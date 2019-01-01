Save the dates: 2019 Super League fixtures announced

Malaysian Football League (MFL) has announced the 2019 Malaysia Super League fixtures, with complete information on the first six rounds.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

After a slight delay, Malaysian competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) has finally released the 2019 Super League fixtures. Editors' Picks Who is Hakeem Al-Araibi? The Australian refugee & ex-Bahrain footballer being held prisoner in Thailand

Fact or fiction? Breaking down De Jong, Ndombele and Man City’s long-term transfer targets

'From love to hate' - How Nasri's relationship with Arsenal turned poisonous

Super-sub Lukaku can be the 'new Solskjaer' for Man Utd

The organisation issued a press release on Friday detailing the 22 matchdays that will take place this season, although complete information is only available for the first six rounds.

Interestingly, although MFL had earlier stated that the league campaign will kick off on February 9, the release had revealed that it will begin around one week earlier instead, on February 1.

The match-ups for the remaining 16 rounds were provided as well as the weekends they are set to take place in, but the exact dates are still to be decided.

Match-attending supporters should be happy to know that only four rounds are scheduled to take place in mid-week, and it is believed that this has been done in order to give way to the final stages of the FA Cup. On top of this, it seems that none of the matches of the 18 rounds that will be played on the weekend, will take place on a Monday.

Just like the previous season, the league will continue taking place in the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, with three rounds scheduled to be played this year, between May 12 and 26.

The final matchday of regular season has been scheduled to take place between July 19 and 21, with the rest of the year and football season likely to be taken up by the Malaysia Cup and the Challenge Cup.

Nevertheless, fans should still expect fixture changes due to JDT and Perak's involvement at the Asian stage, as well as the progress of the FA Cup.

The full fixtures can be viewed here.

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account for photos and videos!