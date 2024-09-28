Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Los Angeles Rams head to Soldier Field for an NFC clash against the Chicago Bears in Week 4. Both squads are sitting at 1-2, and the victor will move up to a more promising 2-2, while the loser drops to a discouraging 1-3. It’s a pivotal matchup with several potential storylines to unfold.
Credit goes to the Rams, who stared down a potential 0-3 start and trailed by ten points midway through the final quarter against the 49ers, only to storm back with three late touchdowns to secure a thrilling victory.
Meanwhile, Caleb Williams and Chicago return home after two tough losses on the road. Last Sunday, they were edged out by the Colts, 21-16, and now look to rebound at home, where they notched their sole win of the season in Week 1. The Bears are still looking to establish their offensive identity, and will have an opportunity to do so against a side that has inexperience in the middle of the defense.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams NFL game, plus plenty more.
Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams: Date and kick-off time
The Bears will take on the Rams in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 29, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|Sunday, September 29
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Soldier Field
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
How to watch Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (color analyst)
Streaming service: Fubo TV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 805 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 818 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games.
Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams team news & key players
Chicago Bears team news
Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams attempted 52 passes last Sunday, marking the first two touchdown throws of his young career. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as the Colts edged out a 21-16 victory.
In Chicago’s loss to Indianapolis, Williams amassed an impressive 363 passing yards, but that effort translated into only 16 points for the team. So far this season, he has completed 59.3% of his throws for 630 yards, with two touchdowns and four interceptions. Meanwhile, DJ Moore has been a key target, recording 19 receptions for 167 yards.
In terms of injuries, wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel) was limited in practice on Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup. Additionally, offensive tackle Darnell Wright (back) did not participate in practice and is also considered questionable for the upcoming game.
Bears injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|P. Scales
|Long Snapper
|Injured Reserve
|Back
|R. Green
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Stevenson
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Shoulder - AC Joint
|K. Byard
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Back
|F. Swain
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Coleman
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Upper Body
|I. Wheeler
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|L. Borom
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|N. Webster
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|K. Kareem
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. Johnson
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Pettis
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|K. Allen
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Heel
|R. Bates
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|Z. Pickens
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Groin
|R. Odunze
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Hip
|K. Blasingame
|Fullback
|Questionable
|Hand
|A. Billings
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
|T. Homer
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Finger
|T. Smith
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Hip
|D. Wright
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Back
|B. Jones
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
Los Angeles Rams team news
The Los Angeles Rams are led by Matthew Stafford, who lifted the team to a Super Bowl title in 2022. However, they are without future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald, who hung up his cleats this offseason. Stepping into key roles on defense are rookies Braden Fiske and Jared Verse, both drafted to bolster the unit. Offensively, the Rams will miss Cooper Kupp (ankle), their top wideout, who has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, while tight end Davis Allen remains questionable with an undisclosed injury.
Unsurprisingly, with so many key playmakers sidelined, Stafford's numbers have taken a dip early in the season. The former Georgia standout has thrown for 754 yards but only 2 touchdowns and 1 interception through the first three games.
Rams injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|C. McDermott
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|T. Higbee
|Tight End
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee - ACL + MCL
|L. Murchison
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Arm
|J. Jackson
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|B. Jackson
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Spine
|P. Nacua
|Wide Receiver
|Out
|Knee - PCL
|E. Jones
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Biceps
|K. Leveston
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|D. Kendrick
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|A. Goodlow
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Brown
|Kicker
|Questionable
|Hip
|T. Tomlinson
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|B. Scott
|Running Back
|Out
|Undisclosed
|D. Williams
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|J. Noteboom
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Ankle
|S. Avila
|Offensive Lineman
|Doubtful
|Knee - MCL
|D. Allen
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Back
|C. Kupp
|Wide Receiver
|Out
|Ankle
|J. Johnson
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|B. Skowronek
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder