Women's Football: Rankings of top 11 Asian teams in the last five years
Interest in women’s football has been on the rise over the last few years with a lot more participation across all age groups. FIFA published the latest set of rankings earlier this month wherein DPR Korea were leading the standings followed by Australia and Japan. If one takes a closer look at the rankings of the teams in Asia, for the last five years the top 11 countries in the rankings are more or less constant.
Korea are currently ranked 10th in the world followed by Australia 11th, Japan 13th and South Korea 18th.
India ended the year in the 55th position in the world and 11th in Asia, a ranking they have pretty much held on to for the last five years. In fact, the top 11 teams in Asia have rarely seen a major drop in their position at the FIFA rankings.
Editors' Picks
- More league goals than Mbappe, Messi and Salah in 2021: How Vlahovic became January's No.1 transfer target
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- ISL 2021-22: Participating teams, fixtures table, top scorers, stadium and all you need to know
- Oumar Niasse: From £13.5m Everton signing to training with West Didsbury & Chorlton
The Blue Tigresses lowest rank in the last five years was in March 2019 when they dropped to the 63rd position and the highest was 53 which was in December 2020. They have consistently held on to the 11th position in Asia over the past five years.
Let us take a look at the average rankings of the top 11 Asian teams in the last five years.
Team
2017 ranking
2018 ranking
2019 ranking
2020 ranking
2021 ranking
DPR Korea
10
10.5
10
10
10
Australia
6.5
6
7.5
7
10
Japan
7
7.5
10
11
12
South Korea
15.5
14.5
20
18
18
China
14
16
16
15
16
Vietnam
32
35.5
34.5
35
32
Thailand
29
28.5
38.5
39
39
Chinese Taipei
42
41
40
40
40
Uzbekistan
41
41
42.5
42
43
Myanmar
44.5
44
44.5
45
46
India
56.5
59.5
57.5
55
57