday, marking the first two touchdown throws of his young career. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as the Colts edged out a 21-16 victory.

In Chicago’s loss to Indianapolis, Williams amassed an impressive 363 passing yards, but that effort translated into only 16 points for the team. So far this season, he has completed 59.3% of his throws for 630 yards, with two touchdowns and four interceptions. Meanwhile, DJ Moore has been a key target, recording 19 receptions for 167 yards.

In terms of injuries, wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel) was limited in practice on Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup. Additionally, offensive tackle Darnell Wright (back) did not participate in practice and is also considered questionable for the upcoming game.

Bears injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries P. Scales Long Snapper Injured Reserve Back R. Green Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed T. Stevenson Defensive Back Questionable Shoulder - AC Joint K. Byard Defensive Back Questionable Back F. Swain Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Coleman Defensive Back Injured Reserve Upper Body I. Wheeler Running Back Injured Reserve Knee L. Borom Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle N. Webster Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin K. Kareem Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Pettis Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed K. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Heel R. Bates Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder Z. Pickens Defensive Lineman Questionable Groin R. Odunze Wide Receiver Questionable Hip K. Blasingame Fullback Questionable Hand A. Billings Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee T. Homer Running Back Injured Reserve Finger T. Smith Defensive Back Questionable Hip D. Wright Offensive Lineman Questionable Back B. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Los Angeles Rams are led by Matthew Stafford, who lifted the team to a Super Bowl title in 2022. However, they are without future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, who hung up his cleats this offseason. Stepping into key roles on defense are rookies Braden Fiske and Jared Verse, both drafted to bolster the unit. Offensively, the Rams will miss Cooper Kupp (ankle), their top wideout, who has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, while tight end Davis Allen remains questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Unsurprisingly, with so many key playmakers sidelined, Stafford's numbers have taken a dip early in the season. The former Georgia standout has thrown for 754 yards but only 2 touchdowns and 1 interception through the first three games.

Rams injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. McDermott Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed T. Higbee Tight End Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL + MCL L. Murchison Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Arm J. Jackson Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Jackson Linebacker Questionable Spine P. Nacua Wide Receiver Out Knee - PCL E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps K. Leveston Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle D. Kendrick Defensive Back Injured Reserve Knee - ACL A. Goodlow Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed T. Brown Kicker Questionable Hip T. Tomlinson Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Scott Running Back Out Undisclosed D. Williams Defensive Back Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Noteboom Offensive Lineman Questionable Ankle S. Avila Offensive Lineman Doubtful Knee - MCL D. Allen Tight End Questionable Back C. Kupp Wide Receiver Out Ankle J. Johnson Safety Injured Reserve Shoulder B. Skowronek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder

