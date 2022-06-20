Who are the top five active Asian goalscorers in international football?

Chhetri surpassed Ali Mabkhout to become the highest active Asian goalscorer during the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers...

Sunil Chhetri scored four goals in three matches in the recently concluded 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers to guide India to the Asian Cup for the fifth time in their history.

In the process, the Indian talisman also became the highest active Asian goalscorer (84 goals) in international football overtaking UAE star Ali Mabkhout.

Chhetri is currently the third-highest active goalscorer in international football after Cristiano Ronaldo (117) and Lionel Messi (86) and the third-highest Asian goalscorer of all time after Iran's Ali Daei (109) and Malaysia's Mokhtar Dahari (89).

He needs six more goals to go past Dahari's tally and 16 more goals to become the second Asian player after Ali Daei to reach the 100 international goals tally.

After Chhetri and Mabkhout in the list of highest active Asian goalscorers of all time comes Maldives great Ali Ashfaq who has 57 goals to his name. Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa and Thailand's Teerasil Dangda also feature in this list.

Who are the top five Asian active international goalscorers?