Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers 2024 Week 5: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Carolina Panthers (1-3) managed to secure a victory in Week 3, but quickly found themselves back in the loss column after falling to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.
Heading into Week 5, Carolina is considered the underdog on the road against Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick, and the Chicago Bears (2-2), who just secured a home win against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.
Williams has shown improvement in the past two weeks, tossing all three of his touchdown passes this season. Meanwhile, the Panthers' offense has seen a noticeable uptick since Andy Dalton took over as the starting quarterback. If Carolina manages to pull off a win in this matchup, they could prove that missing out on Williams might not have been as big a setback as it was initially made out to be. The question remains: Can Williams fend off veteran Andy Dalton, who has firmly seized control of the Panthers' starting quarterback role?
Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers: Date and kick-off time
The Bears will take on the Panthers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 6, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|Sunday, October 6
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Soldier Field
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
How to watch Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst) and Megan Olivi (sideline reporter)
Streaming service: Fubo TV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 805 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 804 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers team news & key players
Chicago Bears team news
On paper, the Chicago Bears should come out on top in this matchup. However, their offense has struggled to meet expectations, often appearing disjointed. In their Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Rams, they relied heavily on turnovers to get points on the board.
Caleb Williams has thrown for 787 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions, completing 61.7% of his passes. D’Andre Swift leads the ground attack with 161 rushing yards and a touchdown. In the receiving corps, DJ Moore is the top target with 22 receptions, totaling 189 yards and a touchdown, while Rome Odunze has chipped in with 166 receiving yards, and Cole Kmet has added 162 yards.
Defensively, Jaquan Brisker leads the Bears with 35 total tackles, and T.J. Edwards is close behind with 34 tackles, including a team-best 21 solo stops. Gervon Dexter Sr. has recorded 3 sacks, and Jaylon Johnson has picked off 2 passes. As a unit, the Bears' defense has racked up 10 sacks and 5 interceptions this season.
Bears injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|P. Scales
|Long Snapper
|Injured Reserve
|Back
|R. Green
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Stevenson
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Shoulder - AC Joint
|F. Swain
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Coleman
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Upper Body
|I. Wheeler
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|L. Borom
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|N. Webster
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|K. Kareem
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. Johnson
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Pettis
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Bates
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|Z. Pickens
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Groin
|M. Sweat
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Ankle
|T. Jenkins
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Ribs
|T. Homer
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Finger
|T. Smith
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Hip
|S. Carlson
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Collarbone
|D. Carter
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Ribs
|C. Kmet
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Knee
Carolina Panthers team news
The Carolina Panthers offense has seen a significant boost over the past two weeks, largely due to Andy Dalton taking the reins as the starting quarterback. In that time, Dalton has thrown for 539 yards, connecting on 65.4% of his passes, adding 5 touchdowns against just 1 interception. In comparison, Bryce Young has struggled, with just 245 passing yards and 3 interceptions, completing 55.4% of his throws.
On the ground, Chuba Hubbard leads the Panthers with 296 rushing yards, while Diontae Johnson has emerged as the top target, tallying 20 catches for 239 yards and 2 touchdowns. Since Dalton took over, Johnson has been especially productive, hauling in 15 receptions on 27 targets for 205 yards and 2 scores, positioning him for another potential standout performance, particularly if Carolina faces a deficit.
Elsewhere, Xavier Legette has contributed 143 receiving yards, with Adam Thielen adding 109 yards to the Panthers' aerial attack. Defensively, Shaq Thompson leads the charge with 35 total tackles. Carolina's defense, collectively, has registered 5 sacks and forced 3 interceptions so far this season.
Panthers injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|D. Wonnum
|Linebacker
|Physically unable to perform
|Quadriceps
|A. Barno
|Linebacker
|Physically unable to perform
|Knee
|D. Davis
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Thigh
|B. Traore
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Knee
|C. Sims
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|S. Franklin
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|I. Thomas
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|J. Crumedy
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|P. Aumavae
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|K. Turay
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Johnson
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Ankle
|D. Jackson
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|N. Jensen
|Guard
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Brown
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Thumb
|T. Davis
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Foot
|D. Jones
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Luton
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|D. Chark
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Hip
|C. Gill
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Ankle
|J. Aho
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Williams
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|M. Haynes
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Wright
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Knee
|D. Carter
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Raym
|Center
|Questionable
|Head
|B. Young
|Quarterback
|Questionable
|Knee
|D. Brown
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|D. Lewis
|Guard
|Questionable
|Elbow
|S. Tuttle
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Foot
|N. Scott
|Safety
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|A. Thielen
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|J. Fuller
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|S. Thompson
|Linebacker
|Out
|Achilles
|J. Jewell
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Hamstring