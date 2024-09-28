This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chicago Bears versus Los Angeles Rams NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Los Angeles Rams head to Soldier Field for an NFC clash against the Chicago Bears in Week 4. Both squads are sitting at 1-2, and the victor will move up to a more promising 2-2, while the loser drops to a discouraging 1-3. It’s a pivotal matchup with several potential storylines to unfold.

Credit goes to the Rams, who stared down a potential 0-3 start and trailed by ten points midway through the final quarter against the 49ers, only to storm back with three late touchdowns to secure a thrilling victory.

Meanwhile, Caleb Williams and Chicago return home after two tough losses on the road. Last Sunday, they were edged out by the Colts, 21-16, and now look to rebound at home, where they notched their sole win of the season in Week 1. The Bears are still looking to establish their offensive identity, and will have an opportunity to do so against a side that has inexperience in the middle of the defense.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams NFL game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams: Date and kick-off time

The Bears will take on the Rams in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 29, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

DateSunday, September 29
Kick-off Time1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
VenueSoldier Field
LocationChicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

  • Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 805 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 818 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams team news & key players

Chicago Bears team news

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams attempted 52 passes last Sunday, marking the first two touchdown throws of his young career. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as the Colts edged out a 21-16 victory.

In Chicago’s loss to Indianapolis, Williams amassed an impressive 363 passing yards, but that effort translated into only 16 points for the team. So far this season, he has completed 59.3% of his throws for 630 yards, with two touchdowns and four interceptions. Meanwhile, DJ Moore has been a key target, recording 19 receptions for 167 yards.

In terms of injuries, wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel) was limited in practice on Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup. Additionally, offensive tackle Darnell Wright (back) did not participate in practice and is also considered questionable for the upcoming game.

Bears injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjuries
P. ScalesLong SnapperInjured ReserveBack
R. GreenDefensive EndQuestionableUndisclosed
T. StevensonDefensive BackQuestionableShoulder - AC Joint
K. ByardDefensive BackQuestionableBack
F. SwainWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
D. ColemanDefensive BackInjured ReserveUpper Body
I. WheelerRunning BackInjured ReserveKnee
L. BoromOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveAnkle
N. WebsterWide ReceiverInjured ReserveGroin
K. KareemDefensive LinemanQuestionableUndisclosed
C. JohnsonWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
D. PettisWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
K. AllenWide ReceiverQuestionableHeel
R. BatesOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveShoulder
Z. PickensDefensive LinemanQuestionableGroin
R. OdunzeWide ReceiverQuestionableHip
K. BlasingameFullbackQuestionableHand
A. BillingsDefensive LinemanQuestionableKnee
T. HomerRunning BackInjured ReserveFinger
T. SmithDefensive BackQuestionableHip
D. WrightOffensive LinemanQuestionableBack
B. JonesOffensive LinemanQuestionableKnee

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Los Angeles Rams are led by Matthew Stafford, who lifted the team to a Super Bowl title in 2022. However, they are without future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, who hung up his cleats this offseason. Stepping into key roles on defense are rookies Braden Fiske and Jared Verse, both drafted to bolster the unit. Offensively, the Rams will miss Cooper Kupp (ankle), their top wideout, who has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, while tight end Davis Allen remains questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Unsurprisingly, with so many key playmakers sidelined, Stafford's numbers have taken a dip early in the season. The former Georgia standout has thrown for 754 yards but only 2 touchdowns and 1 interception through the first three games.

Rams injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjuries
C. McDermottTackleInjured ReserveUndisclosed
T. HigbeeTight EndPhysically unable to performKnee - ACL + MCL
L. MurchisonDefensive TackleInjured ReserveArm
J. JacksonGuardInjured ReserveShoulder
B. JacksonLinebackerQuestionableSpine
P. NacuaWide ReceiverOutKnee - PCL
E. JonesLinebackerQuestionableBiceps
K. LevestonOffensive LinemanInjured ReserveAnkle
D. KendrickDefensive BackInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
A. GoodlowDefensive EndQuestionableUndisclosed
T. BrownKickerQuestionableHip
T. TomlinsonDefensive BackInjured ReserveUndisclosed
B. ScottRunning BackOutUndisclosed
D. WilliamsDefensive BackInjured ReserveHamstring
J. NoteboomOffensive LinemanQuestionableAnkle
S. AvilaOffensive LinemanDoubtfulKnee - MCL
D. AllenTight EndQuestionableBack
C. KuppWide ReceiverOutAnkle
J. JohnsonSafetyInjured ReserveShoulder
B. SkowronekWide ReceiverInjured ReserveShoulder

