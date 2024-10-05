Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers 2024 Week 5: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chicago Bears versus Carolina Panthers NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Carolina Panthers (1-3) managed to secure a victory in Week 3, but quickly found themselves back in the loss column after falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.

Heading into Week 5, Carolina is considered the underdog on the road against Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick, and the Chicago Bears (2-2), who just secured a home win against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.

Williams has shown improvement in the past two weeks, tossing all three of his touchdown passes this season. Meanwhile, the Panthers' offense has seen a noticeable uptick since Andy Dalton took over as the starting quarterback. If Carolina manages to pull off a win in this matchup, they could prove that missing out on Williams might not have been as big a setback as it was initially made out to be. The question remains: Can Williams fend off veteran Andy Dalton, who has firmly seized control of the Panthers' starting quarterback role?

Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers: Date and kick-off time

The Bears will take on the Panthers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 6, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Sunday, October 6 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Soldier Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst) and Megan Olivi (sideline reporter)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 805 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 804 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers team news & key players

Chicago Bears team news

On paper, the Chicago Bears should come out on top in this matchup. However, their offense has struggled to meet expectations, often appearing disjointed. In their Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Rams, they relied heavily on turnovers to get points on the board.

Caleb Williams has thrown for 787 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions, completing 61.7% of his passes. D’Andre Swift leads the ground attack with 161 rushing yards and a touchdown. In the receiving corps, DJ Moore is the top target with 22 receptions, totaling 189 yards and a touchdown, while Rome Odunze has chipped in with 166 receiving yards, and Cole Kmet has added 162 yards.

Defensively, Jaquan Brisker leads the Bears with 35 total tackles, and T.J. Edwards is close behind with 34 tackles, including a team-best 21 solo stops. Gervon Dexter Sr. has recorded 3 sacks, and Jaylon Johnson has picked off 2 passes. As a unit, the Bears' defense has racked up 10 sacks and 5 interceptions this season.

Bears injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries P. Scales Long Snapper Injured Reserve Back R. Green Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed T. Stevenson Defensive Back Questionable Shoulder - AC Joint F. Swain Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Coleman Defensive Back Injured Reserve Upper Body I. Wheeler Running Back Injured Reserve Knee L. Borom Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle N. Webster Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin K. Kareem Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Pettis Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Bates Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder Z. Pickens Defensive Lineman Questionable Groin M. Sweat Defensive Lineman Questionable Ankle T. Jenkins Offensive Lineman Questionable Ribs T. Homer Running Back Injured Reserve Finger T. Smith Defensive Back Questionable Hip S. Carlson Tight End Injured Reserve Collarbone D. Carter Wide Receiver Questionable Ribs C. Kmet Tight End Questionable Knee

Carolina Panthers team news

The Carolina Panthers offense has seen a significant boost over the past two weeks, largely due to Andy Dalton taking the reins as the starting quarterback. In that time, Dalton has thrown for 539 yards, connecting on 65.4% of his passes, adding 5 touchdowns against just 1 interception. In comparison, Bryce Young has struggled, with just 245 passing yards and 3 interceptions, completing 55.4% of his throws.

On the ground, Chuba Hubbard leads the Panthers with 296 rushing yards, while Diontae Johnson has emerged as the top target, tallying 20 catches for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns. Since Dalton took over, Johnson has been especially productive, hauling in 15 receptions on 27 targets for 205 yards and 2 scores, positioning him for another potential standout performance, particularly if Carolina faces a deficit.

Elsewhere, Xavier Legette has contributed 143 receiving yards, with Adam Thielen adding 109 yards to the Panthers' aerial attack. Defensively, Shaq Thompson leads the charge with 35 total tackles. Carolina's defense, collectively, has registered 5 sacks and forced 3 interceptions so far this season.

Panthers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Wonnum Linebacker Physically unable to perform Quadriceps A. Barno Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee D. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Thigh B. Traore Tackle Questionable Knee C. Sims Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed S. Franklin Safety Injured Reserve Foot I. Thomas Tight End Injured Reserve Calf J. Crumedy Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle P. Aumavae Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Turay Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle D. Jackson Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Jensen Guard Questionable Undisclosed A. Brown Cornerback Injured Reserve Thumb T. Davis Linebacker Questionable Foot D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Luton Quarterback Questionable Shoulder D. Chark Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip C. Gill Linebacker Questionable Ankle J. Aho Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed R. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Haynes Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Wright Wide Receiver Questionable Knee D. Carter Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed A. Raym Center Questionable Head B. Young Quarterback Questionable Knee D. Brown Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus D. Lewis Guard Questionable Elbow S. Tuttle Defensive Tackle Questionable Foot N. Scott Safety Questionable Shoulder A. Thielen Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Fuller Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring S. Thompson Linebacker Out Achilles J. Jewell Linebacker Questionable Hamstring

