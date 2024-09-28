San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two teams aiming to stay within striking distance of their divisional rivals will clash at Levi's Stadium this Sunday afternoon, as the Patriots (1-2) take on the 49ers (1-2).

Despite suffering from several injuries to key players, the 49ers (1-2) were in prime position to secure a win last Sunday against the Rams. They held a 24-14 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but a late collapse saw them outscored 13-0 in the final 6:15, ultimately losing 27-24.

The New England Patriots have faced a challenging schedule to open their season. They pulled off an upset in the opener with a 16-10 road victory over the Bengals. In Week 2, they battled hard but fell short in a 23-20 overtime home loss to the Seahawks. Offensive struggles continued last week, resulting in a 24-3 road defeat at the hands of the Jets.

San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots: Date and kick-off time

The 49ers will take on the Patriots in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 29, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Date Sunday, September 29 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue Levi's Stadium Location Santa Clara, California

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 827 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 821 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots team news & key players

San Francisco 49ers team news

Brock Purdy has been consistent and impressive in his three starts. The 24-year-old QB threw for 319 yards in the loss to the Vikings and followed that up with 292 yards against the Rams. Overall, Purdy has tallied 842 passing yards, with four touchdowns and just one interception. While he's dealing with a sore back, he’s expected to suit up.

With Christian McCaffrey still sidelined, the offense has leaned on Jordan Mason in the rushing attack. The 25-year-old running back has been dominant, rushing for at least 100 yards in two of three contests. Mason racked up 100 yards against Minnesota and has a total of 324 rushing yards on 4.8 yards per carry.

In the receiving department, Deebo Samuel pulled in 110 yards in the Week 2 loss to Minnesota and has amassed 164 receiving yards on the season. Juan Jennings has emerged as a key weapon, leading the team with 276 receiving yards. Despite the losses, the 49ers' offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 407 yards per game and ranking among the top in several offensive categories.

The 49ers' defense, considered one of the NFL’s best, had a rough outing against Minnesota, allowing 403 yards due to difficulties in pass defense. However, they bounced back last week by limiting the Rams to 296 total yards, though they couldn’t make critical plays late in the game.

49ers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries J. Moore Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Verrett Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Jackson Defensive Lineman Physically unable to perform Knee K. Davis Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee P. Elflein Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf D. Greenlaw Linebacker Physically unable to perform Achilles A. Thomas Cornerback Injured Reserve Forearm J. Feliciano Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee E. Mitchell Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring C. McCaffrey Running Back Injured Reserve Achilles A. Bryant Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Owens Wide Receiver Questionable Hand M. Turner Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Winters Linebacker Questionable Ankle W. Snead Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hawkins Safety Questionable Undisclosed C. Luciano Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed E. Brown Defensive End Injured Reserve Ribs D. Samuel Wide Receiver Doubtful Calf G. Kittle Tight End Questionable Hamstring J. Hargrave Defensive Lineman Out Triceps J. Cowing Wide Receiver Questionable Illness C. Robinson Linebacker Questionable Knee J. Elliott Defensive Lineman Questionable Foot

New England Patriots team news

Jacoby Brissett remains the starting quarterback ahead of rookie Drake Maye, but his performances have been less than stellar. Brissett has failed to surpass 150 yards in any of the three games, including a mere 98 yards last week. So far, the veteran has thrown for just 368 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions. Despite the struggles, the team is sticking with Brissett for now.

The offense is expected to rely more on the ground game than the aerial attack. Rhamondre Stevenson has topped 80 rushing yards in two of the three matchups and has accumulated 224 yards on the season. Their receiving corps hasn’t been much of a threat. Tight end Hunter Henry leads the group with 136 yards after three games, while Demario Douglas managed 69 yards last week, bringing his total to 81 receiving yards. For the Patriots to be serious playoff contenders, their offense will need to pick up the pace, as they’re only averaging 246 total yards per game.

Aside from last week’s performance, the Patriots' defense has been the standout, managing to contain the high-powered offenses of the Bengals and Seahawks in their first two games.

Patriots injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries K. Bourne Wide Receiver Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL C. Strange Guard Physically unable to perform Knee T. Wheatley Tackle Questionable Undisclosed A. Watts Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed S. Sow Guard Questionable Ankle J. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Mapu Safety Injured Reserve Undisclosed S. Takitaki Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee P. Brown Tight End Questionable Foot V. Lowe Tackle Questionable Knee J. Bentley Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral O. Ximines Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee A. Jennings Linebacker Questionable Shoulder M. Jordan Guard Questionable Knee T. Brown Offensive Tackle Out Knee H. Henry Tight End Questionable Ankle A. Austin Cornerback Questionable Ankle J. Jones Cornerback Questionable Shoulder C. Gonzalez Cornerback Questionable Shoulder C. Wallace Tackle Questionable Knee S. Roberts Defensive Tackle Out Undisclosed M. Judon Linebacker Questionable Hamstring

