Women's Football: Rankings of top 11 Asian teams in the last five years

Interest in women’s football has been on the rise over the last few years with a lot more participation across all age groups. FIFA published the latest set of rankings earlier this month wherein DPR Korea were leading the standings followed by Australia and Japan. If one takes a closer look at the rankings of the teams in Asia, for the last five years the top 11 countries in the rankings are more or less constant.

Korea are currently ranked 10th in the world followed by Australia 11th, Japan 13th and South Korea 18th.

India ended the year in the 55th position in the world and 11th in Asia, a ranking they have pretty much held on to for the last five years. In fact, the top 11 teams in Asia have rarely seen a major drop in their position at the FIFA rankings.

The Blue Tigresses lowest rank in the last five years was in March 2019 when they dropped to the 63rd position and the highest was 53 which was in December 2020. They have consistently held on to the 11th position in Asia over the past five years.

Let us take a look at the average rankings of the top 11 Asian teams in the last five years.