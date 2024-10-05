San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals 2024 Week 5: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The San Francisco 49ers (2-2) have enjoyed a solid performance at home this season, and they will look to continue this trend in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals (1-3).
The Cardinals recently learned just how impressive Jayden Daniels can be, as Washington came into their stadium and dominated. Following an offensive explosion in Week 2, Arizona has struggled to regain that momentum and will need to rekindle their spark against a formidable defense.
After enduring two puzzling losses, the 49ers bounced back with an emphatic victory over the New England Patriots, providing a much-needed boost. The reigning division champions now have another opportunity to assert their dominance and reclaim their position at the top.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals NFL game, plus plenty more.
San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals: Date and kick-off time
The 49ers will take on the Cardinals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 6, at 4:05 pm ET / 1:05 pm PT, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
|Date
|Sunday, October 6
|Kick-off Time
|4:05 pm ET / 1:05 pm PT
|Venue
|Levi's Stadium
|Location
|Santa Clara, California
How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 234 (CAR), 827 (NE) | Away: 388 (CAR), 800 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals team news & key players
San Francisco 49ers team news
There's no denying that the 49ers (2-2) have had a slower start than expected this season. Injuries have certainly contributed to this, with key players like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle sidelined, hindering the offense's efficiency and effectiveness. However, as these players gradually return, optimism is growing among the Niners’ faithful that the offense will find its rhythm. The concern lies more with the defense, where issues persist.
Jordan Mason enjoyed a breakout performance last week, racking up a career-high 160 yards from scrimmage. He has surpassed the 100-yard mark in three out of four games while filling in for the injured Christian McCaffrey. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy threw for 288 yards, recording one touchdown along with one interception. Mason led the ground attack with 123 rushing yards and added a touchdown to his impressive outing.
Arizona Cardinals team news
Arizona suffered a 20-13 defeat against the Lions. The Cardinals were even at 7-7 after the first quarter against the Washington Commanders last weekend. However, they conceded double-digit points in each of the subsequent three quarters, ultimately falling 42-14. QB Kyler Murray ended the game with 142 passing yards and a touchdown, while James Conner led the ground game with 18 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Trey McBride, the tight end, is expected to return to the starting lineup after missing last week’s contest due to concussion protocol. McBride is a valuable target for Kyler Murray, providing the 49ers defense with another player to focus on, alongside standout rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. McBride has recorded 14 receptions for 122 yards in the first three games of the season, following a record-breaking 81 catches last year, which set a franchise record for tight ends.
Arizona have struggled with consistency and have faced challenges on the offensive line, but they still boast playmakers beyond Murray. The skill position players, including Marvin Harrison Jr., James Conner, and Michael Wilson, have demonstrated their ability to produce impressive numbers.
