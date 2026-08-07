Brighton CEO Paul Barber explains decision to allow 'fantastic' Danny Welbeck to join Chelsea

Barber also brushed off criticism regarding the decision to let the former England international leave following a standout campaign, where his 14 goal involvements last season briefly sparked talk of an international recall ahead of the World Cup.

The Seagulls chief maintained that relying on a veteran attacker posed significant injury risks to manager Fabian Hurzeler's long-term tactical setup. Barber added: "If we had started Danny in the first four or five games, and he broke down, there'd be some people saying 'Why are you relying on a 36-year-old?' or 'It's ridiculous, you should have thought about that!'

"We do think about these things, we obviously think about them very carefully, and we came to the decision we came to and Danny came to the decision he came to. We think it's right for both sides," Barber affirmed.