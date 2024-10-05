San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals 2024 Week 5: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch San Francisco 49ers versus Arizona Cardinals NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The San Francisco 49ers (2-2) have enjoyed a solid performance at home this season, and they will look to continue this trend in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals (1-3).

The Cardinals recently learned just how impressive Jayden Daniels can be, as Washington came into their stadium and dominated. Following an offensive explosion in Week 2, Arizona has struggled to regain that momentum and will need to rekindle their spark against a formidable defense.

After enduring two puzzling losses, the 49ers bounced back with an emphatic victory over the New England Patriots, providing a much-needed boost. The reigning division champions now have another opportunity to assert their dominance and reclaim their position at the top.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals NFL game, plus plenty more.

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals: Date and kick-off time

The 49ers will take on the Cardinals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 6, at 4:05 pm ET / 1:05 pm PT, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Date Sunday, October 6 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET / 1:05 pm PT Venue Levi's Stadium Location Santa Clara, California

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 234 (CAR), 827 (NE) | Away: 388 (CAR), 800 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals team news & key players

San Francisco 49ers team news

There's no denying that the 49ers (2-2) have had a slower start than expected this season. Injuries have certainly contributed to this, with key players like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle sidelined, hindering the offense's efficiency and effectiveness. However, as these players gradually return, optimism is growing among the Niners’ faithful that the offense will find its rhythm. The concern lies more with the defense, where issues persist.

Jordan Mason enjoyed a breakout performance last week, racking up a career-high 160 yards from scrimmage. He has surpassed the 100-yard mark in three out of four games while filling in for the injured Christian McCaffrey. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy threw for 288 yards, recording one touchdown along with one interception. Mason led the ground attack with 123 rushing yards and added a touchdown to his impressive outing.

49ers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries J. Moore Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Verrett Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Jackson Defensive Lineman Physically unable to perform Knee T. Hufanga Safety Questionable Ankle K. Davis Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee P. Elflein Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf D. Greenlaw Linebacker Physically unable to perform Achilles F. Warner Linebacker Questionable Ankle A. Thomas Cornerback Injured Reserve Forearm J. Feliciano Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee E. Mitchell Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring C. McCaffrey Running Back Injured Reserve Achilles A. Bryant Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed M. Turner Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Winters Linebacker Questionable Ankle W. Snead Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Hawkins Safety Questionable Undisclosed Y. Gross-Matos Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee C. Luciano Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed E. Brown Defensive End Injured Reserve Ribs B. Parker Offensive Lineman Inactive Coach's Decision G. Kittle Tight End Questionable Ribs J. Hargrave Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps J. Cowing Wide Receiver Questionable Shoulder C. Robinson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Elliott Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee C. Conley Wide Receiver Questionable Oblique K. Givens Defensive Lineman Questionable Triceps D. Flannigan-Fowles Linebacker Questionable Calf I. Yiadom Cornerback Questionable Thigh

Arizona Cardinals team news

Arizona suffered a 20-13 defeat against the Lions. The Cardinals were even at 7-7 after the first quarter against the Washington Commanders last weekend. However, they conceded double-digit points in each of the subsequent three quarters, ultimately falling 42-14. QB Kyler Murray ended the game with 142 passing yards and a touchdown, while James Conner led the ground game with 18 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Trey McBride, the tight end, is expected to return to the starting lineup after missing last week’s contest due to concussion protocol. McBride is a valuable target for Kyler Murray, providing the 49ers defense with another player to focus on, alongside standout rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. McBride has recorded 14 receptions for 122 yards in the first three games of the season, following a record-breaking 81 catches last year, which set a franchise record for tight ends.

Arizona have struggled with consistency and have faced challenges on the offensive line, but they still boast playmakers beyond Murray. The skill position players, including Marvin Harrison Jr., James Conner, and Michael Wilson, have demonstrated their ability to produce impressive numbers.

Cardinals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. O'Donnell Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed C. Moore Wide Receiver Questionable Knee - ACL D. Robinson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Calf E. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Heel C. Jones Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle R. Fenton Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed P. Elflein Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf J. Ledbetter Defensive End Questionable Knee H. Howerton Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee D. Stills Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed X. Thomas Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed K. Beachum Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Jones Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps K. Tonga Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee T. McBride Tight End Questionable Concussion J. Barton Offensive Lineman Out Toe I. Adams Offensive Lineman Questionable Thumb M. Prater Kicker Questionable Knee G. Williams Cornerback Questionable Groin E. Wilkinson Offensive Lineman Inactive Coach's Decision

