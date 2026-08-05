Joël Veltman finds new club: free-agent defender remains active in England

Joël Veltman looks set to continue his career at West Ham United. That is according to Voetbal International. The 34-year-old defender has been without a club in recent weeks after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion.

He is now closing in on an agreement with the London club. Veltman has already undergone his medical, with only the final details still to be settled before he signs his contract.

Last season, West Ham finished 18th in the Premier League. That means they will play in the Championship next season for the first time since 2011/12.

During the past six seasons, Veltman played for Brighton & Hove Albion, who signed him from Ajax in 2020 for one million euros. Since then, he has made 191 official appearances for the British club.

This summer, Brighton did not extend Veltman's contract, leaving him available on a free transfer. In recent weeks, he has been training with Jong Ajax to stay fit.

His situation prompted speculation over a possible return to Ajax. Speaking about that to ESPN last week, Veltman said: “Actually, nothing has really been discussed with Ajax, so at this moment a return is certainly not on the cards. But I’m not ruling anything out, including other clubs in the Netherlands. If the overall picture is right, I’ll grab it with both hands.”

VI report that Veltman also received offers from French side RC Strasbourg and Brazilian club Botafogo. He has now decided to stay in England with West Ham.