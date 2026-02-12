'Yes sir, I can boogie' - Lyrics of Scotland celebration song and why it became an anthem

Scotland returned to a major tournament for the first time in more than 20 years when they booked their place at Euro 2020, and the Tartan Army quickly adopted an unofficial anthem.

When David Marshall saved Aleksandar Mitrovic's penalty to pave the path to the European Championship, a nation erupted in a chorus of 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie'. Marshall himself earned his own tribute song, but Baccara's 1977 disco hit is the one that will feature most prominently at Hampden Park and further afield in the years to come.

So, in case you're brushing up on your lyrics ahead of World Cup 2026 or you're simply curious as to what it's all about, GOAL brings you all the details of Scotland's new unofficial anthem

'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie' lyrics

Mister

Your eyes are full of hesitation

Sure makes me wonder

If you know what you're looking for

Umm, baby

I wan't to keep my reputation

I'm a sensation

You try me once you'll beg for more

Ooooh!

Yes sir, I can boogie

But I need a certain song

I can boogie, boogie-boogie* all night long!

Yes sir, I can boogie If you stay, you can't go wrong

I can boogie, boogie-boogie all night long!

No sir,

I don't feel very much like talking

No neither walking

You wanna know if I can dance...

Yes sir,

Already told you in the first verse

And in the chorus

But I will give you one more chance...

Ooooh!

Yes sir, I can boogie

But I need a certain song

I can boogie, boogie-boogie all night long!

Yes sir, I can boogie If you stay, you can't go wrong

I can boogie, boogie-boogie all night long!

Ooooh!

Yes sir, I can boogie

But I need a certain song

I can boogie, boogie-boogie all night long!

Yes sir, I can boogie If you stay, you can't go wrong

I can boogie, boogie-boogie all night long!

Ooooh!

Yes sir, I can boogie

But I need a certain song

I can boogie, boogie-boogie all night long!

Yes sir, I can boogie If you stay, you can't go wrong

I can boogie, boogie-boogie all night long!

Ooooh!

Yes sir, I can boogie

But I need a certain song

I can boogie, boogie-boogie all night long!

Yes sir, I can boogie If you stay, you can't go wrong

I can boogie, boogie-boogie all night long!

*sometimes sung 'boogie-woogie'

Why do Scotland fans sing 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie'?

The adoption of 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie' by originally came as a tribute to Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine after he took part in a joke video of the song on his stag party.

Considine was part of the Scotland squad that qualified for Euro 2020 and the song quickly became a dressing room hit before a video of the players celebrating to it went viral.

The Dons icon was in the thick of the singing and dancing, alongside Scott McTominay, Andrew Robertson and Kieran Tierney. Unfortunately, John McGinn and Ryan Christie missed "the boogie" in order to undergo a UEFA-mandated drug test.

Fans have embraced the catchy number and the official Scotland social media channels have even promoted a Spotify playlist featuring the song for supporters ahead of games.

Who are Baccara?

Baccara is the name of Spanish singing duo Mayte Mateos and Maria Mendiola, who sang the 1977 hit 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie'.

The band had four studio albums, including the eponymous debut album and follow-ups, Light My Fire, Colours and Bad Boys.

Yes Sir, I Can Boogie is their undoubted best-selling hit, reaching No 1 in the singles charts in a variety of countries, including the UK, Ireland, West Germany and the Netherlands.

What is Scotland's official football anthem?

Flower of Scotland is the name of Scotland's official football anthem. It was written by folk musician Roy Williamson, who performed in the band The Corries.

The song, also used by the Scotland rugby union team, is played before international games, as is customary, and occasionally a rendition will be performed during the action.

While the official anthem of Scotland remains that of the United Kingdom - God Save the King - Flower of Scotland has become a de facto anthem.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Read more about Flower of Scotland

