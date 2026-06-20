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Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion Overview

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Tottenham confirm £52m Van Hecke transfer

Tottenham have officially confirmed the acquisition of Dutch international Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth a reported £52 million ($69m). The talented centre-back becomes the third major arrival of the summer window at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, following the free transfer captures of Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson.

TransfersJ. van Hecke
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The Premier League has announced a comprehensive suite of mandatory law changes and officiating guidelines ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Developed in tandem with PGMOL and informed by an extensive annual football survey, the updates heavily target time-wasting tactics while refining the threshold for video assistant referee interventions.

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Hurzeler

Brighton make £30m offer for highly-rated Spurs defender

Brighton have reportedly lodged a £30 million bid for Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic, creating a fresh twist in dealings between the two clubs. The Seagulls remain firm in their stance over Jan Paul van Hecke after rejecting two Spurs approaches, while the 19-year-old defender is said to be open to a move to the south coast.

TransfersL. Vuskovic
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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
3Aston Villa crestAston Villa00000000
4Brentford crestBrentford00000000
5Brighton & Hove Albion crestBrighton & Hove Albion00000000
6Chelsea crestChelsea00000000
7Coventry City crestCoventry City00000000
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Frequently asked questions

Edgar Everest, an official of the Sussex Football Association, founded Brighton United in 1897. Then, in the wake of the collapse of the club in 1900, Brighton & Hove Rangers were formed, before suffering the same fate a year later. Finally, the manager of Brighton United, John Jackson, formed a club at the Seven Stars pub in Ship Street in 1901 called Brighton & Hove United, before changing its name to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Legendary English sports bettor Tony Bloom is the majority shareholder and the current chairman of Brighton. He bought the club in 2009.

Brighton & Hove Albion play all their home games at The Amex (American Express Stadium). The Seagulls have been playing their games at this venue, also known as the Falmer Stadium, since 2011.

The capacity of The Amex is 31,876 and has undergone several renovations since it opened in 2011 with an initial capacity of 22,374 seats.

Brighton have won just a solitary title throughout their history, the 1910 FA Community Shield (or Charity Shield as it was known as the time).

Brighton are yet to lift an English top flight title, and only got promoted to the first division in the Premier League era ahead of the 2016-17 season, 34 years after they last played in the top flight.

Ernie Wilson, who spent 14 years at the club between 1922 and 1936, is Brighton's record-appearance maker of all-time, featuring in 566 games.

English striker Tommy Cook, who is Brighton's first-ever player to play for England, is the club's leading goalscorer of all-time, finding the back of the net 123 times in 209 games. He also played county cricket for Sussex for 15 years.

Alexis Mac Allister, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck, Tommy Cook, and Bobby Zamora are some of the most famous names to have donned the Brighton jersey.

Roberto De Zerbi, Sami Hyppia, Liam Brady, and Gus Poyet are among the most famous Brighton managers ever.

Brighton & Hove Albion are famously known as The Seagulls. The club is located at the south coast of UK, where there are a lot of beachfronts and seagulls, which is where the nickname originates from.

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